Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Aug 25, 2022Edited

Thanks Ray. One thing I always try to remember, is that wealth is never 'created' out of nothing. All wealth is from human effort. the gold doesn't jump out of the ground, the coal doesn't jump from the ground, the crops as we know them do not plant and harvest themselves. The wealth you say they created, they co-opted, they extracted, from the working humans around them. And all dependant on the fecundity of the earth, the land itself. We like to forget that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
S.M. Carson's avatar
S.M. Carson
Aug 1

I read this this morning and you reminded me of what I've often said about The Protocols: "Hoax" or not, all modern commenters wring their hands about this "Antisemitic conspiracy theory hoax," and yet never mention that it seems to be a script for what happened over the entire 20th century and where we have arrived today. It's amazing that the Protocols' detractors never mention that fact. This also reminds me of another "antisemitic conspiracy theory," the Kalergi Plan, which seems to be a very accurate map of what is happening in the European Union (and now in America), especially with the irrational and inexplicable commitment of these governments to destroy their own nations and cultures with mass migration from cultures wholly alien who will never assimilate. Again, what can we surmise when these "Antisemitic conspiracy theories," look like accurate maps...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
141 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture