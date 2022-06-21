Do you believe you deserve to live? To what end?

Every married person knows that the real test comes after the wedding. Nobody “lives happily ever after.”

So, here we are, on the brink of human civilization destroying itself once and for all, because its self-destructing tendencies have now reached the global level: nobody is going to continue the quest.

While I don’t particularly care, if humanity survives, because I can’t see why it would deserve it, I cannot go along with those, either, who nonchalantly want to take revenge on the mass murderers.

The problem is not in the people; it’s in the system. No matter who would take over, it would end the same way. Those with their eyes open can see the brick wall at the end of the tunnel.

Still, let’s assume, humanity will survive.

Just answer a single question: To what end?

Humans have always excelled at maiming and killing each other, although they have perfected that ability in the Information Age and, with technology enabling them to exercise global control.

I always said, “If it can be done, someone will do it.”

It’s happening.

As Jonah asked God to spare humans, I’m asking you:

Why should He?