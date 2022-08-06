Much of the planet has been poisoned to the point that human DNA must have also suffered irreversible damages by now. What can the eugenicists do in order to retain at least a tiny spark of hope for humanity’s survival?

As I am The “Source” :), let me conduct a brief interview with myself!

***

Q.: Can egg and sperm banks succeed?

A.: A few power shortages would put an end to frozen whatever. That would be a suicide pact with those who place their trust in the plan.

Q.: How about moving to extraterrestrial domains?

A.: Even going to the Moon would require such a heavy shielding to cross the Van Allen belt that it would be impossible to transport humans beyond those boundaries with current rocket technology. No can do.

Q.: So, what options are still open?

A.: The only option to preserve at least a tiny fraction of humanity is by leaving distant places on the Planet intact. Are these monsters thinking about themselves as the “Übermensch,” the only “race” that “deserves” to survive? If they are willing to consider their own inbred nature, even they might not be crazy enough to condone such a design. However, if they are willing and able to prepare for the realistic scenario that their scheming will ultimately cause their own demise after they are done with their victims, who would they be prepared for allowing to live and where?

They are exhibiting patterns of being completely self-absorbed and possessing a narcissistic level of self-esteem without anything to back it up, except for their nearly-unlimited power and assets. After the collapse that they are working on in such a hasty and steadfast manner, their value will amount to exactly what it is worth in the real world:

NOTHING.

***

Let me assume the role of one of them for a little while!

***

So, now that I am one them, here I go!

My servant, Bill Gates (he still doesn’t know he is my servant, but he will be notified in due course) now owns much of the world’s heirloom seeds:

The heirloom seed reserves

That’s a good first step, but I need more!

I must envision and evaluate a few mandatory steps:

I want to preserve my DNA, because I am infinitely superior to the average mortal. As my indispensable and irreplaceable race has been inbreeding for quite a while, I will have to refresh my DNA with outsiders’ DNA. As most of my buddies are white, undamaged white DNA will be badly needed. The brown and yellow races of the future will be good for what they are already: cows and slaves. Blacks won’t be needed, unless lab-bred for specific tasks. How can I make sure white DNA will remain untainted in a world saturated with graphenes, artificially-enhanced natural and artificial parasites, a nearly unlimited supply of toxins (copiously produced by industrial activities and even sprayed from airplanes for a number of reasons), and radio waves that manipulate all these? Certain remote and isolated parts of the world must remain untouched! Whites must be forced to go through an accelerated process of natural selection; only the best and brightest will be suitable for the task! After the cleansing (food and energy shortages, famines, areal poisoning, riots, wars, faked UFO landings and “alien attacks,” looters, lynch mobs, and forced “vaccinations”), the surviving whites who are still mostly intact and are possible to repair from the currently-inevitable DNA damages, can be transported to pristine locations, where their race can again flourish as much as we deem it necessary. The only assurance for the deportees’ limited applicability seems to be that they will not have complied with the insane rules that we, the rulers, imposed on the masses. New AI-assisted and adrenochrome-supported technologies will extend my lifespan nearly indefinitely. Nonetheless, I’ll also have to prepare for the possibility that, eventually, living forever will become boring, because there will be nothing new to enjoy and I will have to look at the same ugly and stupid faces, including my insuperable excellence.

I’LL HAVE TO BE PREPARED!