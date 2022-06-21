Do you believe you deserve to live? To what end?
Every married person knows that the real test comes after the wedding. Nobody “lives happily ever after.”
So, here we are, on the brink of human civilization destroying itself once and for all, because its self-destructing tendencies have now reached the global level: nobody is going to continue the quest.
While I don’t particularly care, if humanity survives, because I can’t see why it would deserve it, I cannot go along with those, either, who nonchalantly want to take revenge on the mass murderers.
The problem is not in the people; it’s in the system. No matter who would take over, it would end the same way. Those with their eyes open can see the brick wall at the end of the tunnel.
Still, let’s assume, humanity will survive.
Just answer a single question: To what end?
Humans have always excelled at maiming and killing each other, although they have perfected that ability in the Information Age and, with technology enabling them to exercise global control.
I always said, “If it can be done, someone will do it.”
It’s happening.
As Jonah asked God to spare humans, I’m asking you:
Why should He?
Humans - like rocks, and animals - are an expression of the divine. Our being here is evidence that our experience is wanted here. Otherwise we would not exist in this place, in this form.
A planet without humans is like a game that's not played to its full potential. A game wants to be played. But playing a game to its full potential requires players who respect the game.
Changing humanity into something non-human is an attempt to break the game. Surveillance and control over every living creature is an attempt to break the game. These are powers that exist somewhere. They are held for granted by impartial organizers of the game. But the organizers are entities outside incarnation. These are not powers that belong to incarnated players in the game.
The game needs to get rid of (ban) players that are trying to break the game. Along with them, we also need to give penalties to people who are gullible enough to empower the rule-breakers.
When the game is threatened, the game masters act. They will protect the game. This goes to the extent of banning large numbers of specific and categorized players. We experience this as deaths.
But the world needs humans. Humans give meaning to Earth, like players give meaning to a game. :)
There are humans now who are working to repair the planet, for reference read Permaculture A Designers' Manual. Its all about shifting from consumer to a producer. In short, its the restoration of successional biology until its comes back into climax forests.
I don't believe humanity is capable, but that is a reason to live. I've been blogging about these ideas.