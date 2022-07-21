1. Do viruses exist?

It doesn’t matter. What matters is that they are presented as invisible threats, so they can always be conjured up in order to suppress alternative opinions and exercise full control over people.

2. Do pandemics exist? Is there one going on?

It doesn’t matter. What matters is that the narrative is used for oppression and control.

3. Do “vaccines” exist? Are they any good?

It doesn’t matter. What matters is that extremely harmful injections are labeled as “vaccines” and they are forced on people. Even those, who support these injections, must realize that the same entities they are empowering with life-changing interventions will one day exercise the same power over them. Mortality rates were normal until the injections started.

4. Do “face masks” produce positive results?

It doesn’t matter. The muzzles are dehumanizing, humiliating, and toxic. They are torture and submission devices that have been used for maintaining the illusion of a pandemic.

5. Do the PCR tests produce false positives?

It doesn’t matter. The tests are dangerous, humiliating, painful, and toxic.

6. Who is right and who is wrong?

It doesn’t matter. What matters is that the narrative is used for introducing totalitarian measures that oppress, harm, and kill.

The narrative itself must be destroyed. Step out of it. Ignoring it is safe, effective, and peaceful. Violent enforcers, however, cannot be tolerated. Nobody knows what they are going to enforce next, but certainly nothing good.

Awareness of the massive mass poisonings by radio waves, chemtrails in the air, water, “vaccines” in food, weather manipulation, geoengineering, and pharmaceuticals must be raised and stressed all the time. The details are out there.

People must realize that they want to be the ones to decide about their own lives, but they must not make the lives of others miserable. The most dangerous ones are those, who oppress others in order to “save” them. May humanity be saved from such monsters!

Only you can save yourself. That is your responsibility.