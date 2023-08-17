Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Aug 17, 2023Edited

Virology is presented as an extremely complicated science and therefore like ALL complicated sciences, it can be said to be ANYTHING. The vast majority of people are not scientists and have no way of discerning the truth other than accepting and trusting the "experts". If anything can be extracted over the last 4 years, it's that the experts are full of nothingness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
Aug 17, 2023

Hey Ray, great to the point article as usual. I don't deserve the good press. Hope things are ok!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture