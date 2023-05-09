A few months ago, a tornado swept through the land nearby. It was only due to the direction of the twister, whose tail gently affected our property that this large tree didn’t destroy out house here, in rural Kentucky. The tree fell 90 degrees to the left, as opposed to the direction of the 80Mph wind. Sometimes one can be saved by all the bad things affecting each other.
Recently, quite a few readers have been inquiring about potential remedies for the general poisoning in which graphene oxide is the main culprit:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-summary-of-general-poisoning
In the past 10 months or so, I have posted two articles regarding what can be done against graphene poisoning.
The first one was directly about the injections last September, because I was wondering how the perpetrators want to survive, when they are poisoning everyone and everything:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-do-the-perpetrators-protect-themselves
By December, it was clear that poisoning was coming in in from everywhere:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/still-thinking-about-the-vials
So, it was only prudent to ask if there was any hope against it:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/any-hope-for-the-injected-orfor-that
As for the poisoning itself, Outraged goes into a lot more details than I have ever done it, because I usually address the whole picture, and irrespective of the details, the whole picture doesn’t exactly look very promising.
https://outraged.substack.com/
Outraged believes in infectious “viruses,” but that doesn’t lessen the value of her work on nanotech.
Healing is a heroic enterprise even when the parameters are available, but they are not:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/is-healing-a-myth-altogether
Please, notice my warning about “miracle cures”:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/miracle-cures
Caution is especially needed, when it comes to the potential of perhaps doing more harm than good, as might be the case with Ivermectin:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/limitations-for-doctors-to-prescribe
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/red-alert-about-ivermectin-a-trojan
Antioxidants are definitely good and even if the rate of poisoning is faster than the body can detox itself, gaining time might save lives.
Please, join the conversation and combine your knowledge as far as such a thing is possible.
The point you make about this being a mass poisoning (plural) with many very different unknown toxic ingredients that can be combined with EMF radiation is what differentiates your messaging from so many others. The various adverse outcomes that range from various heart and vascular problems, neuro-degenerative, anxieties, blood disorders, rapid cancer development, and so many other health problems, can most likely be caused by a variety of yet to be determined ingredients. One thing that most people are not talking about is microRNA (small nuecleotide count molecules) signaling or interruption. If you look at a public database on miRNA and possible links to various diseases mentioned http://mir2disease.org/ it makes one wonder about if they have been experimenting with microRNAs (a couple thousand have been documented so far that may be a factor in various diseases). If it were only just messenger RNA and lipid nanoparticles, one might have a chance at overcoming it.
Hi Ray, I commmented somewhere refering this but added a question about the Merck version affected fertility. Anyone remember seeing that anywhere? I commented to my wife that this issue does not matter if you are 55 with grown up kids. It does matter when your very own kids may not be able to give you grandchildren. This takes the risk / benefit debate to a whole new level. However, watch this for a deeper take.
https://rumble.com/v2lxwrk-exclusive-celeste-solum-the-end-game-synthetic-biology-exposed.html
This pulls so much together.