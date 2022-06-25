Ray’s Newsletter

Bill
Jun 25, 2022

WOW Ray what an absolutely spot on article wow... You summed up everything.. Nothing left to say... You told the history and what's going on now and has been for a long long time in this country and around the world.... We allowed the weeds to grow and get out of control.. We are seeing now that the medical, scientific and government people and organizations, so called news media, which is basically the propaganda arm and social media and financial conglomerates and corporations, and supposedly our government, which it really never was, are all corrupt.. From the President on down, they serve a master, they do not represent us... Anytime all this Plandemic scenarios are allowed to go on, and very few people in every organization in this country or the world say nothing and do nothing but help keep pushing this genocide, then they represent the people at the top who are doing this, plain and simple.. So we owe them nothing, just like they have given us nothing, only their hidden masters... The ones you see are not the masters, you will never see them involved..

Gia Bartoli-Shaw
Jun 25, 2022

I’ve always found it ironic that some highly intelligent ‘experts’ debate the existence of God yet view themselves as the Most High and demand everyone bow to their decisions and worship the ground they walk on, while the ones that do believe in God aren’t intelligent enough to know they are not God.

