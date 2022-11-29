As if you had a choice…

Controllers of the global money flow are using electronic money stolen from you

There has been a lot of words out about people being tracked not only through their cell phones, but also through their electronic transactions.

It is true that most of the globalists’ money comes from privately-owned central banks all over the world that the taxpayer picks up as a loan and governments and central banks spend at their own discretion.

Considering that the globalists are using their control over the global money flow to control governments, to depopulate the Earth, and to enslave and zombify those whom they will allow to survive, noticing how using cash works against the criminal banks is not completely useless.

A parable

The following quote is from one of my readers’ email that arrived this morning; it explains in simple terms why using cash preserves some of your own money:

24 November at 8:12

Please understand what not using cash is doing !!!

Cash is important!

Why should we pay cash everywhere with banknotes instead of a card?

- I have a $50 banknote in my pocket. Going to a restaurant I pay for dinner with it. The restaurant owner then uses the bill to pay for the laundry. The laundry owner then uses the bill to pay the barber. The barber will then use the bill for shopping. After an unlimited number of payments, it will still remain a $50, which has fulfilled its purpose to everyone who used it for payment and the bank has been jumped dry from every cash payment transaction made...

- But if I come to a restaurant and pay digitally - via a Card, the bank fees for my payment transaction charged to the seller are 3%, so around $1.50. This fee $1.50 for each further payment transaction for the owner of the laundry shop, or payments to the barber etc..... after 30 transactions, the initial $50 will end up being only $5 and the remaining $45 becomes the property of the bank thanks to all digital transactions and fees.

Small businesses need your help and this is one way to help ourselves too. Pull small draws of cash out at a time and use that instead of tap, credit, etc.

The author is from Canada:

So, by using cash, you at least not giving your money away voluntarily. Of course, every penny you are using is already money stolen from you, but there is not much you can do about that.

Counterfeiting is legal only for the globalists

Maui Police reported fake $50 bills already in January, 2016:

At least, this reflects the intrinsic value fiat money.

Considering the likely-increasing rate of the artificial inflation in progress, US bills are at least made of paper, so they might be of some use even after they lose all their imaginary value. Canadians will inherit a big pile of plastic refuse.