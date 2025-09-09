A little technical, but as good as it gets.

It looks like projecting a coherent picture of the global situation cannot be done enough times, although I usually take a different angle, and instead of repeating myself, put my previous observations into a unified perspective.

It must be considered that humans are prone to be evil; the possibility is in human nature, as people’s behavior during convid generously demonstrated:

If the world re-started a million times, it would always arrive at this same endgame, which was pretty obvious already in February, 2023.

The globalists’ main control tool is their control over the global money flow through private central banks like the Federal Reserve which has been usurping the exclusive right to issue the USD in the form of a loan at an interest to the US taxpayer:

The globalist control is fully established by their global investment firms (and the firms’ subsidiaries), by which they control production and distribution (a disruption would result in unimaginable carnage after a few weeks). They can even afford to lose on one end, only to profit a lot more on the other, while creating good distractions for the masses. For example, Google has been fined for $425 million dollars for monetizing user data. Of course, this was a class-action suit, which Google may have initiated against itself through friendly circles, while maintaining some appearance of legality. Still, individual users wouldn’t get more than a few pennies in return, while Google is now immune to individual lawsuits. That’s one thing class-action lawsuits do…

Or, in another context (Budweiser, Target, and Nascar losing money on PC advertising):

The most relevant part of the article:

Those who are running the show are getting a kick out of the protests

In the meanwhile, Blackrock2, Vanguard, and State Street admitted that they are enforcing “woke” policies to companies they basically own/control and the companies have to comply, if they want to be paid (short video):

The united globalist forces are using many fronts, sometimes even making them fight between themselves: the WHO, the UN, the captured churches and synagogues, the “Jesuits,” the “Zionists,” the “Freemasons,” all kinds of “secret” societies. My favorite red herrings are “the 300” and “The Black Nobility,” as they tend to work best as simple solutions on simple minds who prefer cognitive security over searching for the complexity of facts:

The Rockefellerian madical system, taxation (out of which property tax is the most vicious), and most militaries and “law enforcement” agencies. Who are the globalists?

Geoengineering, toxins in the food and the water supply, all forms of radiation, “vaccines,” the inexhaustible variety of mass- and personal manipulation, and goodness-knows-what else, are only ornamental. If one of the fronts is eliminated, there will be two instead.

No, I am not advocating for rolling over.

If people could agree on the line beyond which life is not worth living, they would be impossible to enslave.

Instead, everyone can make their own decision on the subject, as I have:

Reasonable goals, however, must be sought out all the time, because the situation as well as one’s options keep changing. Most of the public’s efforts are self-defeating:

Yet it’s not completely late:

So, to answer my question in my title, there is no united resistance, and people are too divided to ever form one:

Most of them are spending their whole lives according to their conditioning, never using their Free Will, and living in the prison of their mind:

From fear and hope to inaction and violence:

To sum it up, against the united globalist forces, the divided people stand the same chance as a toddler against a boxing champion of the world. Yet not all is lost. The best chances are local (recording and publishing town meetings is a good start), but local governments, for instance, are powerless against cell-tower installations, and they happily condone and even enforce “smart” meters…