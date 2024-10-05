Weather warfare is now supposed to be common knowledge, yet hardly anyone seems to care. As a Kentuckian, I can’t forget the December, 2021 twister setting up an all-time record a couple of years ago by traveling through four states, and passed our small village only a mile away (the previous closest one was 16 miles away in the last hundred years). Some time in early 2023 or late 2022, the sky lit up for 15 minutes in the middle of the night, and the wind at the skirt of a tornado fell a large tree that barely missed our small house. Tornadoes seem to have migrated towards the east in recent decades.

Drought and deluge seem to have been used against farmers for decades in order to make sure they lose their lands for pennies on the dollar. The direct results are the excessive use of pesticides and the spread of GMO crops, which has also drastically changed the contents of bread and other comestibles.

Still, all the activities related to geoengineering add up:

In recent years, single events causing multiple damages and several events serving Agenda 2030 have also become common, which I named “the globalists’ signature”:

Not unlike Hurricane Andrew (which also caused at least 16 insurance companies to fail, resulting in further concentration of the industry), the approaching storm in North Carolina was also neglected, which is difficult to put down to human failure in this world, where most forms of devastation are stinking of design aiming at the concentration of power and global depopulation, primarily targeting whites as the only serious threats, while blacks also seem to be considered disposable.

Landslides can be triggered with electromagnetic weapons (which can look like mundane portable radars, but HAARP can cause major disasters), just like storms can be directed to target specific areas. That might very well constitute to another land grab in NC after Maui. I remember my wife locating a disaster area in British Columbia, Canada, where the roads were destroyed by landslides with engineering accuracy, so no assistance made it to the affected area (sorry, I don’t have the link, but I’ll insert it here once it’s found; your help is most welcome in the search, too).

The lithium fields around might have also more than nothing to with the event.

FEMA allegedly confiscated supplies from churches and private sources, while not exactly showing up on the scenes. Once it did, it forbade emergency shipments to arrive and distributed, because they were not “approved” by “them.” Isn’t it characteristic that a government agency whose declared job would be disaster management and less-publicized role would be to round up specific segments of the population is increasing the devastation? After 150 people were reported missing (the death toll keeps climbing), I was contemplating the idea of FEMA shipping “rescued” victims to (possibly mostly Walmart-secured) concentration camps, because it would provide some practicing material for the camp personnel, and nobody would be looking for the victims, who have officially vanished. By now, based on the numbers, it’s probably “only” the landslides, but who cares. The globalist objectives are, as usual, manifold, but here are a few obvious ones:

Clean up the area for new “owners”; Escalate the idea of “global weather” change, just like the wind generators suggest it, while they cost more than the amount of electricity they could ever provide; Concentrating the insurance industry by making smaller companies to fail; Make lithium mining more accessible: https://www.wbur.org/onpoint/2024/03/11/lithium-reserves-boom-mining-elements-energy. The place was inundated in mud during the hurricane. Lithium is essential for car and phone batteries (although there are supposed to be more recent options that haven’t surfaced on the consumer market), but its mining has been mostly in China and places that are being rapidly depopulated: https://lithiumfuture.org/map.html Chile was invaded by globalist forces (Pinochet), when Allende nationalized copper production (a major source of silver, too), and Argentina has had better days, too, but apparently, there is more to the story. Although China, Russia, and the US have been following the path to Agenda 2030, one more place to mine would not be undesirable. Lithium mining in the area is, of course, presented as the best thing since sliced bread: https://albemarlekingsmountain.com/, so coincidentally, the mine was already prepared for reopening in early 2024: https://www.wunc.org/2023-12-06/initial-work-to-begin-in-early-2024-to-reopen-kings-mt-lithium-mine.

Was this also an exercise in water safety?

After the SHTF, food and energy shortages would be bad enough, but the real killer is the water. Cholera and pestilence (“the Plague”) are most likely caused by contaminated water. All this supports the myth of contagious diseases, a major pillar of Rockefellerian Madicine:

The the cause of contamination? More likely than not, dead animals and human cadavers. Water contains a large number of contaminants even without those:

In our area, glyphosate is poisoning municipal water after going through 14 miles of mostly GMO-planted fields (corn and soy, subsidized by the taxpayer). Last time, it took two weeks until we dared to take a shower. Drinking water can pose many challenges:

As you know, the global depopulation plan converges from many events, while each single event serves parallel purposes.

When you consider the quality of drinking water, it hasn’t exactly been shining in recent years, and the incident in Flint, MI (when mostly blacks were the victims) emphasized the emerging crisis, but the over-100-year-old pipes are rarely replaced, anyway. Our annual water report is always neat and passes in flying colors, despite the stench the water sometimes emits even after going through a whole-house carbon filter. All plastic-bottled water contains microplastics which turn male frogs into females and render humans infertile (just like some of the less murderous “vaccines” seem to), but that’s only a minor achievement in the depopulation process. What do you think the water delivered to those condemned to die, anyway, might contain? Possibly, nothing more than the water people buy in bottles, but who knows?

The globalist engine is roaring and the noise is mostly falling on deaf ears. In the meanwhile, the normalization of deviance (or, shall I say, insanity?) has succeeded in many strands of life. The objective? The “useless eaters” must accept that they deserve their designated fate in technocracy: