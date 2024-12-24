“Vouchsafe me, O Lord” has been with me for 42 years, and it works for me. With all the joy, sadness, and eternal craving, this is the most beautiful music I’ve ever heard in my life:

Felix Kemp is literally crying, while singing it. Ever since I’ve been young, I was always afraid that I would be one of those, whose heart in the last days would grow cold. I am glad that I can still cry, when I listen to this, and I do it once a year, and it always fills my eyes with tears:

Felix’s performance is my favorite, but this is how it must have sounded at the time of Handel; beg your pardon, Purcell:

Merry Christmas!