Only the camel can help. Perhaps not this one. This one looks like it has received all its boosters… Poor camel…

Sometime around 1980, I noticed that movies became unnecessarily drastic and graphic. I thought it to be temporary, but it only got worse.

Sex, for one, is the ultimate mode of intimacy, but it has been projected in movies as if everyone was a junkie or going for a one-night stand. Chivalric love from the high Middle Ages, when a man was supposed to be in love and serve a lady without any recompense, was turned into the age of being in love during the “Enlightenment” that, ironically, revered reason over feelings. Romantic love never lasts: as the joke says, it’s an illusion of an oasis in the desert with palaces, a beautiful mirage, a camel, crystal clear water, and all the beautiful things in life, but in the end, the lover will find himself or herself in the desert with the camel.

Popular culture has been propagandizing violence, drug usage, abnormal sexual practices, and outspoken insensitivity for others for several decades.

Did you know that those who start having sex at the age of 15, lose interest by the time they turn 30? It’s good, if they switch to extensive mind-altering substances, because sex would never satisfy them in the normal range anymore. Sometimes, they find their match in the BDSM “community,” but if they stay within the confines of sensual intoxication, they need the experience to be enlarged more and more. Some of the “serial killers” (e.g. the monster of Dusseldorf) went down this alley, but royalty and “exceptional people” must be left alone from similar inquiries.

Kudos to Russell Crowe and to Mel Gibson, who elected not to succumb to the globalists’ demands (apparently, they didn’t care for “erotic asphyxiation” in their closets as it happened to David Carradine or suicide b/o a “Parkinson’s diagnosis/depression/anxiety” as it happened to Robin Williams), and agreed to play in stupid and manipulative movies, while drinking themselves to death.

Overstimulation has been accorded by the “medical” profession during the opioid crisis. People don’t seem to know that despite the existence of “Pain Clinics,” even the most drastic painkillers decrease the pain by about 30%, which diminishes over time, while all applicable chemicals destroy the stomach or, most of the time, the liver (a single Tylenol can do that, if someone is vulnerable). Painkillers also affect the heart and blood sugar conditions and, you may have guessed, unfavorably. Eventually, they stop working, but the victim develops a dependency. The whole madical system is set up for disabling people who, at first, feel relieved from their pain. Of course, the same people have unconditional trust in the system that must have killed 12-20 million people around the World only with the convid injections by now, and based on their conditioning for overstimulation, tremendously enjoy the first few kicks and, later on, are forced to get their next fixes…

Dependency is bad, when it comes to chemicals, but it’s a lot worse, when it becomes psychological, a substitute for the person’s self-determination. Such people rely on others to “save them” until the bitter end, and they will always find an excuse why nobody did.

Overstimulation is an essential part of mass conditioning. If people had normal threshold levels to injustice, perversion, violence, or madical assistance, they would never fall for it.

Yet they do now.

It all results in obsessions.

For fun, here is a joke about obsessive behavior:

This guy is there in the desert for weeks. His only companion is a camel. His libido is too much for his age, and he starts considering the camel. It takes him weeks, but eventually, he makes friends with the idea, so he pulls his pants down and stands behind the camel. The camel steps aside. Again, he walks behind the camel, but the camel walks a little bit away. This keeps going on for months. Finally, a gorgeous white blond (according to worldwide inquiries, those are the most attractive for all races, but it’s probably enough to ask the Swedish or the Germans about their experience with “fugitives” since 2015) shows up, stark naked. She puts her arm around our man and says,

“I’ll fulfill all your wishes. What do you want?”

The man’s response is,

“Hold that camel!”

***

If it’s any confirmation of the mass delusion elicited by the worldwide elimination of personal independence and the normalization of dependency on mass manipulation provided by corporate governments for tax dollars, all you have to consider is that in the last 50 or 60 years, not a single movie was accorded distribution, unless it contained the following sentence,

“Are you all right”?

Well, you tell me, after being with the camel.