A little technical, but as good as it gets.
I owe the idea of this article to
It looks like projecting a coherent picture of the global situation cannot be done enough times, although I usually take a different angle, and instead of repeating myself, put my previous observations into a unified perspective.
My reaction to the article above is here.
It’s good to work on plans!
It must be considered that humans are prone to be evil; the possibility is in human nature, as people’s behavior during convid generously demonstrated:
If the world re-started a million times, it would always arrive at this same endgame1, which was pretty obvious already in February, 2023.
The globalists’ main control tool is their control over the global money flow through private central banks like the Federal Reserve which has been usurping the exclusive right to issue the USD in the form of a loan at an interest to the US taxpayer:
The globalist control is fully established by their global investment firms (and the firms’ subsidiaries), by which they control production and distribution (a disruption would result in unimaginable carnage after a few weeks). They can even afford to lose on one end, only to profit a lot more on the other2, while creating good distractions for the masses. For example, Google has been fined for $425 million dollars for monetizing user data. Of course, this was a class-action suit, which Google may have initiated against itself through friendly circles, while maintaining some appearance of legality. Still, individual users wouldn’t get more than a few pennies in return, while Google is now immune to individual lawsuits. That’s one thing class-action lawsuits do…
Or, in another context (Budweiser, Target, and Nascar losing money on PC advertising):
The most relevant part of the article:
Those who are running the show are getting a kick out of the protests
In the meanwhile, Blackrock2, Vanguard, and State Street admitted that they are enforcing “woke” policies to companies they basically own/control and the companies have to comply, if they want to be paid (short video):
https://twitter.com/EndWokeness/status/1665414711188287489?cxt=HHwWgsCzgeX23pwuAAAA
The united globalist forces are using many fronts, sometimes even making them fight between themselves: the WHO, the UN, the captured churches and synagogues, the “Jesuits,” the “Zionists,” the “Freemasons,” all kinds of “secret” societies. My favorite red herrings are “the 300” and “The Black Nobility,” as they tend to work best as simple solutions on simple minds who prefer cognitive security over searching for the complexity of facts:
The Rockefellerian madical system, taxation (out of which property tax is the most vicious3), and most militaries and “law enforcement” agencies. Who are the globalists?
Geoengineering4, toxins in the food5 and the water supply, all forms of radiation6, “vaccines,”7 the inexhaustible variety of mass- and personal manipulation8, and goodness-knows-what else, are only ornamental. If one of the fronts is eliminated, there will be two instead.
No, I am not advocating for rolling over.
If people could agree on the line beyond which life is not worth living, they would be impossible to enslave.
Instead, everyone can make their own decision on the subject, as I have:
Reasonable goals, however, must be sought out all the time, because the situation as well as one’s options keep changing. Most of the public’s efforts are self-defeating9:
Yet it’s not completely late10:
So, to answer my question in my title, there is no united resistance, and people are too divided to ever form one:
Most of them are spending their whole lives according to their conditioning, never using their Free Will, and living in the prison of their mind:
From fear and hope to inaction and violence:
To sum it up, against the united globalist forces, the divided people stand the same chance as a toddler against a boxing champion of the world. Yet not all is lost. The best chances are local (recording and publishing town meetings is a good start), but local governments, for instance, are powerless against cell-tower installations, and they happily condone and even enforce “smart” meters…
The strategy of using the people’s money are a controlled space allows them to control the pace of the country’s demolition, too.
Reinette just published a call for signing petitions and spending time being educated on the subject:
As you know, petitions accomplish two things: acknowledge illegitimate power and contribute to the list of those to be targeted.
The globalists WILL lose, but will that be too little, too late?
This is a magnum opus of a piece Ray, a lot to digest. You are absolutely correct, the bottom line is people spend so much time fighting amongst themselves,organizing fruitless protests and creating petitions (which people voluntarily sign to add their name to the “watch list”) and the folks in the high tower roll over laughing at them all. Meanwhile the “resistance” sells you the latest detox protocol for jabs, chemtrails and food poisoning, they get richer, the people get poorer and sicker. As you so astutely say, there doesn’t seem to be any Freewill, people need to be told what to think and do, whether it’s from the so called resistance side or the daily mainstream television side. People don’t have the time or mental capacity to think for themselves anymore and prepare accordingly,that in itself makes them controllable. The agenda to get them into this sleepwalking zombie state has always been the plan.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts Ray, always appreciated.