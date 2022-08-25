According to popular lore, there are a number of aspirants for world domination.

Freemasonry (the “Illuminati”?), Zionism, “Marxism/Communism” (now dead as an ideology), Satanism, the “Khazarian mafia,” and “the Jesuits” (especially after the current pope’s spectacular betrayal of his flock) are often counted among them sometimes look mingled to the point of a Gordian Knot. My impression is that only 33rd-degree Masons count and the rest of them are patsies, and the situation seem to bear striking resemblance to the way Zionism tends to be scapegoated even for stuff it has nothing to do with.

Any of these entities can be carrying out the Work of the Devil, because they wield power. Humans are far from being innocent lambs, anyway. Moreover, anybody engaged in politics ends up dirty, while the human condition itself is prone to corrupting even the most well-meaning.

Based on the ownership of central banks worldwide, it is clear who can keep all governments captive by controlling the money flow and the money supply. The world is goose-stepping rapidly to the NWO alone provides sufficient evidence that it is the same people committing the most incomprehensible, astute, and gigantic crime ever. Yet have those people’s lackeys infiltrated all these secret movements and all governments or just frightened or bribed them into submission?

It is their fiat money that made large-scale worldwide operations, including two world wars, possible. Without them, the vast, exponential technological development of the last two hundred years would have been impossible, because they created wealth out of nothing, fulfilling the medieval alchemist’s dream of turning waste into gold. They were even playing nice to a certain extent, because their power grab took 333 years to materialize from their making Britain dependent on the private bank, the Bank of England in 1694, a bank that creating the world’s first fiat currency by issuing banknotes for the same gold reserves (they were still a lot better than today’s Federal Reserve, when chances are, there is no gold in Ft. Knox, with the exception of some of foreign governments:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-federal-reserve-cartel-the-eight-families/25080

Now that they control everything that matters, they can openly declare their self-proclaimed superiority that is based solely on their infinite capacity of ripping off people and robbing whole countries blind. They are now proudly appearing in public murals and ceremonies, unceremoniously calling the destitute crowds “useless eaters” who are to be dispensed with, while openly exercising the means of mass murder without blinking an eye. It doesn’t matter if the following source is a forgery or not, because the world has been following the script in it in the last 120 years. The people who wrote it must have known what they were talking about, which alone constitutes evidence that a global plan has been, and is, being systematically executed:

The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion

It feels like the world has stopped and everybody is watching the same movie in a giant movie theater:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/while-we-fight-to-expose-lockdowns-mask-covid-jab-dangers-your-great-reset-future-is-being-built/

The spectators have no control over the movie. They are waiting for the winning character to step out of the screen, but they still don’t know if it’s going to be the villain or the hero, which reminds me of an old joke:

A young man lost everything he had on cards and finds himself crossing a bridge in the middle of the night. He stops and muses over the water, thinking about jumping. Suddenly, an unimaginable ugly old hag approaches him,

“I know, young man, what you are thinking! Don’t worry! I am an enchanted fairy who can save you. You just have to spend the night with me and all your wealth will be restored!”

The young man looks at the abominable thing and says to himself, “What the heck, I was about to die anyway.” So he follows her and performs his duty. Upon completion, he demands his due, but the woman only responds with a grin,

“Come on, young man, how old are you? Still believe in fairy tales?”

Once it turns out who the winner is, the screening is over. Are the subsequent rulers going to be a bunch of bankers, Freemasons, “Illuminati,” Zionists, “Marxists, Communists, Satanists, the “Khazarian mafia,” or “the Jesuits”? Or the ultimate hero will be casual gathering of saviors who will be an elite congregation of doctors, judges, heroic journalists, peaceful demonstrators, or even law-enforcement of military personnel? Or maybe the Creator will have had enough and will turn off the power.

No matter what, it’s going to be a humbling experience.

And people will demand a new movie without ever asking why or to what end.