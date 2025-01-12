Jon Rappoport published today that insurance companies in the region stopped covering real estate for fire BEFORE the fires, so they must have been “informed.” Of course, they are only globalist subsidiaries…

Obvious and revealing step about the insurance companies. Maybe, I should check what they are NOT covering in my area... How about yours?

The previous step was to make sure Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam has been drying up for over ten years, and that’s where the water for So-Cal comes from. The water sources for the Colorado River have been targeted by weather modification… North Carolina was another place recently targeted.:

FEMA was more of an obstruction than help, which reminds me of Hurricane Andrew, too, when FEMA was “only” miserably late…

The next step is to find out who is buying up the land, which reminds me of Maui...

The photos look quite similar in both cases… Even CNN is not hiding them:

https://www.cnn.com/2025/01/10/weather/before-after-images-los-angeles-fires/index.html

This is what Maui looked like, when police stopped people from fleeing:

Here are more videos:

My wife also found that on Fakebook, there are comments suggesting that smart meters, because their Li-Ion batteries can be overheated by various means, and the wiring in neighboring houses can also warm up to the extent of causing fire:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100080274675546

This is absolute nonsense, despite the pseudo-scientific explanation. Houses have melting fuses that kick in, when the wiring heats up, but if “smart” meters are daisy-chained, which they are, they can also start up fires in ‘hood in the same way.

However, other sources in the same comment sections suggest that houses without “smart” meters were spared…

Kyle is suggesting it’s been all aout DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons), and I tend to agree:

I realize that it might be about the Olympics and the railway, but why would they bother?

On the other hand, all those dispossessed people will be there. Where are they going to end up?