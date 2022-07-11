Ray’s Newsletter

Edwin
Jul 11, 2022

World War III is already baked in. Or at least the EMP part of it. How many of us could actually verify that the Kings Bay "sub pens" have been nuked , and I actually live in Georgia!

Or that the ICBM fields have been "taken out?"

Even if you live near them, and have an ancient non electronic control box vehicle, an old dirt bike, for instance, you going to ride down there to check it out? A few curious individuals might, but they will never make it past the fence perimeter, locked down by snipers and electronic monitoring, which is there to protect you from 'radiation.'

And of course, the thousands dying of the "Clot Shot" will be the victims of radiation poisoning.

And starvation, dehydration, the cold, WMD chem/disease agents (imaginary), criminals, technicals, little green men, hell, even 'aliens.'

I even wonder if there is a "link" between the inevitable EMP and the graphene dioxide nano-structures?

Naw, that would be crazy conspiracy talk!

Most people will believe all the warnings of the "attack" and when their iPhone goes down, they will have proof!

Sure, pyrotechnic displays will give visible audible evidence as well.

And of course, the heavily televised episodes we have seen of "Nuclear Missile Attack" popping up on everybody's phone, TV, car radio, electronic billboard, you name it!

Followed rapidly by the flashing message:

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL"

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL"

After instilling sufficient fear and chaos, people will believe anything they hear!

But you won't, that is why you read substack.

Rambo:

“Murdock said he was with 2nd battalion 3rd Marines at Kon Tum in ’66.”

Troutman:

“Yeah.”

Rambo:

“The 2nd Battalion was at Kud Sank. You’re the only one I TRUST”

CK_
Jul 13, 2022

Realistically, we're dead meat barring a miracle- but there's still some possible Hopium: the cabal's plan might fall apart on it's own. It's also possible a faction of the cabal opposes the New Normal. I've been following Clif High lately because he offers some Hopium (although more likely he's just crazy).

