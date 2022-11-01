Barking up on the wrong tree?

About 50 years ago, my mother, who was a chemical engineer, was flown to a conference. On the plane, she was seated next to a couple. She was a good listener, so the woman kept talking to her, until she confided her with the following,

“My husband is such a nice man and a good husband. He also works hard, but we just can’t have any friends.”

My mother couldn’t help asking,

“What does he do?”

“He works for the courts.”

“In what position?”

“He is an executive officer.”

“What does he execute?”

“He is the one who executes those sentenced to death.”

The rest of the flight was spent in self-endearing silence.

In the Middle Ages, executioners were well-paid, but nobody socialized with them. They also traveled from town to town, which was still the way they operated even in the Wild West. Their job listings came with, “must be free to travel.”

***

Yesterday, I was driving on an interstate, when a car breezed by, traveling around 90mph. It was marked as a vehicle for a traveling nurse. Apparently, the nurse didn’t need to worry about a speeding ticket, because she was supposed to be busy “saving lives.” That reminded me of a next-door neighbor, whose wife is a nurse and about a year and a half ago, when I made fun of the “covid” idiocy, he told me that “she was a believer.” He sounded sad, his tone bordering on nostalgia for the days, when he was still unmarried, but they have two small children… Since our brief encounter, they bought a large RV, a new SUV next to the one and a mid-sized sedan they already had and expanded their small second house. We haven’t talked to each other since.

During the plandemic, when hospitals received hefty bonuses for false diagnoses and murderous protocols, honest doctors and nurses quit en masse and those, who would not have minded the job, but refused to accept the injections whose results they personally witnessed, were summarily fired. Only the greedy and the brainwashed stuck around, killing more and more people, while making themselves believe they were doing God’s work (which occasionally, may have been true, depending on who their victims were; after all, quite a few credulous “doctors” also passed away due to the injections they accepted). The resulting labor shortages called for a new hiring position: that of the traveling nurse. Their morbidly exorbitant salaries came with a catch: they had to administer the sooner-or-later lethal injections, too.

During the period, when the average moron was expected to “save grandma” by being muzzled, “tested,” and possibly jabbed to death, grandma was muzzled, isolated, neglected, and literally killed with “medications,” “treatments,” and the “smart” injections in the nursing home, where family members were not even allowed to enter, so the only control mechanism, visiting family members, was completely eliminated, and the staff were able to do whatever they wanted to do. The elderly, to this very day, when disagreeing with nursing-home staff or just call for a little more attention, are regularly sedated into zombiehood.

Medieval executioners were at least shunned, but the current brand has been celebrated by the globalist-owned media and applauded even by passers-bye.

I remember a “doctor,” who, in my presence, when a Stage-4 lung cancer patient complained he couldn’t breathe in the muzzle, told the patient to keep trying to wear one at home in order to “get used to it.”

I used to call “doctors” butchers, but the time has come to call these “medical experts” what they are: hired killers.

What matters more? Is it their true intentions or the outcomes of their cooperation with a fraudulent and deadly system? Isn’t it that the fruits tell you everything about a tree?

Are you not holding it against them, because “they didn’t know what they were doing” or, better, “they only obeyed orders”? That’s your decision.

In the meanwhile, you are footing the bill.