According to the latest version of the globalist ad,

“By 2030, you will own nothing, but will live a life of fulfillment.”

The ones who will be allowed to survive and serve will no doubt live in highly-consolidated places. They will not have to go anywhere, anyway. In fact, they will be required to stay put, but it might pass for consolation that they couldn’t go anywhere, even if they wanted to, except in their computer-modeled virtual places.

The current situation in Hong Kong might give you a preliminary peek into your future, assuming you’ll make it that far. Of course, that will depend on your function, usefulness, and compliance that will include several “booster” injections a year, probably being muzzled and harassed all the time, but what the heck… You will have “survived”! Or did you?

The following article is one of the official rags, brought to you by the owners of the NWO, because these monsters sometimes enjoy teasing you, making fun of you, or simply tell you what lies ahead for you. This tip is directly from the horse’s mouth. The journalist is even employing a few tropes in the usual narcissistic manner that dominates the MSM:

“There are few lies in Hong Kong that are older and sweeter than the one local proverb,

“’If you work long and hard at it, you’ll get to own your own house.”

“That’s the stuff of dreams, actually.

“As I think about those faces in the neon-lit, claustrophobic corridors I walked during the COVID-19 pandemic, I am reminded of two lines from Wilfred Owen’s Dulcet et Decorum Est:

“’In all my dreams before my helpless sight/He plunges at me, guttering, choking, drowning.’”

No matter how you phrase it, reality prevails for the underprivileged:

https://time.com/6191786/hong-kong-china-handover-cage-homes/

Low-income and retired people can afford this:

First published 2016, updated 2020:

https://allthatsinteresting.com/cage-homes-hong-kong

***

Don’t worry! You will be allowed a VR headset all day, which will ensure, you will enjoy your “life of fulfillment”! You can even presume that if you keep your headset on, your snacks on mealworms and crickets will look and even taste like a large and juicy steak! If you behave well, you might be even allowed to converse with deepfakes of friends and family you once knew!

Welcome to the Matrix of the future!