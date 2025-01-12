Jon Rappoport published today that insurance companies in the region stopped covering real estate for fire BEFORE the fires, so they must have been “informed.” Of course, they are only globalist subsidiaries…
Obvious and revealing step about the insurance companies. Maybe, I should check what they are NOT covering in my area... How about yours?
The previous step was to make sure Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam has been drying up for over ten years, and that’s where the water for So-Cal comes from. The water sources for the Colorado River have been targeted by weather modification… North Carolina was another place recently targeted.:
FEMA was more of an obstruction than help, which reminds me of Hurricane Andrew, too, when FEMA was “only” miserably late…
The next step is to find out who is buying up the land, which reminds me of Maui...
The photos look quite similar in both cases… Even CNN is not hiding them:
https://www.cnn.com/2025/01/10/weather/before-after-images-los-angeles-fires/index.html
This is what Maui looked like, when police stopped people from fleeing:
Here are more videos:
My wife also found that on Fakebook, there are comments suggesting that smart meters, because their Li-Ion batteries can be overheated by various means, and the wiring in neighboring houses can also warm up to the extent of causing fire:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100080274675546
This is absolute nonsense, despite the pseudo-scientific explanation. Houses have melting fuses that kick in, when the wiring heats up, but if “smart” meters are daisy-chained, which they are, they can also start up fires in ‘hood in the same way.
However, other sources in the same comment sections suggest that houses without “smart” meters were spared…
Kyle is suggesting it’s been all aout DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons), and I tend to agree:
I realize that it might be about the Olympics and the railway, but why would they bother?
On the other hand, all those dispossessed people will be there. Where are they going to end up?
Good evening Ray,
I hope you are both well.
On the night of The Maui Atrocity, I watched as a carefully controlled exercise of freeing up, prime Real Estate, whilst also, (unknown to me then), a Pedophile-controlled Manoeuvre, to spirit away, all the Community’s School children, under the guise of a “Wildfire”, psyops meme.
As a former Fire Officer, I observed the selective destruction of “Death by Postcode”, where aluminium hub-caps, melted, at 1300 degrees centigrade.
A local ‘eye in the sky’, next morning, posted his video of this almost total destruction, confirming my claim, that this could only have been achieved by “Direct Energy Weapons”.
I then contacted some locals in Maui, offering my support and testimony.
They initially accepted, gratefully, but then all comms were abruptly stopped, as they were led to their FEMA centres of Excellence.
Lahinia is now a paradise for the very select, and Oprah Winfrey’s Mansion and gardens, remain untouched.
And shortly thereafter, British Columbia suffered the same fate, whilst Acapulco suffered a hurricane from Hell, which devastated most of it’s Social Housing stock.
Yea...those cunts with their “Joysticks”.....need them rammed right up their assets.
Some notes on this (i know you already know this stuff Ray):
Those woke clueless politicians and bureaucrats were installed so that when things like this happen they will get the blame rather than the globalists installing them and setting the woke agenda. It’s backwards from what most think. The “competency crisis” is a deliberate controlled demolition masquerading around as an accident of well meaning useful virtue signaling idiots:
https://simulationcommander.substack.com/p/why-all-these-brands-ab-inbev-target
The wildfires were not caused due to incompetence, but rather “on purpose malice” posing as incompetence, and they are likely being started with DARPA directed energy weapons (a certain shade of blue is a shield) and Antifa posing as firemen, just as in 2020:
https://tritorch.com/degradation/!AntifaDressedAsFiremen.jpg [image]
dutchsinse: All of SE Quebec Erupted Into Wildfires ALL AT ONCE June 2nd: https://old.bitchute.com/video/d07sl4jc6a3u
Globalist Goals: rewild America, clear off the shores for the military, kill most of us, shove the rest of us into 15 minute prison cities. To do this you must first destroy the old cities and systems and rebuild new ones.
The Color Blue Has a Frequency of 6.66 - .Gov Buildings Are Now Being Fitted With It: https://old.bitchute.com/video/oOnsDFeRy4Z2
Paid arsonists are destroying these cities so they can buy them up for pennies on the dollar.
https://tritorch.com/degradation/ArsonistsStartingForrestFiresInOregon2020AntifaTactics.pdf [pdf]
All of this destruction is geared toward maximizing pain and death, while destroying economic, social, physical, and mental productive capital on a vast scale. All designed to lead directly to global dependence-based enslavement where you will eat ze bugs and own nothing and be happy about it - or else.
In other words, their goal is to demolish our ability to sustain ourselves, transforming us into slaves reliant on their "generosity" for our survival and they’re reaching a level of control where Harari feels confident telling us that our Free Will is over while contemplating killing us outright out loud in public:
“Mr. Harari, thinking about all this, puts it this way: “Utopia and dystopia depends on your values.” … The useless class he describes is uniquely vulnerable. “If a century ago you mounted a revolution against exploitation, you knew that when bad comes to worse, they can’t shoot all of us because they need us,” he said, citing army service and factory work.
Now it is becoming less clear why the ruling elite would not just kill the new useless class. “You’re totally expendable,” he told the audience. … “We don’t need you. But we are nice, so we’ll take care of you.” —Source (worth reading in full): https://archive.is/rWLoO
Dutchsinse (9/9/2020): NIGHT 2: Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) off California -- Color enhanced2020; https://old.bitchute.com/video/zD4BRqfQ0jpz
What DEWs look like when used:
https://tritorch.com/degradation/DEWsDirectedEnergyWeaponsUsedOnChile.mp4
What DEWs do to cars, Maui edition:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/1w5QiDpShY8p
Blessings to the California victims.