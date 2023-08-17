Here is a “virus denier” and an “anti-vaxxer” all in one, as presented on the media!

For the time being, it’s all conjecturing, except that the theory of “viral transmission” has been used to enslave much of the world.

There are definitely tiny particles that can be observed under electron microscopes, but it seems unclear where they are from, where they are going, and what their function is. Their names would be inconsequential, were the prominent “medical” paradigm not using them for justifying democide and worldwide enslavement.

The real questions are: what are these particles and how can they fit into a working paradigm for what a human being is? Currently, there is no such paradigm; only the Rockefellerian business model prevails.

To me, again, for the time being, when it comes to defining a “virus,” exosomal theory seems to have the most decent explanatory power.

Exosomes can be presumed to be dead cells, discarded by the body’s detox process. As such, they contain fragmented human DNA. They can comprise more-or-less uniform groups, depending on the type of poisoning at work. Changes in the environment obviously change the characteristics of the particles as the end results of the lymphatic detoxification process, which can be easily interpreted as “mutations,” whereas nothing much really happened, except a murderous paradigm can be maintained with the help of a truckload of well-paid snake-oil salesmen.

When I was five, I chose to be hospitalized at a hospital of infectious diseases, because I wanted to see a hospital inside. In our “economically-disadvantaged” neighborhood, there were 24-28 little boys aged 5-7 in the room and nobody contracted anything from the rest. Doctors and nurses were not dropping like flies, either. At that point, I stopped believing in communicable diseases (actually, Terrain Theory allows for “resonance” to exhibit the symptoms of pathogenic transfer), and it turns out, I have not ever been alone with that experience.

As for replication errors (cellular, DNA, whatever), even a permanent disruption of the data path can wreak havoc (cancer and all that) in the human body, and even microplastics can do the job, but poisoned cells are probably a lot more common.

For further productive reading, I am recommending the following article by one of the few remaining honest and intelligent authors on Substack:

Proton elaborates further:

Most importantly, it doesn’t matter what a “virus” is. What matters is what the concept is used for: