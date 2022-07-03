Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Jul 3, 2022

My definition of a racist is someone who would turn down sex with a good looking woman or man because of their skin colour. There's not very many of them around. What remains is men competing with each other.

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15 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
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Stegiel
Jul 3, 2022

Prejudice, xenophobia, stereotypes, the human condition, and sometimes when urged on by authorities and agitation propaganda -Hutu and Tutsi, Japanese and Chinese, Germans and Slav, Lithuanians Poles and Jewish people it becomes brutally evident thin indeed is the civilizational layer.

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