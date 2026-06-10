The quote is about me, and I’m still not done.

Note: Bad news: I am publishing another synthesis of my previous work during the week, when many readers don’t have the time to read it. With the format finally settled after four years, AI can read it for you during driving, because the links only underlined or are in the footnotes. Without those, the article is brief.

At one point, I noted that blacks and whites are natural allies, because both races have been marked for extermination. Although all races are involved and regionally targeted, the problem points far more ahead than the “racial-wars” psyops.

What’s the problem?

An author I respect (we never have to completely agree; in fact, it would be a miracle, if two thinking persons could ever do that), published the following in order to juxtapose black and white athletes, although at 175 “Likes” after a day or two would suggest that it was allowed to be published, because it can be read as an example of race baiting:

In my reflections, I’ll go far beyond the scope Donald’s article that inspired me to write mine, but I still want to give him credit for my inspiration.

While I have divergently-different experiences, that doesn’t mean I completely disagree. After all, the author’s cited personal experience, apart from his analyzing American football (which I will address, too), took place with a team of little girls’ games, which had little or no monetary links (maybe school funding from real estate taxes from people who think they own their homes?).

Is there “something wrong” with blacks?

I’ll never forget this black American football player who sat next to me on Amtrak on my trip from Buffalo to Chicago around 1991. His lower arm easily compared with my thighs, and I was a soccer player (sorry, European heritage). At the same time, he was more intelligent than most of my students and showed experience and compassion during our conversation. The most memorable thing he said that after about 5 years, football players are used up, possibly with concussions and joint/tendon injuries, after which they must pay on a different field... My heart went out for him...

Another memory that comes up is from around 1991, when I had to give a presentation in Manhattan, and traveled there in my junk car, gifted to me by a previous student, which I patched up and painted with Rust-Oleum (originally, it was full of rust holes, but I still put 40k into it before selling it). There was no GPS, and no detailed maps or advisories for the trip, so I asked a travel agent for directions. She sent me through the worst part of the Bronx, which I realized only driving through it. At one of the lights through the slums, a gang of 8-10 blacks surrounded the car, and started to squeegee. I didn’t have any change, but didn’t want a brick in the rear window, so I stepped out of the car, with one hand in the glove pocket of my worn-out pilot’s jacket, and holding up a $10 bill in the other, saying, “Whoever gives me the most change back, will get this one.” So, instead of attacking me, they fought it off between themselves, and the winner, a huge black homie, gave me $8.50. Of course, they didn’t know I was holding nothing in my pocket with the other hand. When I told the story in Manhattan, they couldn’t believe I was still alive. :)

Albert Schweitzer wrote in his journal about African blacks that “you are always the parent and they are children. If you treat them as equals, they devour you.” Considering the white genocide in South Africa since the bomber and “freedom-fighter” Nelson Mandela prevailed after a long imprisonment, the 13 tribes fighting for power there are creating a mess, and the country is losing all its assets.

Lincoln planned to send liberated black slaves (not all slaves were black; in fact, when slavery started, it was predominantly white, initiated by the British, and blacks also kept slaves in the US, but also in Africa) back to Africa, because he and his contemporaries deemed blacks potentially dangerous and incompatible with the American way of life that required independence and initiative, which slaves are rarely allowed to possess.

When you are looking at the situation in vastly black-majority cities like Baltimore and Cincinnati, their reservations were not unfounded, and the cultural incompatibility often prevails, especially if you have read about “ghetto cruises” with Carnival…

Genetic or physiological differences? It doesn’t matter, but differences between the two, and all, races do exist

When it comes to sports, blacks do have physiological advantages. For one, they have longer arms, which possibly largely accounts for some or much of their success in boxing. The only way to counter them in a street fight is by stepping inside and wrestle/judo them to the ground, where they are defenseless... They also tend to run the 110yard/100m distance faster and jump higher than whites (which partly explains their role in basketball, but basketball is also relatively cheap to play, and even poor places have a few courts for the public). Their disproportionate participation in some competitive sports can also be due to their tending to come from poor “hoods” (there aren’t many black hockey players, right?), and they are highly-motivated to succeed in sports, instead of having to sell crack around the corner or join a gang where 18-year-olds are already senior citizens... At the same time, I remember a black author saying that about 97% of blacks prefer to work, but the remaining 3% he labeled “niggers,” whose activities are making sure black neighborhoods are often extremely unsafe. According to another statistic figure I remember, blacks commit the disproportionate majority of violent crimes, but about 90% of those happen between homies.

Can blacks and whites become friends?

Blacks, just like whites, have been selected to be exterminated, so they should be best friends.

As blacks have been “educated” about govt power since the Emancipation Proclamation, they didn’t buy into to convid BS, just like most blue-collar workers didn’t. You needed at least a college degree to take the lead among self-exterminators.

IQ?

First and foremost, one must always remember that measuring IQ is mostly a scam, unless specific abilities are measured for specific tasks, but even then, practice can change the whole landscape.

These days, IQ measurements in Africa don’t line up well with the western code, but that can also be due to Africans’ unfamiliarity with it. Some sources also claim that “genetically,” which is one of the main sources for “medical doctors” to blame the patient to have been so stupid or weak,” blacks are inferior to any other human breeds… Ironically, black slaves used to despise their white counterparts and the Chinese railroad workers during the construction of the intercontinental railway line in the 1850s.

Otherwise, most of the time, when IQ (as in inherited immunological and survival memory from ancestors who have been toiling and studying hard to achieve what western civilization has been able to accomplish) makes a difference, whites can make up for the physical advantages of blacks and other races. Weightlifting and the like are probably still dominated by whites (and steroids and selected “winners” in international competitions, just like in any other “sports”); I wouldn’t know, because I haven’t watched sports in at least 30 years. NOBODY in competitive sports can achieve anything without stimulants or something like that. It’s all rigged, especially if you can bet on them... Baseball is for kids, and football is for brutes, anyway...

How far comparing blacks and whites in sports is relevant?

As for using analogies from sports, sorry to disappoint. A couple of years ago, my wife found a court decision regarding games rigged for “sports” betting. It said that these bets are for the outcome were on in the realm of “entertainment,” so “fair play” was not a requirement for betting. Something is also telling me most of the revenue from sports comes from whites (usually dominated by a segment of the populace), so sometimes it’s a good idea to throw them a bone…

As for me, I stopped watching “world cups” and the “Olympics” around 1992, when I fully dawned on me that the results were usually rigged in order to make the largest possible profits. Fans and gamblers are riled up, only to be “entertained” and ripped off...

So, what?

Thomas Sowell had published his genuine thoughts about the problem a long before I did before learning about his work years later. To me, that alone proves that it’s not all about skin color, but also about cultural compatibility, and the latter is not color-coded. Factory workers, and I used to be one of them as a young man, from various races can share a beer after work without a problem.

People can be respected and appreciated for their acts irrespective of their skin color, even when the skin color often raises a red flag, and in some situations, one cannot afford to give the case the benefit of doubt. Those situations are best avoided. Blacks are usually straightforward, unlike Freemasons, cabbalistic Jews, or Muslims and Scientologists, whose ideologies include that deception is acceptable against the rest of the world, because those outside the tribe, as human nature suggests, are considered inferior.

On the other hand, while each race has its special characteristics, race-mixing is primarily targeting white (preferably blond) women, and many seem to go for it, possibly for a reason I’d better not mention. It’s part of the plan to pursue the genocide of the white race, perhaps because whites seem to cause the only serious threat to Technocracy, especially when their Christian tradition is still alive and available (whether one believes in it or not, Christianity is the single steady foundation for all western cultures and their derivatives).

Conclusion?

Blacks and whites have been set up for racial conflicts to no avail, because blacks don’t buy it. Still, racial conflicts keep being generated as one more among the many current diversions.

The most embarrassing part is that ALL races are being targeted, albeit in different ways. Initializing the central AI to learn how to be human is the latest process, which is the last one towards global AI power. Don’t worry! There is a day care center for husbands!