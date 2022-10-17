Water, water, everywhere? What good is it, if you cannot drink it?

A few years ago, I had a disagreement with the water department here, in rural Kentucky, because the water was stinking. They showed up in person, checked it, and found “nothing wrong with it,” but I had enough time to tell them that fluoride is industrial waste, and their delivering stinking water in the village shouldn’t be made on the assumption that people who live here are human refuse. This is not Flint, Michigan. They fixed the problem of the stinking water, but about a year and a half ago, switched from chlorine to chloramine. For chloramine, you need carbon filtration and, for that matter, the same applies to fluoride. They never did anything about fluoride.

Buying bottled water is not going to save you. If you are lucky, it is processed in an RO (Reverse Osmosis) system, and if you are luckier, you get real springwater that the processing company is getting for pennies, while robbing Americans (or other nationalities all over the world; after all, corporations own natural resources in practice) of their natural water sources. If you have all the money in the world, you can even buy water bottled in glass, so you are supposed to be safe from micro-plastics that would otherwise mess up your metabolism and make you grow faaat... Still, nobody can assure you that all the forever-chemicals or a few other cryptic/innocuous-sounding stuff is still not in your water. Fracking, for one, gives you contaminated water that glows in the dark even after the most thorough cleaning. You have to find out how much of that has been, or is, going on around your water sources and in your neighborhood, and act accordingly. Checking for radiation levels is even better, but it incurs further inconveniences and expenses. The same might apply to your whole residence, not only to your bottled water. At that point, all you can do is move, but move where?

Is there any such thing as clean water anymore?

Rainwater is distilled water, but its collection is “illegal” in some places in the US, even if you do it on your own property. Anyway, it brings down chemtrail particles that, you may have guessed, are not good for your health, anyway. You can even get some not-very-nice nematodes in it, if you try to drink it from your collection barrel without further filtering/processing. No, not the good-old traditional nematodes that take care of fleas around your country residence, but the ones in the chemtrails…

What can you do, if anything at all?

A whole-house particle filter can protect the subsequent elements of your filtration is indispensable. It’s reasonably-priced ($30-60), but you still have to pay a plumber that might force some people into bankruptcy these days. Plumbing, however, is not rocket science (the US has no more rocket technology anymore, anyway; it buys its rockets from Russia or from South Korea), and you can find plenty of instruction videos online. A whole-house carbon filter doesn’t break the bank, but its cost might be too much for $300 for about six years... Still, this part is just about mandatory, if you want to get rid of residues of pesticides, hormones, psychiatric and other “medications” in one swell swoop Drinking water needs an RO system, nothing less. You can get one that is certified to remove forever-chemicals: https://www.self.com/story/what-are-forever-chemicals; Further boiling it might get rid of more “solids” (aka crap and other types of organic waste), parasitic microorganisms, and it might even affect the graphene that is in it, no matter what. At least, with this step, natural parasites are fully eliminated. Water spoils, too. Serving it for yourself, you might need appropriate storage. Storing your water in dark or, at least, behind a blue filter, can decrease unwanted bacterial growth in the water. Silver can also act as a preservative. It is a catalyst that collects a number of things indiscriminately, so it works similarly to antibiotics in the guts, taking out good and bad stuff all at once. (I’m not sure about colloidal silver, because I am not sure if such a collection of toxins can actually easily leave the body.) Even an old silver coin is better than nothing (surely, you won’t swallow that), but silver is prone to oxidation, soon rendering it useless for the purpose, unless you handle that part during maintaining your filtration system. Some jug filters offer 5-stage filtration that includes resin-filtration (and sometimes even silver) that takes out just about everything else from your already-filtered water. (In order to replenish the clean water you have with the minerals lost in the process, a pinch of natural salt in the filtered water might do much of the trick and you “got electrolytes!”)

Depending on your needs, plan your system, calculate the finances, and go ahead, while keeping an eye on the priorities. Notice that your municipal water can come from various sources and the water company can switch from place to place anytime without telling you a word about it, so finding out about the details might even save you a pretty penny.

Deus ex machina (“saving the day”): Oh, I nearly forgot… Here is the most important part: pray that everything you’ve done will work!