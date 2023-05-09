A few months ago, a tornado swept through the land nearby. It was only due to the direction of the twister, whose tail gently affected our property that this large tree didn’t destroy out house here, in rural Kentucky. The tree fell 90 degrees to the left, as opposed to the direction of the 80Mph wind. Sometimes one can be saved by all the bad things affecting each other.

Recently, quite a few readers have been inquiring about potential remedies for the general poisoning in which graphene oxide is the main culprit:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-summary-of-general-poisoning

In the past 10 months or so, I have posted two articles regarding what can be done against graphene poisoning.

The first one was directly about the injections last September, because I was wondering how the perpetrators want to survive, when they are poisoning everyone and everything:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-do-the-perpetrators-protect-themselves

By December, it was clear that poisoning was coming in in from everywhere:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/still-thinking-about-the-vials

So, it was only prudent to ask if there was any hope against it:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/any-hope-for-the-injected-orfor-that

As for the poisoning itself, Outraged goes into a lot more details than I have ever done it, because I usually address the whole picture, and irrespective of the details, the whole picture doesn’t exactly look very promising.

https://outraged.substack.com/

Outraged believes in infectious “viruses,” but that doesn’t lessen the value of her work on nanotech.

Healing is a heroic enterprise even when the parameters are available, but they are not:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/is-healing-a-myth-altogether

Please, notice my warning about “miracle cures”:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/miracle-cures

Caution is especially needed, when it comes to the potential of perhaps doing more harm than good, as might be the case with Ivermectin:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/limitations-for-doctors-to-prescribe

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/red-alert-about-ivermectin-a-trojan

Antioxidants are definitely good and even if the rate of poisoning is faster than the body can detox itself, gaining time might save lives.

Please, join the conversation and combine your knowledge as far as such a thing is possible.