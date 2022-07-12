No matter where they come from, they always look the same, when used against the people.
Here is the latest addition to the article, provided by Cosmos Tinkerer:
https://www.bitchute.com/search?query=UN+planes+in+Canada&kind=video&sensitivity_id=normal&duration=all&sort=new
In case you still cherish any illusions about what’s coming, here is some appetizer from Canada. I’ve been saying this for like 20 months and I’ve been called a harbinger or “gloom and doom,” which people usually dislike to read. Don’t blame the messenger…
In Canada, Turdeau called in UN troops in order to replace Canadian police:
All this, after Canadian policemen expressed their support for the demonstrators.
A whole airfield in Canada has been used for UN deployment daily for quite a while:
UN planes landing as an occupation force in Canada:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-21-canada-has-fallen-un-occupation-globalist-control-democracy.html
And more:
https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2022/03/01/new-york-intel-un-mercenaries-occupy-ottawa-canada/
Canadian “authorities” claim that the UN personnel keep coming for “routine maintenance.” For the crowd?
https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/voyageur-airways-quash-conspiracy-theories-about-un-planes-in-north-bay
There will be plenty of troops recruited from illegals in the US:
https://ussanews.com/2022/07/12/shock-video-illegals-pour-out-of-pickup-truck-during-pursuit-in-texas/
Before the mercenaries attack the peaceful crowd:
https://nationalfile.com/ottawa-police-begin-dismantle-protest-tow-rigs-away-using-unmarked-trucks/
Here is a political analysis by the former leader of the Conservative Party:
https://greencrowasthecrowflies.ca/2022/02/20/crownuts-police-in-ottawa-are-foreign-mercenaries-brought-in-by-trudeau-political-analysis-by-andrew-scheer/
I’m pretty sure that, when it comes to drawing your conclusions, you don’t need to be spoon-fed.
I have amused myself with the idea of Nigerian Blue Helmet peace keepers in Chicago.
New York Intel: UN Mercenaries Occupy Ottawa Canada?
and farther on down i see an article that says, "Day 1 of Clinton’s Military Tribunal at GITMO" and then another article from the same "operationdisclosureofficial" website.
Yea that webpage looks more like satire.