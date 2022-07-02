People are so easy to manipulate. You just give them something to hope for and you can do just about anything to them, while they are waiting for a result.
The proof of democide, ever since the first lethal injections for the invented disease whose symptoms were caused mostly by 5G, has always been there.
The batches of the injections were different in order to maintain “plausible deniability,” but all it would have taken is a sample from each and, except for the ones containing only saline (less than 20%), to prove in court that they were ALL harmful, which ALONE substantiates harmful intent (which would negate the manufacturers’ indemnity they have been enjoying since 1986), even at the highest requirements of legal proceedings.
In November, 2021, VAERS data showed (they have been doctored but are still available in internet archives untouched) that about every 200 batch was lethal, irrespective of the manufacturer. At that time, lawyers claimed that this phenomenon alone provided “irrefutable proof,” which they did possess, but they couldn’t get anywhere with it, which tells you a lot about current “courts.”
ALL, except for the saline vials contained graphene oxide (sometimes hydroxide for faster operation) that even built nano-computers after receiving instructions from mostly 5G1, good-old toxins that have been present in traditional “vaccines,” pathogens (for which antibiotics were useful), and parasites (only malaria has been proven, but Ivermectin and Chloroquine sometimes work for that sort of thing2).
What is more evidence for intentional genocide than that?
It turns out the 5G can turn graphene oxide into the rapid killer, graphene hydroxide, which Dr. Andreas Noack posted on the Internet only seven hours before being exterminated, probably with a DEW (Directed Energy Weapon), knowingly sacrificing his life for letting people know about the genocide:
https://hipgnosis.co/2021/11/29/dr-noack-murdered-amid-proof-of-heart-inflammation-from-vax/
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/murder-just-hours-after-publishing-the-secret-of-the-vaxx-dr-noack-is-dead/
Caution must be exercised, when using Ivermectin:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/further-considerations-about-ivermectin
In retrospect, Ivermectin seemed to be deployed in a bait-and-switch operation:
To support this spot on post with a statement and useful links:
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, EMF radiation, GEOENGINEERING, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
