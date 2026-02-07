Note: Many readers appreciated my experimental list of my most important articles with brief introductions . This time, this article contains links to my most recent good ones, related to the topics discussed.

Personally, I am subscribing to a lot of authors with whom I fundamentally disagree, and also determined they are CO (Controlled Opposition). All such authors still MUST publish facts in order to retain some credibility.

My previous article on people jumping to conclusions after a single step, didn’t exactly receive a warm welcome by readers (“under 20”), which can be explained with being shadow-banned or, in a less neurotic frame, with me alienating readers of various obsessions or persuasions, because they are protective their fragile peace of mind from cognitive dissonance. Perhaps they don’t realize I am only supplying thinking points for further decisions for them or, perhaps, for meaningful discussions. In the last several weeks, troll attacks on my comment sections have multiplied, too. Am I painted like this rock?

While losing such readers is a gain for the rest of my audience, let me provide a brief list of the persuasions to which I am discouraging everyone from follow. Am I as brave as this raccoon?

Trumpism

In November, 2024, I projected the potential reason for a Trump “win”: people would accept more abuse from him than from anyone else after he was turned into a “hero” with the rigged elections (all elections are rigged, so conjecturing was easy, and hero-creation works as a means of manipulation, which was exacerbated with his fake assassination scene) From the point of Trump’s inauguration, I kept pointing out the reasons why he had been (s)elected. Oh, my! I even predicted the Minneapolis option in March, 2025. :) I analyzed his MAGA, DOGE, and ICE initiatives from their beginnings. Pointed out his role in Operation Warp Speed negating state rights, the extra taxation through tariffs, his photo-op act of taking in 54 white farmers from South Africa, the tyrannical rule (by the government’s handlers) by presidential executive orders, and the sudden flexing of power in the fake conflict in Venezuela.

What’s not to like?

Statism

Statists believe more than Tom Paine’s inevitable maxim that government is necessary evil; they believe that trusting the government will work (it never does, so that fulfills Einstein’s definition of madness). They believe that the political theater is real, the MSM relays the truth in all its fake news, and politicians, just like the government, are “here to help”…

No comments.

Those who exclusively blame “the Jews”

It’s easy to find a single target, some of whose members obviously participating in the global takeover, while the full picture suggests several cooperating tribes, who will eventually have to fight it off with each other.

Those who think I am not aware of the Jewish hegemony

I cannot help those who are not reading me. I wrote about the Jewish hegemony in two important pieces. In the first one, I offer an iconoclastic explanation for it, and in the second one, the means to separate friends from enemies.

Those who can’t read a whole sentence without misunderstanding it

They don’t represent a formal group, yet they form the largest one, which is why I usually say my materials are for the three percent of the three percent

Constitutionalists

Those who believe in the Constitution, additionally seem believe that justice can be found in the globalist-controlled courts. Still, arguing in the name of the Constitution can delay the inevitable. I recently did that in Can You Count Up to Two?

Legalists

What are lawsuits good for? They are good for protecting the self-proclaimed “elite” for sure. Has any enabler or enforcer of the globalist democide been even arraigned? Nope.

Abettors of Scientism

I’ve been making fun of “science” since I started my stack. In The Freaks of Science, I made fun of the “scientific method,” and recently, I presented an elegant refutation of Koch’s Postulates, and my criticism of Rockefellerian Madicine has been endless, culminating in my description of The Symbiotic Human Body, where my explanation of most modern illnesses seems feasible.

Those who watch TV and believe what they are being told

This is a defining characteristic of those who can think only one-step-ahead. I cannot help them, unless they consider practicing the deductive method, which could liberate them from the prison of their minds. Most people never make a single independent decision in their lives; they are children of their conditioning.

One thing is certain about the MSM: it always lies and always manipulates, while passing for entertainment.

Those who fall for red herrings, compartmentalized “truths” published by CO

Sometimes it’s next to impossible to determine if a source is CO, and recently, I was surprised by a few which I had considered as such, and didn’t expect much good coming out of them with the exception of bits and pieces. Compartmentalization means to manipulate the most intelligent target audience, and it’s not easy to pinpoint. It isolates a segment in which it’s absolutely correct. The only way to catch it is by deductive thinking, progressing from the whole picture towards evaluating the parts. It’s heavily used in Madicine.

Gnostics

Gnostics, despite the long-time verified fact that human cognition is always incomplete and fragmented) believe that full knowledge is possible. Relying on Empiricism and Rationalism (Logic) alone dehumanizes; it’s a major tool of Satanism and of Technocracy.

Conclusion

It looks like most of my readership is already the manifested elite who can read and understand what they read. After all, only five “followers” left after my last few days of disagreeing with both the official and the “alt” narratives!

Don’t you ever believe me. While I tend to communicate my point of view clearly and in plain English, notice that I am no exception to the limitations of cognition. I simply hope that my work can assist YOU with introducing new factors to consider, when you are making your OWN decisions!

Have fun! Especially in the morning!