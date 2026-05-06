Source: https://wethepeoplesconstitution.weebly.com/cusip-numbers.html

The problem with the page is that the instructions don’t work, although they may have, when the text was published (on January 20th, but the year is not posted). When you do some internet search, the first results vehemently oppose the idea of people being traded. The SSN is certainly American’s slave number, which might even be tattooed into them one way or another. It was set up fraudulently to begin with in 1936, but it’s a predecessor of the Digital ID.

One thing is certain for me: I have seen a couple of government loan papers in which the the land, the people, their assets and lives and limbs are listed as the collateral. Considering the lifetime tracking of the human government assets, it makes complete sense.

Even the dead are not left alone to rest. After the idea of liquifying and using them as fertilizers has been around for about four years, and the practice is legit in a couple of states, the horror of Soylent Green is now alive, because liquified corpses are literally fed to the people (my wife found the following short video):

Source: Funeral Food of Fast Food

Of course, all this is pretty common knowledge, even to the point that according to George W. Bush, If People Knew What’s Being Done to Them, They Would Rise up with Pitchforks.

To add insult to injury, mobility is further hampered by the deprivation of personal ownership. Real estate taxes mean owners are renting, and zoning rules make sure they don’t have much say even what to build on the property they think they own. Would you believe that for instance, in Nelson County, Kentucky, the “rule book” is 196-page long? All in the name of “the character of the area must not be violated,” at least not by you. These rules often contradict each other, like the approximately 350 thousand “laws” in the USA, which makes sure anyone can be indicted and found guilty anytime.

The playing field is tilted, and not in the people’s favor, and that’s common knowledge, too, although many are brainwashed enough to still believe it’s freedom.

The US government might as well get registered as a foreign agent, but it doesn’t change the fact that it is also owned, because its debt and its unfunded liabilities are well over 200 trillion dollars.

The word is out that the Federal Reserve might simply waive US government debts. Such moves are always tied to conditions, and this time, the introduction of the CBDC is the logical one. A few artificially-generated crises can be expected in order to make sure people will welcome and demand the CBDC, but after the crises, that will be a walk in the park.

It’s the old setup with novel props: the people are owned by the state and the state is controlled by those who control global banking.