No matter where they come from, they always look the same, when used against the people.

Here is the latest addition to the article, provided by Cosmos Tinkerer:

https://www.bitchute.com/search?query=UN+planes+in+Canada&kind=video&sensitivity_id=normal&duration=all&sort=new

In case you still cherish any illusions about what’s coming, here is some appetizer from Canada. I’ve been saying this for like 20 months and I’ve been called a harbinger or “gloom and doom,” which people usually dislike to read. Don’t blame the messenger…

In Canada, Turdeau called in UN troops in order to replace Canadian police:

All this, after Canadian policemen expressed their support for the demonstrators.

A whole airfield in Canada has been used for UN deployment daily for quite a while:

UN planes landing as an occupation force in Canada:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-21-canada-has-fallen-un-occupation-globalist-control-democracy.html

And more:

https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2022/03/01/new-york-intel-un-mercenaries-occupy-ottawa-canada/

Canadian “authorities” claim that the UN personnel keep coming for “routine maintenance.” For the crowd?

https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/voyageur-airways-quash-conspiracy-theories-about-un-planes-in-north-bay

There will be plenty of troops recruited from illegals in the US:

https://ussanews.com/2022/07/12/shock-video-illegals-pour-out-of-pickup-truck-during-pursuit-in-texas/

Before the mercenaries attack the peaceful crowd:

https://nationalfile.com/ottawa-police-begin-dismantle-protest-tow-rigs-away-using-unmarked-trucks/

Here is a political analysis by the former leader of the Conservative Party:

https://greencrowasthecrowflies.ca/2022/02/20/crownuts-police-in-ottawa-are-foreign-mercenaries-brought-in-by-trudeau-political-analysis-by-andrew-scheer/

I’m pretty sure that, when it comes to drawing your conclusions, you don’t need to be spoon-fed.