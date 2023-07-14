The sign says it all about “free elections.”

The governor of Florida is now celebrated as a hero, because he stopped his own mandates by the time they made little difference anymore. According to the “law” he signed, it is now forbidden for employers to “require” “vaccinations.” On the other hand, the “government” (that’s he and his politicians) can mandate “vaccines” in cases of emergency, whatever that means. I hope, it’s not the WHO takeover of “health” and “pandemic” mandates all over the world, but I am probably wrong, considering politicians all over the world have betrayed their own people and mandated them to line up for the slaughterhouse. Four presidents resisted; the ones from Burundi, Tanzania, and Haiti are now dead, although for some miraculous reason the one in Belarus is still allegedly alive. Still, you never know in our time of deepfakes:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-fake-world-neo

The same FL governor, who is obviously controlled as all other politicians seem to be. I still cannot figure out Kristi Noem, the one in South Dakota, who alone among all governors, including the “President,” who fast-tracked “Operation Warp Speed,” never went along with any of the murderous commands from above:

https://governor.sd.gov/

DeSantis, after breaking the news of becoming one of the people, also started distributing “free” monoclonal antibody injections sometime last year. His track record, along with a “free” newbie and a few reports, convinced me that the injections contain the same or similar poisons as the “covid” injections.

By now, it has become clear that, just like the way Virology and Germ Theory are fake:

ViroLIEgy – Exposing the lies of Germ Theory and virology using their own sources

“antibodies” are also based on speculation, embraced by the same fake “researchers,” “scientists,” “experts,” and “doctors” who have been supporting the mass killing in its many forms:

Antibodies are as fake as viruses