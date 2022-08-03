Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Botica's avatar
John Botica
Aug 3, 2022

You know... I reckon deep down, Klaus and his self-proclaimed elitist buddies grudgingly respect our will and tenacity. Not to mention our ability to exercise critical thought processes. Perhaps in the end we'll be granted the small gift of a choice of tasty sauces to pour on our bugs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
suzanna's avatar
suzanna
Aug 3, 2022

Many years ago I subscribed to National Geographic monthly magazine.

One cover featured giant dog cages stacked 3 high where the elderly/indigent

elderly could sleep. I read those issues to my boys in the evening for a form of

home schooling. Then they outgrew that...and I brought the magazines to the

library. I wish I had saved that one. I searched (B4 internet) high and low but could

not obtain another copy. The story was the "feature" article and it went all in on

the lack of space for housing in Japan. Tight spaces, expensive housing/tiny housing,

dorm living, are a norm in crowded Asian cities. Now Hong Kong has the cages.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture