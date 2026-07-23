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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
9hEdited

Thanks Ray, so many people are just really thick. I have a friend to doesn't believe this:

"the USA is a country owned by a corporation that is registered on the private estate of the City of London," - do you have an official doc that proves this I can show him?

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Moonshine Curl's avatar
Moonshine Curl
9h

Absolutely agree about the " Nuke " threat, if these parasites did possess them you could bet your house on them being used far more than the two times they said they did many decades ago . It's all very boring , the same plays with a new spin over & over again . Seems it's not going as smoothly as anticipated, people are mentally checking out of the propaganda & not jumping like most did during covid .

Hope you & yours are good Ray , thank you & have a lovely day .

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4 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
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