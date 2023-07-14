The sign says it all about “free elections.”
The governor of Florida is now celebrated as a hero, because he stopped his own mandates by the time they made little difference anymore. According to the “law” he signed, it is now forbidden for employers to “require” “vaccinations.” On the other hand, the “government” (that’s he and his politicians) can mandate “vaccines” in cases of emergency, whatever that means. I hope, it’s not the WHO takeover of “health” and “pandemic” mandates all over the world, but I am probably wrong, considering politicians all over the world have betrayed their own people and mandated them to line up for the slaughterhouse. Four presidents resisted; the ones from Burundi, Tanzania, and Haiti are now dead, although for some miraculous reason the one in Belarus is still allegedly alive. Still, you never know in our time of deepfakes:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-fake-world-neo
The same FL governor, who is obviously controlled as all other politicians seem to be. I still cannot figure out Kristi Noem, the one in South Dakota, who alone among all governors, including the “President,” who fast-tracked “Operation Warp Speed,” never went along with any of the murderous commands from above:
DeSantis, after breaking the news of becoming one of the people, also started distributing “free” monoclonal antibody injections sometime last year. His track record, along with a “free” newbie and a few reports, convinced me that the injections contain the same or similar poisons as the “covid” injections.
By now, it has become clear that, just like the way Virology and Germ Theory are fake:
ViroLIEgy – Exposing the lies of Germ Theory and virology using their own sources
“antibodies” are also based on speculation, embraced by the same fake “researchers,” “scientists,” “experts,” and “doctors” who have been supporting the mass killing in its many forms:
Love that sign!
MEP Christine Anderson Issues Stark Warning to World Health Organization: “We Will Bring You Down!”
THE VIGILANT FOX
14 JUL 2023
“We are here today to tell you WHO globalitarian misanthropists. We are here today to tell you — you picked this fight! You wanted this fight. Well, guess what? You’ve got it. Let’s fight,” announced German MEP Christine Anderson during the Citizen’s Initiative conference in Brussels.
“It is you [WHO] that is the small fringe minority,” she continued. “You are the ones who do not have the right to dictate to the people what they want and what they don’t want.”
“So take it from me ... take it from the millions and millions of people around the world. We will bring you down, and we will not tire until we have done just that. So brace yourselves. We are here, and the fight is on. So let’s have the fight.”
Here’s the video transcript for those who want to read more:
An unelected body like WHO, who is controlled and run by multibillionaires, should never be allowed to act in place of a democratically-elected government. Never, ever. In democracies, ladies and gentlemen, it is government of the people, by the people, for the people, and any government of anywhere in the world who disregards this fundamental principle of democracy by supporting this unprecedented power grab, by WHO is an anti-democrat demonstrating nothing but his utter contempt for the people.
And these seven brave citizens, they will not stand for this and neither will we. I will expose anyone, whether it’s a member of a government in a member state or a government around the world or a member of parliament in the European member states or parliaments around the world who do not respect the people and do not respect democracy. I will see to it they will be exposed — each and every one of them by name.
Because guess what? There’s elections coming up and the people might be interested in who is responsible for the abolition of democracy. So we are here today to tell you WHO globalitarian misanthropists. We are here today to tell you — you picked this fight! You wanted this fight. Well, guess what? You’ve got it.
Let’s fight. Because these brave citizens, my colleagues and I, we will not tire to fight you every step of the way. These brave seven citizens and millions and millions more around the world, these are the people you will have to reckon with from now on. Because we are millions — millions around the world. It is you that is the small fringe minority. You are the ones who do not have the right to dictate to the people what they want and what they don’t want.
So take it from me, take it from us. Take it from these seven citizens who gathered here today. Take it from the millions and millions of people around the world. We will bring you down, and we will not tire until we have done just that. So brace yourselves. We are here, and the fight is on. So let’s have the fight. Let’s commence with the fights, why don’t we? Thank you.
https://vigilantfox.substack.com/p/mep-christine-anderson-issues-stark