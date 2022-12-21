Who says lighting doesn’t strike twice?

As I have written several articles on the topic, let me offer a summary by lining up a collection of most of my relevant pieces.

Based on what I know about the mRNA/spike protein technology, it is absolutely unlikely that it is being used in public, although I cannot rule out hermetically-sealed experiments on isolated sites like some of the “Green Zones” (aka. death camps). In fact, I simply cannot take sources pushing the mRNA/spike protein narrative seriously:

The intent to harm has been possible to prove since November, 2021, yet nothing good happened:

mRNA is simply a diversion from the real threat: the 5G-controlled graphene oxide that 5G can even turn into graphene hydroxide, the indestructible razor blades that cut up its victim, once it’s in the blood, and all in all, I have collected 13 major sources that harm people and their impact can converge:

Obviously, more is coming.

Virologists, as all other “scientists,” are only serving their masters... The remaining few honest ones are working for free or are defunded, marginalized, or even demonized. It doesn’t help that they also tend to be at least a bit gaslighted and buying into half-truths. No matter whom the lemmings revere and follow, they are only mostly passive and naive participants in their own destruction.

The vials, based on the VAERS reports by November, 2022, suggested that cyclical poisoning was going on that combined a few dozen toxins, pathogens, parasites, and nanotech from a selection of several hundred, and each batch was computer-generated, so even the manufacturers’ workers had no idea what went into the vials. Not that it matters all that much anymore:

Novel delivery systems are now rendering the injections moot:

Lots of stuff comes from the outside, too:

Geo-engineering is not only chemtrails:

Official accomplices are also present:

Activators have also been out there:

Even streetlights can perform their duty in the mass extermination:

The symptoms of general poisonings are out in the open.

Once the nanoparticles are present in a person (from a large variety of sources), (s)he can be remotely controlled with 5G and comparable technologies. I know, it sounds like Start Trek, but it’s a fact; those, whose DNA is in the system (given away in blood tests, the PCR “test,” genetic tests, or even a breathalyzer test), can be personally targeted:

Okay, it looks like the person’s DNA can even be “downloaded”:

That is only the spectacular part; most of the injected get cancer, heart disease, less lethal strokes, plastic-like blood clots with high metal contents, and “autoimmune diseases” (another fake madical term for being poisoned).

There is a lot of noise out there among the “resistance,” but nobody seems to focus on the final threat:

And the timetable is clear:

Believing that someone else will save me would only amount to wishful thinking.

The show must go on

Most people are afraid of feeling insecure, so they cannot admit that their knowledge is fragmented at best, and I can’t blame them. Some of them lack the interest, the motivation, or the mental capacity for registering and computing the data. Others are hell-bent on justifying their previous mistakes that may have even caused deaths in their own families... It’s a perfect psyop and only a few are able and willing to see through it, which is part of the reasons why my site will always be only for the three percent of the three percent.

Still, everyone can come to the realization that living in fear is worse than death.

According to some reports, the injections, besides all their miraculous intentional “side effects,” also dumb down people even further, which sometimes looks like quite a bit of accomplishment. Brain fog, for one, seems to be common, but that can be caused by 5G and comparable technologies alone, and nobody knows what’s in the chemtrails, processed food, water, booze, clothing, furniture, and whatever else. To me, everything looks more and more synthetic by the day, which includes myself.