Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine FOIs's avatar
Christine FOIs
Jan 27, 2023

Once people understand the simple truth that virology is blatant pseudoscience (which isn't at all difficult, because it's actually a simple topic), they can no longer be manipulated into harmful measures, whether coerced or voluntary. To say that it doesn't matter whether nor not these imaginary disease bombs exist, just blows my mind. If they do exist, it's reasonable to take some measures to protect one's self from them. The idea that they do exist perpetuates fear and causes people to look at themselves and others as potential disease vectors. Knowing that they don't exist cuts through all of the b.s. and eliminates the need for any discussion whatsoever over the potential usefulness of any and all measures. As long as people believe in them, they will waste time and resources developing useless fraudulent tests, analyzing trends, calculating meaningless statistics, trying to figure out just how bad "it" is and what to do about "it". Respectfully, I couldn't disagree more with this article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Joanna's avatar
Joanna
Nov 14, 2022

This is so good what you are saying! Everyone is forever weighing pros and cons about it all ( as if there are truly “pros” to taking intentionally deadly injections) but the point you’re making transcends polarity with a higher truth. Who cares what it is? The point is what gives you the right to enforce it on the rest of us? What gives you the right to say what we take into our bloodstreams or cover our faces with?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
90 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture