As you know, I don’t believe in “mediation”: in my understanding, a normal (if there is such a thing) human being must be able to think and act on their own. On the other hand, my mind seems to have always been working the way this image suggests, because I engage and let go.

While I have two articles in the works, Agent’s another article motivated me to write a few words about the topic of adrenochrome use harvested from tortured children:

Let me cut is short and simply quote my comment after Agent’s article.

Yes, adrenochrome is real, but as the powder prices suggest, it most likely exists in synthetic form or something else is going on.

Over 90 percent of internet traffic happens on the “Dark Web,” and people who want to keep communication/posts secret, can use two-way encryption, so whatever is out there on the open Internet is either a honey pot or a tabloid topic. However, as the article also suggests, the information can still be used for misdirection or for character assassination as well as for framing people.

Are you shocked enough to stop thinking?

Also, stem-cell therapy at $100k a pop can also keep those “young” who can afford it, which rules out most people, especially because it’s a recurring event.