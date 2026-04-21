Idol worshippers

Thesis: After primary conditioning establishes fundamental concepts for truth judgment, perception, logic, feeling/intuition, and existential priorities play an increasingly-decisive role, and tribal codes complete the picture.

How do many lie start? “To tell the truth.”

Recently, I interacted with a doctor from Europe, whom I met, when I was teaching there at colleges and universities. He is a bright, brilliant soul, with whom I discussed the recent death of a mutual acquaintance. He said the late person was diabetic. I told him, I knew, and informed him that in the US, doctors are hunting for patients and can make healthy ones sick. The most common false diagnoses are high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Any of those can be a temporary condition that the body fixes, if left alone, but medicating the symptoms suppresses the body’s reaction to the cause.

In the case of high blood sugar, the body can become lazy enough to get addicted to Metformin first, and eventually, to insulin. Worse, insulin is supposed to follow the patient’s carbohydrate intake, which can never be accurately measured. In fact, based on the diagnostic methods, diabetes can soon be “diagnosed” as an infection!

As for blood pressure, after temporary high blood pressure because the patient may have been fidgeting while the blood pressure was taken, had to pee, or just sick-care environments made them nervous, while blood pressure is not a disease, but the body’s reaction to a condition, madication ensues, possibly causing more harm than good. “High blood pressure can be related to another invented illness, “sleep apnea,” and madicating it can result in kidney failure.

I also noted to him that high (“bad”) cholesterol is also a symptom of cracked blood vessels and the remedies are highly toxic and dangerous. Only proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and psychiatric chemicals can be worse.

After all this, I asked if our friend’s cause of death was diabetes or something else. The reply surprised even me after the previous exchange: additional factors are high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Why on Earth would an intelligent person fall for those explanations? Or is it possible that the madications for high blood pressure and high cholesterol contribute to the cause of death?

About 30 years ago, I realized that people find something true according to their perception, logic, feelings/intuition, and existential needs/beliefs, whose structure follows the same hierarchic order. I haven’t encountered the same description since, and I consider it one of my major achievements.

The European doctor’s reaction, however, intimated that tribalism must be added. Madical professionals, after all, form a tribe, whose members, just like members of other key professions (law enforcement, legal professions, etc.), usually stand up for each other. The only prerequisite for belonging to the tribe is to subscribe to the same myths as the rest.

Needless to say, science in general is a mythical concepts which, once conjured up as a “proof” of anything, is supposed to end all conversation, and the audience must prostrate themselves in awe. At the same time, science is closer to a cult in which, as in all cults, if the fundamental premises are accepted, further inquiries are sequestered in segments, where compartmentalized truth inevitably prevals. At the same time, the “scientific principle” itself is rudimentary at best: there are no totally identical situations. Even something as fundamental as Koch’s Postulates is a fallacy. In the meanwhile, “In the name of the King!”, “In the name of the law!”, and “In the name of the Church!” have been largely supplemented by “In the name if Science!”. The canonization goes further by the inclusion of arts or the combination of religious structure and some of the rest.

A child’s first community determines his or her fundamental concepts before a sense of identity or autonomous thinking develops. Those who spend their tender early among crooks, usually follow the clan’s moral code. That’s primary conditioning. Secondary conditioning comes in later. Does madical training pass for one even for adults or it needs 30 or 40 years spent in the “profession,” after which, the person would go nuts, if (s)he were forced to admit (s)he has been wrong all along?

As a result, the truth, as long as belonging to the tribe remains an existential need that overwrites logic and experience, is stuck in the realm of a tribal cult.