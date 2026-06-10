Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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subspacetechnician's avatar
subspacetechnician
6h

TIL what a sqeegee is

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2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Tom Karnes's avatar
Tom Karnes
2h

When I tell the story about the time my $40,000.00 dollar hand built Italian race bike was stolen from the parking garage at The Shops at Legacy Plano Texas, your average white man does a 180, but when I tell the same story to a black man, he immediately gets it; X-police officer / private eye said: "You will NEVER see that bike again", code for we got it

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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