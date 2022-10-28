How about Charities?
To give or not to give, is that the question? Actually, more questions arise.
A good meme for most charities. Seriously: when I was a child, I thought snake oil was against snakes!
There is an old joke about the sucker cop and the little boy that can easily apply to those who donate to charities:
This little boy is standing at the corner, apparently selling something. The cop goes over to him and asks him,
“What are you selling?”
“Cherry seeds.”
“What are they good for?”
“The make people smarter!”
“How much are they?”
“Two for ten.”
“Give me one.”
The cop walks away and returns after a few minutes,
“Little boy, you have cheated me! For five dollars I could have gotten a full pound of cherries.”
“You see, Sir, Officer, you are already smarter!”
Before donating to a charity, you might want to check out whom you are about to support:
There are less palatable options whose focus is on profits on the Stock Market:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/williampbarrett/2018/12/11/charities-to-donate/
The following site is proud of being the most extensive such site, which might make you wonder, where its money comes from (hint: scroll to the bottom of the page; they give themselves away with their links):
https://www.charitynavigator.org/
For me, charities are limited to the Salvation Army and the girl scouts (a daughter was one for several years), which I leave there, because I don’t eat them; in case you are a married man, I have my wife’s full consent.
The overwhelming majority of non-profits, mostly posing as “charities,” are only ripping people off. Most of them spend tax-deductible contributions on paying their CEOs and the like, while others, especially the Gates and Melinda Foundation or the Clinton’s, are used for money laundering as well as conspicuously sinister purposes (Gates is now accused of criminal application of his “vaccines” in Africa and in India, but his GMO seeds to starving African countries were also meant to increase starvation by cross-pollinating local harvests so that the country would have to buy the next batch of infertile GMO seeds from Gates and his cronies), often with several ulterior motives. Of course, any non-profit receiving major contribution can be automatically branded as part of the current system, where consumers are treated as bovines, left to themselves to ruminate over their nonsensical deeds.
What I absolutely can’t stand is anything that has to do anything with “children’s cancer,” because current cancer treatments only experiment on people, ripping off their insurance and sell their diagnostics, surgically-removed organs (fetuses included) and tissues acquired from biopsies. Basically, as long as your insurance lasts, you are a cash cow, and after it runs out, you become a lab rat, while never losing your status as a cash cow. Of course, you also lose your assets in the process.
What is the best charity? Whenever I’m asked for money, my stock response is, “When I want to support people in need, I do that to friends and family, and I don’t have the means to go beyond that.”
In many “communities,” your donation keeps the leader(s) alive and well, while not much is left for the members, which strangely resembles the way some trade unions function, but that is a topic for another article.
Agreed fully but a few mild caveats...
1. Salvation Army got into the real estate business, least here in NY, and ended up tradin' brick n' mortar stores that helped people into profits on a MASS scale. Nearly all the SA stores in NYC closed and the org. cashed in on the profits.
Our local SA had employed 75 local people--yup, not hired from other neighborhoods, all local nice folks. They were given the minimum notice--2 or 3 weeks--even though some people had been there 25 years. In our very modest neib the SA was one of the only affordable places for famlies, elderly, many others -- we were regulars as my kids grew and sized up. VERY reasonable prices and all that...
When they closed it was like a secret deal--and this happened all over NYC. The employees we spoke to were very sad the way the higher ups did this. Did they REALLY need the millions in real estate? What about the service they provided? Was that not the point of the charity?
They are flush with big-city Real Estate money so maybe don't need yer hard earned donations...just sayin'
2. Girlscouts've been woke for years and they rip off the kids too. Some of this rung unethical to me so we quit...
Three examples...
Round 1. when my daughter's troop wanted to sell potted plants, GSA inc. gets like 75 percent of the profits--same for all sales of non-licensed materials. One of the badges is in business--what a terrible business model they have in ripping off young girls...who would enter a contract where you do the work and give away 75% of the profits? GONG! (like the Gong show!)
Round 2... Some of our families did NOT feel good buyin' and sellin' unhealthy GMO GirlScout cookies so we wanted to bake our own organic ones. We went to HQ in Manhattan and they said NO. Not possible. They make you buy THEIR cookies and sell only their licensed ones. It was a "to do" so some of us moms quit and I formed another group of scouts which had no mandatory purchases and we actually got out in nature a LOT more.
Round 3 --some of the most important events cost a LOT. Fer example, here in NY one of the big ones was a march across the Brooklyn Bridge (you kin do this fer FREE on any day btw). Cost $50 per girl to participate and EXTRA for any parents (I think $35 per parent and that was back a decade ago) . REALLY? Over half of us couldn't afford that for a 2 hour walk. They also do a special weekend camp annually at Frost Valley that cost hundreds per girl--that is just WRONG given that we all paid dues--no scholarships offered. Again, those who couldn't afford to participate felt left out--many tears in our troop when we all gathered and those who attended bragged about their special weekend. I was so t'd off I created an alternate event the next month--a free one--overnight--with a park ranger teachin' the girls to build fires and make tents and camp out and all that -- I even led the sing-along (ha ha) So makin' lemonade of all that and perhaps it's good ya have the GREED Scouts of Amerika cuz it sure motivated me to create our own better n' free version.
SO... not sure how long ago yer fambly participated--but they've changed a LOT lately. As I said, they are now WOKE too... they took funding that made them compromise all printed matter n' messaging... a mom showed me some stuff a while back and I was not happy... all that equity stuff... instead of just a bunch'a girls gettin' together.. My mom had been one but from all she told me..her experience was a heck've a lot better n' ourn.
FYI, Learning Herbs is a family-run business that teachers kids all about herbal remedies and wildcrafting and foraging. We used their great materials to teach our non-GSA girlscouts (after I quit) AND we could bake all the organic stuff we wanted to do fundraisers--and did! (They're not a charity but their educational material is far better than GSA stuff now...and hey, learnin' to chew on a plantain if ya get a bug bite is fun)
So, I'm with ya with a yes to giving to friends and folks ya know personally! Even some'a the good charities ain't so good any more...
A friend of mines wife worked on a charity board there was a disagreement between the members so the board split and the ones who left simply set up another charity!! He even said the whole things one big scam