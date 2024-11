At the age of five, I was tall for my age.

They used to ask me, what I would like to do. I said, I wanted to be a doctor. They thought, I was tall enough to be at school, so they asked me if I wanted to study. I said, “No,” upon which the old lady told me that in that case, all I could ever become is a janitor. I looked at her and said, “Okay, in that case, I will be a janitor.” It looks like I still am.