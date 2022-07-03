What race am I? Oh, crap, autumn is racist!…

A recent court ruling in South Africa the song, “Kill the Boer,” is free speech:

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In the West, accusing someone of being a “racist” is one of many ways to “cancel” that person. As popular culture and politics have become inconsequential in the last 30 or more years, I would be interested if anyone can really be “canceled,” but that’s not my point here.

I believe, two questions are begging for answers under the circumstances:

1. What does it take to be a “racist”?

2. Why would it be bad to be a “racist” and, if it is indeed bad, what can be done about it?

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Can racism be defines as discrimination against other races?

When I visited Toronto in the early 1990s, Chinese stores only accepted cash and the store reps didn’t speak a word of English (which, by the way, was against the law, but apparently nobody wanted to be labeled a “racist” by referring to the law). Their job postings said, something like “Must speak Cantonese.”

Were these people racists?

Isn’t anyone more comfortable working with people with whom they share a certain cultural background? Isn’t it easier to get along, to cooperate, and to produce fiscal results, if the people in a company think in ways that are culturally compatible? Did this make them “racists”? Definitely. Was it bad for them or for the company? Were they discriminating against you? Would you have really wanted to work for them?

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People from China and from Muslim places adamantly and vehemently protest the very idea that “all people are equal.” If you walk down on a street in San Francisco next to a homeless camp, you can probably agree that Joe, who has been a junkie for six years, doesn’t equal Jack, who has been running a successful small business despite lockdowns, the muzzles, and the homeless shitting outside his store on the sidewalk, leaving their drug syringes behind. Is it fair to protest against such subhuman behavior? It surely is. Is it “racist”? Well, apparently, that depends on the skin colors of Jack and Jane. Who can even believe such nonsense?

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Notice that fashionable cuss words come and go. Here are a few of them from the last few decades:

“Marxist” (it can be used in a justifiable manner for people who want to take away the rights and earnings of the individual for some idealistic or, more likely, fraudulent “greater good” of a “community” that only exists in the official narrative),

“communist” (there are two types: one of them want to take away other people’s income from fair labor, which is obviously bad, and the other type simply want fair living wages, which is obviously good),

“misogynists” (to be fair, some people, including some women, do manage to be repulsive, especially when it comes to gold diggers without a prenuptial agreement),

“homophobic” (well, some people don’t exactly care for drag queen story hours in their children’s kindergarten or “gay paraders” swinging their dicks in the presence of children),

“anti-Semitic” (for people who resent the fact that just about everyone in the MSM, in Hollywood, and on other places happens to be Jewish),

“Racist” is a bit more complex; it is used for shutting people up, but is also serves as a significant tool to create division among people (well, all cuss words are doing that, too).

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Hungarian-born ethologist, Vilmos Csanyi, proved in 1964 that humans are pack animals (it didn't take much needed evidence; "psychologists" have been emulating human behavior with... no, not apes… yes, rats!) and as such, they are born racists. Let me spell it out:

Every single human around the world has been born “racist.”

What can, or even what should be done about that?

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It would be nice to have ethnically homogenous countries, but at that point, colonialism would simply re-surface, because some races are sooo much better than others at exploiting others. Technological, financial, and cultural incompatibility would go rampant and wreak chaos to the point that people would live hundreds of years apart in terms of their “development,” and human nature could be surely trusted to introduce the dominance of one race over others. Even slavery would be revived in Sub-Saharan Africa (ouch, it’s still there…) and segregation would be mandated again around places, where races cannot be separated. The other version is countries with unproductive people and led by uncompetitive politicians will be again subdued and used for the “higher ends of civilization.”

To be realistic, races cannot be separated now. Unjust discrimination is hard to define and it’s always in the eyes of the beholder. While it's only fair to try not to be a racist under civil circumstances, the boundaries of races are now blurred, because it's people with similar cultural backgrounds and standards who mix well together.

The drive against "racism," at this point, is simply trying to turn back the wheels of time and freeze people at a point in history that never existed.

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I’m still waiting for people, who are accused of being “racists” to stand up and ask back,

“Yes, I’m a racist. Then what?”

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For further consideration, here is an interesting article:

https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/america-is-intentionally-being-destroyed