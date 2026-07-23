Note: Apologies, but the “alt” news is repetitive, inconsequential, or a lot of nonsense that I have addressed and refuted. For instance, some are pushing the idea of nuclear war, while nukes don’t even exist.

The short answer is: probably nobody betrayed anyone, except by acting in the global game of technocractic takeover. Being betrayed on the Fourth of July in 2025 was still spectacular.

The long answer is, well, a bit longer. The fellow author who borrowed a Soviet spy’s name and photo is blaming high-tech:

Here is what I have to say about it.

Big Tech used to chew up and spit out workers at 50 even before the invaders were hired. Those discarded had to train their successors if they wanted to receive their severance packages even at that time, although it was perhaps a bit less humiliating.

“National security” exists only when data and various acts are directed against the people.

Big Tech, by now, is a bunch of companies owned or controlled by the globalists or their subsidiaries, which bears strong resemblance to governments.

The “they should”s and “we”s suggest the author believes the country belongs to the people, while it is the people who are globalist assets. There is no “we” with the power to change anything. As all the time through history, the rulers must be convinced that a reform is good for THEM; otherwise, they couldn’t care less.

Supporting startups doesn’t promise much, either, because already 30 years ago, only about one in 200 made it. None can be competitive with the big ones without the finances that can be received only from THEIR financers, which immediately means full control over a “startup.”

When the whole US government is captured, the “traitorous eight” is not even the tip of the iceberg, but a few ice crystals somewhere in lower ranks like politicians. Americans have been betrayed by their usurping government at least since the (Un)Civil War, although there had been previous attempt to introduce central banking.

The Brahmin workers from India possess a huge sense of superiority, and they will not hire anyone else than ones from their tribe. After all, only white men can be “racists.”