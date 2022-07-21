Who Is Right about "Viruses," "Pandemics," PCR Tests, and Face Masks?
It doesn't matter.
1. Do viruses exist?
It doesn’t matter. What matters is that they are presented as invisible threats, so they can always be conjured up in order to suppress alternative opinions and exercise full control over people.
2. Do pandemics exist? Is there one going on?
It doesn’t matter. What matters is that the narrative is used for oppression and control.
3. Do “vaccines” exist? Are they any good?
It doesn’t matter. What matters is that extremely harmful injections are labeled as “vaccines” and they are forced on people. Even those, who support these injections, must realize that the same entities they are empowering with life-changing interventions will one day exercise the same power over them. Mortality rates were normal until the injections started.
4. Do “face masks” produce positive results?
It doesn’t matter. The muzzles are dehumanizing, humiliating, and toxic. They are torture and submission devices that have been used for maintaining the illusion of a pandemic.
5. Do the PCR tests produce false positives?
It doesn’t matter. The tests are dangerous, humiliating, painful, and toxic.
6. Who is right and who is wrong?
It doesn’t matter. What matters is that the narrative is used for introducing totalitarian measures that oppress, harm, and kill.
The narrative itself must be destroyed. Step out of it. Ignoring it is safe, effective, and peaceful. Violent enforcers, however, cannot be tolerated. Nobody knows what they are going to enforce next, but certainly nothing good.
Awareness of the massive mass poisonings by radio waves, chemtrails in the air, water, “vaccines” in food, weather manipulation, geoengineering, and pharmaceuticals must be raised and stressed all the time. The details are out there.
People must realize that they want to be the ones to decide about their own lives, but they must not make the lives of others miserable. The most dangerous ones are those, who oppress others in order to “save” them. May humanity be saved from such monsters!
Only you can save yourself. That is your responsibility.
Once people understand the simple truth that virology is blatant pseudoscience (which isn't at all difficult, because it's actually a simple topic), they can no longer be manipulated into harmful measures, whether coerced or voluntary. To say that it doesn't matter whether nor not these imaginary disease bombs exist, just blows my mind. If they do exist, it's reasonable to take some measures to protect one's self from them. The idea that they do exist perpetuates fear and causes people to look at themselves and others as potential disease vectors. Knowing that they don't exist cuts through all of the b.s. and eliminates the need for any discussion whatsoever over the potential usefulness of any and all measures. As long as people believe in them, they will waste time and resources developing useless fraudulent tests, analyzing trends, calculating meaningless statistics, trying to figure out just how bad "it" is and what to do about "it". Respectfully, I couldn't disagree more with this article.
This is so good what you are saying! Everyone is forever weighing pros and cons about it all ( as if there are truly “pros” to taking intentionally deadly injections) but the point you’re making transcends polarity with a higher truth. Who cares what it is? The point is what gives you the right to enforce it on the rest of us? What gives you the right to say what we take into our bloodstreams or cover our faces with?