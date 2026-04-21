Why Is Something Considered True?
In the name if Science or something else
Thesis: After primary conditioning establishes fundamental concepts for truth judgment, perception, logic, feeling/intuition, and existential priorities play an increasingly-decisive role, and tribal codes complete the picture.
How do many lie start? “To tell the truth.”
Recently, I interacted with a doctor from Europe, whom I met, when I was teaching there at colleges and universities. He is a bright, brilliant soul, with whom I discussed the recent death of a mutual acquaintance. He said the late person was diabetic. I told him, I knew, and informed him that in the US, doctors are hunting for patients and can make healthy ones sick. The most common false diagnoses are high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol.1 Any of those can be a temporary condition that the body fixes, if left alone, but medicating the symptoms suppresses the body’s reaction to the cause.
In the case of high blood sugar, the body can become lazy enough to get addicted to Metformin first, and eventually, to insulin. Worse, insulin is supposed to follow the patient’s carbohydrate intake, which can never be accurately measured.2 In fact, based on the diagnostic methods3, diabetes can soon be “diagnosed” as an infection!4
As for blood pressure, after temporary high blood pressure because the patient may have been fidgeting while the blood pressure was taken, had to pee, or just sick-care environments made them nervous, while blood pressure is not a disease, but the body’s reaction to a condition, madication ensues, possibly causing more harm than good. “High blood pressure can be related to another invented illness, “sleep apnea,”5 and madicating it can result in kidney failure6.
I also noted to him that high (“bad”) cholesterol is also a symptom of cracked blood vessels and the remedies are highly toxic and dangerous.7 Only proton pump inhibitors (PPIs)8 and psychiatric chemicals9 can be worse.
After all this, I asked if our friend’s cause of death was diabetes or something else. The reply surprised even me after the previous exchange: additional factors are high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
Why on Earth would an intelligent person fall for those explanations? Or is it possible that the madications for high blood pressure and high cholesterol contribute to the cause of death?
About 30 years ago, I realized that people find something true according to their perception, logic, feelings/intuition, and existential needs/beliefs, whose structure follows the same hierarchic order.10 I haven’t encountered the same description since, and I consider it one of my major achievements.
The European doctor’s reaction, however, intimated that tribalism must be added. Madical professionals, after all, form a tribe, whose members, just like members of other key professions (law enforcement, legal professions, etc.), usually stand up for each other. The only prerequisite for belonging to the tribe is to subscribe to the same myths as the rest.
Needless to say, science in general is a mythical concepts which, once conjured up as a “proof” of anything, is supposed to end all conversation, and the audience must prostrate themselves in awe.11 At the same time, science is closer to a cult in which, as in all cults, if the fundamental premises are accepted, further inquiries are sequestered in segments, where compartmentalized12 truth inevitably prevals. At the same time, the “scientific principle” itself is rudimentary at best: there are no totally identical situations.13 Even something as fundamental as Koch’s Postulates is a fallacy.14 In the meanwhile, “In the name of the King!”, “In the name of the law!”, and “In the name of the Church!” have been largely supplemented by “In the name if Science!”. The canonization goes further by the inclusion of arts or the combination of religious structure and some of the rest.15
A child’s first community determines his or her fundamental concepts before a sense of identity or autonomous thinking develops. Those who spend their tender early among crooks, usually follow the clan’s moral code. That’s primary conditioning. Secondary conditioning comes in later. Does madical training pass for one even for adults or it needs 30 or 40 years spent in the “profession,” after which, the person would go nuts, if (s)he were forced to admit (s)he has been wrong all along?
As a result, the truth, as long as belonging to the tribe remains an existential need that overwrites logic and experience, is stuck in the realm of a tribal cult.
Psychiatric conditions are sometimes faked in order to get disability, especially in Canada.
I have encountered many patients whose first batch of madication for high blood sugar or high blood pressure lowered the values enough to make them nearly pass out. After that, the body adjusted to being “treated.”
PPIs suppress stomach acid production, usually in elderly patients, whose stomach acid levels are already low, which comes with many “side effects” and “complications.” They are so bad that people can pick them up without a prescription. Have doctors realized how bad they are and don’t want to take the responsibility for poisoning their patients?
Psychiatric “treatment” is still practicing the trial-end-error method and is based on the refuted paradigm according to which the nearly 400 “psychiatric disorders” stem from a “chemical imbalance in the brain.”
Ray, why people think something is true is closely related to, "obey authority" and, "why would officialdom lie?", and, "deniers believe in strange conspiracies". All these are deeply ingrained in the psyche of young children and few people will realize what has been done to them.
☞Now just sprinkle some element of logic like, official medical societies, textbooks and Drs all state that, "cholesterol is seen in arterial plaques and that's dangerous", or, "people get high blood pressure when they get older and that's dangerous", etc. This is the witches brew of "believe and obey".
☞Who is going to believe in, "The world is run by a satanic cult that does deadly rituals and is hell-bent on using the medical and military/wars for depopulation, limiting longevity, dictating where you can live and travel, and completely controlling where and how much money one can use"?
Telling people that the official story is fake and out to harm them will not work.
There are a few other choices.
1. A person or someone close to them is seriously harmed by a drug, injection, or other factor that makes the person open to discussion.
2. Something officialdom does is so crazy and makes no sense like 9.11 or closing down society and mandating injections, that the person is open to learn.
3. A minority of persons, maybe 5% of people are already skeptical about things and are open to learn and listen to explanations about things that don't sit right.
True fact in regards to people faking psychiatric issues in order to receive disability benefits here in Canada. The scam is now backfiring as folks receiving a diagnosis for that and a host of other “medical conditions” are being offered medical assistance in dying, or MAiD as the establishment likes their acronyms. All they have to do up here now is give you a chronic or hopeless diagnosis and they can provide the maid to clean it up. In 2024 according to government stats 16,500 people used the maid, accounting for 5% of our mortality rate. The numbers floating around for 2025 are rumoured to have doubled, but it’s hard to find the stats now. They have a population so scared and conditioned to believe the madical establishment that all hope and no hope for that matter is left in the “professionals hands. The human species has been moulded and manipulated to just accept professional opinion as fact. Right from an early age at school, even in the early 70’s, I recall thinking my teachers were the smartest people in the world along with Drs and Nasa rocket scientist..especially the ones with the slide rules that figured out the calculations for Appollo 13 to get home! Not until something triggers you to call them into question do you realize that they were always just pushing a narrative. Some people never question.
Appreciate the article Ray.