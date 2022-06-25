Ideally, disciplines must be studied together, because everything is linked. Instead, knowledge is compartmentalized to ensure nobody knows much of anything.

When they tell you to “trust the science,” they are trying to shut you up. Doctors, for one, are one of the most misled people, when it comes to knowing about health and illnesses, yet they are supposed to be highly respected because of a degree from a fraudulent academic machine and years of exercising or, at least, living with, criminally insane and extremely harmful “medical” practices. Granted, a crook can become the best criminal investigator, but most of the doctors who got red-pilled, have been silenced, paid off, intimidated, or unceremoniously killed.

How far can you trust “experts”?

Who are “experts,” after all?

During getting my two doctoral degrees, it boggled my mind to realize that I was supposed to rely on “authorities,” while I was light-years ahead of the available fashionable and celebrated resources. I considered it a miracle that eventually, I was allowed to graduate after my dissertation committee members having no idea about the contents of my work (cognitive modules in computerized text generation and the prolegomena of AI-human communication in natural languages).

I couldn’t find knowledgeable people to guide me through the dispirited bog of pseudo-intellectual crap I was supposed to use as points of reference, but I pretended acceptably-enough to jump through the hoops.

In the last several decades, in my experience, “authority” in the academia meant little more (or less?) than being “well-connected,” which is part of the prostitutionalization process that is so prominent and obvious in academic circles.

I assume that no later than the introduction of CRT, honest academics resigned and the proverbial substance rose to the top.

If that was not enough, because a few academics managed to keep their distance from the shills, nobody with a tint of human dignity would have been willing to go along the torture and humiliation of the muzzles, the dangerous and fraudulent “tests,” and especially nobody with two brain cells left to rub together would have accepted the lethal injections. It was a test for corruptibility of the mentally disadvantaged, who still insisted on posing as the crème of humanity.

So, an essential conclusion I managed to draw as a result of my studies and my teaching in higher education in Europe and in the US for 23 years is that “experts” are usually those, who are “well-connected,” parasitical, and corrupt enough to play along with their masters, who are their puppeteers. Ultimately, when it comes to academic degrees, no matter how far you P(ile) (them) h(igh) and D(eep), the essence of the substance involved doesn’t change.

All this tells you a lot about the quality of “established scholars,” too. About 15 years ago, as an iconoclastic linguist, just for fun, I visited Chomsky at MIT in 2007 with the latest developments of my work, pretending to seek patronage. In five pages, I described my latest results, being well aware that my research proved that his lifetime “achievements” were useless at best, and I prefer to refrain from verbalizing the worst. He was polite and brushed me off by telling me, my research was not his “field of expertise.” Indeed, it was not, because his “field” presented naught but a long-lasting diversion in linguistics. The worst part is that he must have known.

Cross-publishing and “peer-reviewing” each other’s corporate-sponsored “studies” only adds to the flavor, after which they cross-reference each other for juicing up each other’s “reputation.” Falsifying studies and faking statistics make sure that “academic standards” are indeed maintained. You can only try to imagine the true value of such labor.

While this much might satisfy one’s curiosity about the academia for a while, this is not the terminal stop of the process; the traditional level of corruption looks nearly quaint in retrospect, when juxtaposed with the current state of affairs.

Now, it is a self-proclaimed globalist “elite” that is dictating the terms. They have their puppets: “scientific experts” and “the people’s representatives” (in case the term sounds obsolete by now, that’s what politicians are supposed to be). In the tradition of the psyop of compartmentalization, “experts” of fields nobody knows much about are created and promoted, making sure people remain muzzled, figuratively or even physically. No more need for a discussion, because the ultimate authority has been imposed on the masses.

Might is right.