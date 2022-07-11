The sandcastle market is hot:

“Humans are so easy to manipulate: you just give them something to hope for, and you can do whatever you want to do to them.”

Ray Horvath :)

Throughout the plandemic, the strategy was obvious.

First, it was “two weeks to flatten the curve,” while people, including children, were locked up, small- and medium-sized businesses were forced into bankruptcy, and people were willing to hurt themselves with muzzles for an illness that never existed. They also allowed invasive, poisonous, and humiliating poking into their nostrils with a fraudulent “test” that collected their DNA and installed nanotech into them. The media campaign was so successful that many accepted injections, whose ingredients had never been published, while the manufacturers were exempt from liability (just like they are in the case of children’s “vaccines”).

They were willing to submit to all these, hoping that one day, “everything will return to normal.”

Of course, nothing is, or ever will be, “back to normal.”

However, three obviously-intended processes have been started:

1. In a single year in the US, about a hundred food processing plants have been burnt down,

the prices of animal feed and fertilizers have skyrocketed, trains transporting fertilizers have been derailed, transportation capacity has been destroyed (70 thousand independent truck drivers forced to quit or become corporate slaves in California, railway capacity limited by edicts), 10 thousand heads of cattle were taken out in Kansas, millions of poultry have been killed on pretense of a non-existent disease, the “bird flu” (that is “diagnosed with the same fraudulent PCR tests that created the casedemic for humans), farmers having been bribed with $3.6-6k per acre in order NOT to grow anything, catastrophic weather (geoengineering?) has been destroying crops and farmland for farmers, and diesel fuel with its additives running short that hampers the use of agricultural machinery.

For immediate threat, look at this:

Trains will wreck the supply chain soon!

"Cattle LIQUIDATIONS in Texas"

CONCLUSION: All these are pointing in a single direction: pre-planned food shortages, famine, food rationing, and food riots to ensure mass casualties and, in the end, martial law, demanded by the survivors.

2. Travel restrictions were imposed on the masses during the plandemic, but they were only predictive programming for the upcoming lack of mobility that is blamed on Russia, while the US government sold one million barrels of its strategic oil reserves to China. Once fuel runs out, the plebs is not going to go anywhere. No lockdowns are needed, although they might still be coming up as a side show.

CONCLUSION: The goal of such moves seems to be to immobilize people. They will be forced to stay put, unless they want to hop on their bicycles or, better, their horses, mules, or donkeys and try to pass roadblocks and looters!

3. Inflation, or more like stagflation, has been hitting hard westerners worldwide. The prospects don’t look rosy. While Americans are safely and securely losing the value of their money, the government was generous enough to vote unanimously for sending 50 billion dollars to Ukraine without any guarantee of transparency. As if 80 billion dollars of military equipment gallantly abandoned in Afghanistan had not been enough. That, of course, will have to be replenished; that’s what the tax donkeys are good for.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg. The truth is that the annual budget “surplus” has become just enough to pay the interest on the $30 trillion government debt to the private bank that has been issuing the USD since 1913 (the “Federal Reserve”). At the same time, the same “central bank” is increasing interest rates and politicians keep borrowing money that, realistically, will never be possible to pay back.

CONCLUSION: The objective here is, obviously, a controlled demolition of western currencies, which will enable the central banks (about a 160 of them are owned by the Rockefellows worldwide) to issue their own digital currencies in the form of “electronic vouchers” (much in after the image of digital currencies, but operating as pre-issued debit cards, because digital currencies alone cannot handle enough transactions per second) and take full control of what and how much people can sell or buy.

***

CONCLUSION: a trilateral attack on humanity is in motion: the controllers want you to be stuck where you are, go hungry, and become a pauper. All these will ensure control over you.

***

I am furious, when false hope is circulating on the Internet. And there are lots of the deceptive agents who, whether out of naivete or for payoffs, are serving the purpose.

Some say that “Nuremberg 2” is coming (well, such kangaroo trials might, but it was a poor show even at the time) and the culprits will be prosecuted and condemned. It doesn’t look like that sort of thing will ever come to fruition. What courts? Who would enforce their decisions? The “courts” have been pretty good at punishing the non-compliant so far.

Others say, no, there are too many people all over the place. These things cannot be done to everyone. Hello! Wake up! It’s been happening for over two years and protests didn’t get people anywhere, except their bank accounts frozen and their leaders kept in prison. Occupying government buildings is not going to feed them, make them mobile, or restore the value of their money. In the meanwhile, even crowd control has reached incredible levels:

***

What hope is there?

As three empires (China, the US, and Russia) have been cooperating, they might be tempted to use a few EMPs against each other. (Nuclear war can happen only on TV and with a few strategically-placed false-flags.) If EMPs blow up concurrently enough, the previously “civilized” West will fall back to pre-industrial levels, which is, for many, better than becoming cyborg slaves. With most people lacking survival skills that date back before the industrialized world, the loss of lives will still be just about the same 95% as the eugenicists have been planning, but they will have no means to stay in control for more longer than another month or two.

There is an unlimited number of similar miracles, but your prayers are sorely needed!