Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denis bider's avatar
denis bider
Jun 22, 2022

Humans - like rocks, and animals - are an expression of the divine. Our being here is evidence that our experience is wanted here. Otherwise we would not exist in this place, in this form.

A planet without humans is like a game that's not played to its full potential. A game wants to be played. But playing a game to its full potential requires players who respect the game.

Changing humanity into something non-human is an attempt to break the game. Surveillance and control over every living creature is an attempt to break the game. These are powers that exist somewhere. They are held for granted by impartial organizers of the game. But the organizers are entities outside incarnation. These are not powers that belong to incarnated players in the game.

The game needs to get rid of (ban) players that are trying to break the game. Along with them, we also need to give penalties to people who are gullible enough to empower the rule-breakers.

When the game is threatened, the game masters act. They will protect the game. This goes to the extent of banning large numbers of specific and categorized players. We experience this as deaths.

But the world needs humans. Humans give meaning to Earth, like players give meaning to a game. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick Larson's avatar
Rick Larson
Jun 21, 2022

There are humans now who are working to repair the planet, for reference read Permaculture A Designers' Manual. Its all about shifting from consumer to a producer. In short, its the restoration of successional biology until its comes back into climax forests.

I don't believe humanity is capable, but that is a reason to live. I've been blogging about these ideas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture