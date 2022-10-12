Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edwin's avatar
Edwin
Oct 12, 2022

Ray, I wrote an article on April 18 titled "WARGAMES" on Newsletter #1.

"I wish I didn't know about any of this." was a quote from David, who was at the center of the controversy in the movie.

We can all make that very comment and quite a few of us probably already have.

But if you remember another popular movie, "The Day After Tomorrow" when the President asks Jack Hall "What about the people north of the line?" he answers "It's too late for them."

Well, Ray, it is too late for us.

Reply
Share
10 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
2FollowHim's avatar
2FollowHim
Oct 18, 2022

I now know and have known the mRna is bad, in so many ways.

I don't subscribe to man made, one size fits all drugs.

I like studying us, not them. Those 'leaders' are crooked.

I don't want to study crooked.

I love natural. It's slower, yes. It's doing a lot for us.

I heard Dr. Kaufman...there are no viruses. Something else is happening.

But the vaccinated do seem to have spike proteins, maybe shed.

So, yes, ready now for 'ignorance', peace, even though there's none.

Seems like some.

We must examine leaders. Ours, you go the other way, nod, smile, leave.

I think they're in competition who can destroy the most??

Anyone agree, disagree?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture