Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
subspacetechnician's avatar
subspacetechnician
10h

Surprisingly insightful post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
10h

Sounds like something from the Babylon Bee.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture