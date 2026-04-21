Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
7hEdited

Ray, why people think something is true is closely related to, "obey authority" and, "why would officialdom lie?", and, "deniers believe in strange conspiracies". All these are deeply ingrained in the psyche of young children and few people will realize what has been done to them.

☞Now just sprinkle some element of logic like, official medical societies, textbooks and Drs all state that, "cholesterol is seen in arterial plaques and that's dangerous", or, "people get high blood pressure when they get older and that's dangerous", etc. This is the witches brew of "believe and obey".

☞Who is going to believe in, "The world is run by a satanic cult that does deadly rituals and is hell-bent on using the medical and military/wars for depopulation, limiting longevity, dictating where you can live and travel, and completely controlling where and how much money one can use"?

Telling people that the official story is fake and out to harm them will not work.

There are a few other choices.

1. A person or someone close to them is seriously harmed by a drug, injection, or other factor that makes the person open to discussion.

2. Something officialdom does is so crazy and makes no sense like 9.11 or closing down society and mandating injections, that the person is open to learn.

3. A minority of persons, maybe 5% of people are already skeptical about things and are open to learn and listen to explanations about things that don't sit right.

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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
6h

True fact in regards to people faking psychiatric issues in order to receive disability benefits here in Canada. The scam is now backfiring as folks receiving a diagnosis for that and a host of other “medical conditions” are being offered medical assistance in dying, or MAiD as the establishment likes their acronyms. All they have to do up here now is give you a chronic or hopeless diagnosis and they can provide the maid to clean it up. In 2024 according to government stats 16,500 people used the maid, accounting for 5% of our mortality rate. The numbers floating around for 2025 are rumoured to have doubled, but it’s hard to find the stats now. They have a population so scared and conditioned to believe the madical establishment that all hope and no hope for that matter is left in the “professionals hands. The human species has been moulded and manipulated to just accept professional opinion as fact. Right from an early age at school, even in the early 70’s, I recall thinking my teachers were the smartest people in the world along with Drs and Nasa rocket scientist..especially the ones with the slide rules that figured out the calculations for Appollo 13 to get home! Not until something triggers you to call them into question do you realize that they were always just pushing a narrative. Some people never question.

Appreciate the article Ray.

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