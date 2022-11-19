Is this a one-way street and are you a cat? But who is Arlene? She is certainly close to the “80 Dr” (80 “doctors”?)

In WW1, opposing forces, whose members had nothing against each other, made peace for Christmas and on other occasions. That was so infuriating for their “leadership” (aka. slaveholders) that they introduced the practice of bombing civilians in WW2. That way, the accounts could never be settled, unless you already know who is pulling the strings.

There is even a recent movie that goes against the fact that all humans are siblings:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6856242/

Of course, there are a lot more in which Germans are shown as weak or stupid.

Ultimately, we are only humans (yes, “we”).

In WW2, it turned out that the Allied bombings (forget about Dresden, Leipzig, and Hiroshima and Nagasaki) made sure that soldiers made no friends across the fronts. There were millions of German POWs killed in a variety of ways. If you think it was justifiable, you might want to consider that the first functional “gas chambers” were built by the Soviets and even Anne Frank was treated in a camp hospital (hardly a plan, when you want to exterminate a whole race) before she died of typhus (due to the Allies’ bombing the water towers to smithereens and cutting off food and medication from the camps, which prevailed for several months after the Allies “liberated” the camps and killed the guards who prevented prisoners from killing each other (for food, nothing less) and the Communist prisoners from completely taking over, although they had taken over from the criminals as early as 1942 or 1943, because they were organized).

The first concentration camps were set up by the British against South-African farmers (the “Boers”). The emaciated bodies can still rank highly against the photos taken in the German camps, probably after several months of their “liberation” in WW2, perhaps picturing some of the up to 1.5 million German civilians killed in French and American concentration camps.

How does that compare with “covid” injuries and deaths?

According to the “official” rules, you are guilty, if you have not accepted the lethal injections. If you have, you are just as dead as dead can be:

https://odysee.com/@ziffel:6/Dr.-Andreas-Noak---Graphene-Razor-Blades-in-Covid-Shots:9

So, what gives?

Everybody is being eliminated and they are told who their enemies are.

Are you my enemy?