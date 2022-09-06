In France a kWh of electricity is now costing about $1, while natural gas prices has increased seven-fold on the continent of Europe. Charging an electric car from an electric socket (not through a diesel generator at a charging station) now bears the cost of about $240, manifesting the travesty of electric cars even more than before.

Is “green energy” coming to the rescue?

The roofs of over 12% of Amazon’s “fulfillment centers” burst into flames caused by sparks between parts of solar panels, so even CNBC conjectures that solar installations on roofs might be “inherently unsafe”:

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/09/02/cnbc-amazon-took-rooftop-solar-offline-after-roof-fires/

As a result, Amazon took solar panels offline:

https://www.westernjournal.com/amazon-quietly-took-rooftop-solar-panels-offline-danger-became-impossible-ignore

Of course, hail destroy solar panels, and I don’t think you need a link to such events that are, nevertheless, out there.

A 300-foot wind turbine just collapsed in South Wales,

https://davidicke.com/2022/09/06/300-foot-wind-turbine-collapses-during-storm-generators-are-supposed-to-automatically-switch-off-after-it-detects-winds-of-55mph/

because its sensor didn’t react to winds exceeding 55mph and the rpm went up to 2-3 times the rated maximum.

It happened in California, too:

https://www.wind-watch.org/news/2021/09/25/windmill-collapse-shuts-down-ocotillo-wind-farm/

The production and maintenance of wind generators cost more and needs more traditional power than what they bring in and they work only, when there is, well, wind blowing. Solar works only when, well, the sun is out, but it appears sometimes it does a bit of overtime that makes its usefulness a bit, well, questionable. Considering that wind and solar output covers up to 10-15 percent of the need for electricity in most countries on average, it is obvious that they are not going to solve the artificially-created “energy crisis,” unless Europeans are willing to sacrifice themselves on the altar of “saving Ukraine from Russia,” although it’s unclear what they would get out of it, even if such a feat was necessary or possible to accomplish. Wait a minute, did I just say 10-15 percent? So, if the eugenicists’ goal of reducing the world’s population by 95% materializes, “green energy” will be enough! Until then, the self-proclaimed elite can use their private jets, and the both physically and figuratively muzzled masses will freeze and eat bugs until they croak, because besides saving “democracy in Ukraine,” they are also supposed to save the Planet from themselves!

By now, it’s clear that geoengineering can cause droughts, torrential precipitation, wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes that follow specific paths, and extremely hot or cold weather both out-of-season and uncharacteristic of the geographic area in which they occur. Earthquakes are also possible to create and if it’s done in the ocean floor, neat tsunamis can be triggered, one of which may have been the true origin of the Fukushima disaster in 2011. As a result, Germany stopped using nuclear power and settled for Russian oil and gas. These days, it turns out they cannot sit on two horses with one ass, but somehow they seem to forget that they actually have nuclear plants, or do they? Wouldn’t they need Uranium from Russia to operate the plants, which would bring them back to ground zero of the energy hoax: the German government tells its tax donkeys to shut up and collect firewood, but it also generously allows people to freeze to death this coming winter without governmental permission or even a “health passport”!

France has been the country using the highest percentage of nuclear energy in Europe but, oops, it also needs Russian Uranium!

https://www.cleanenergywire.org/news/europe-highly-dependent-russian-uranium-nuclear-power-plants-report

The red herring is being sold in Britain focuses on “saving Ukraine,” while sacrificing the country’s production and distribution, and exposing the subjects of the realm to the results of the pre-planned shortages of food and energy until people run out of patience and martial law will be deemed necessary.

If the “energy crisis” is not intentional, what is?