Who Betrayed Whom?
Note: Apologies, but the “alt” news is repetitive, inconsequential, or a lot of nonsense that I have addressed and refuted. For instance, some are pushing the idea of nuclear war1, while nukes don’t even exist2.
The short answer is: probably nobody betrayed anyone, except by acting in the global game of technocractic takeover. Being betrayed on the Fourth of July in 20253 was still spectacular.
The long answer is, well, a bit longer. The fellow author who borrowed a Soviet spy’s name and photo is blaming high-tech:
Here is what I have to say about it.
Big Tech used to chew up and spit out workers at 50 even before the invaders were hired. Those discarded had to train their successors if they wanted to receive their severance packages even at that time, although it was perhaps a bit less humiliating4.
“National security” exists only when data and various acts are directed against the people.
Big Tech, by now, is a bunch of companies owned or controlled by the globalists or their subsidiaries, which bears strong resemblance to governments.5
The “they should”s and “we”s suggest the author believes the country belongs to the people, while it is the people who are globalist assets.6 There is no “we” with the power to change anything.7 As all the time through history, the rulers must be convinced that a reform is good for THEM; otherwise, they couldn’t care less.
Supporting startups doesn’t promise much, either, because already 30 years ago, only about one in 200 made it. None can be competitive with the big ones without the finances that can be received only from THEIR financers, which immediately means full control over a “startup.”
When the whole US government is captured, the “traitorous eight” is not even the tip of the iceberg, but a few ice crystals somewhere in lower ranks like politicians. Americans have been betrayed by their usurping government at least since the (Un)Civil War, although there had been previous attempt to introduce central banking.
The Brahmin workers from India possess a huge sense of superiority, and they will not hire anyone else than ones from their tribe. After all, only white men can be “racists.”
Of course, WW3 can break out on TV anytime to introduce the draft that would disarm Americans and to mandate rationing, which would enforce government-dependency. Still, nukes never existed:
The Rosenbergs could also tell you that, and chances are they were not executed at all after their public acting:
Corporate cultures erase the individual in the name of “team work,” which lessens self-respect and confuses personal identity. In a sense, this staged “unity” unites Americans in
“Do not comply” is a fake slogan used by the eternal optimist who ignored facts or by the fake opposition:
Thanks Ray, so many people are just really thick. I have a friend to doesn't believe this:
"the USA is a country owned by a corporation that is registered on the private estate of the City of London," - do you have an official doc that proves this I can show him?
Absolutely agree about the " Nuke " threat, if these parasites did possess them you could bet your house on them being used far more than the two times they said they did many decades ago . It's all very boring , the same plays with a new spin over & over again . Seems it's not going as smoothly as anticipated, people are mentally checking out of the propaganda & not jumping like most did during covid .
Hope you & yours are good Ray , thank you & have a lovely day .