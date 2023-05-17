My original suspicion

On May 7, 2023, I published an article to warn people that Ivermectin (from now: IVM) these days might be a Trojan Horse:

My suspicion was based on three elements:

the news that IVM, all of a sudden, became available for MDs to prescribe. Previously, honest doctors lost their licenses for an infraction like that, so it made sense to ask questions; I conjectured that if I had been one of the developers of the global poisoning, I would advertise miracle treatments by banning them, and deploy toxins/parasites/pathogens in the environment that would interact with the “miracle cure” and produce enhanced damages, perhaps only in the long run; it is possible that the ingredients of IVM have been tampered with and whatever is in it now, poses a threat.

The source of my previous article claims that IVM collects graphene into a lump that burns a hole in you, when exposed to 5G. Logically, it made sense to me, but I was not, and am still not familiar with the details, and I’m afraid nobody really is. The author, Shawn, certainly didn’t provide a convincing description of the process, but his logic supported my suspicions, which made me publish the warning and keep thinking further.

Reality might be more promising

Here is what I’ve found out.

The author of https://outraged.substack.com/p/nac-as-a-chelator-for-heavy-metals provided the following comment after her article:

I think IVM is great. Its safety profile is also very good. But it is a drug, so it is always good to read the toxicity studies to be even more cautious.

It is a zinc ionophore, which means it introduces zinc into the cell, which prevents oxidative stress. But zinc ionophores themselves prevent cell death, apoptosis and have antioxidant properties. This is why it works.

As for its binding to graphene, I would have to read more and think about it.

A friend found the following:

IVM is an antiparasitic drug that also acts as an agonist for the ace2 nicotinic receptors, thus its secondary action, not originally its patent purpose, blocks venom peptides. African countries and India … are … areas where people are off the water system and it is difficult to mass poison a population without using the water utility.

I got my initial supply from a generic drug maker in India, they are in little pill form, no gel caps. I have seen people take gel caps and melt them in water to expose the graphene oxide laced into the gel cap from meds procured in the UK. I didn’t see that with Stromectol pills, nor did they show magnetics when tested with a magnet. At the time, I got the strongest dose pills as it was the best value and split the pills in half to use as a prophylactic, we didn’t get sick. My skin cleared up was all that I noticed. We also drink bottled water on the go during work and boil the filtered tap water for tea and coffee in the morning, so we probably had a low exposure if any to the tap poisoning. Is it possible that generic producers of IVM might poison it? Yes. Will they be sued if caught... Most likely, but if their justice system is corrupt like ours, they might be motivated. I would be more worried about any gel capped stuff using gel caps made in China. I suspect the Chinese are doing it for sure.

…IVM destroys the nanolace antennae created in the sinus of those who took a PCR test.

IVM destroys the eggs and parasites added to the vaccines.

IVM blocks the venom from antagonizing ace2 nicotinic receptors. Stopping covid symptoms, ie venom poisoning effects.

IVM has improved the health of the very population sectors the NWO wants to depopulate. It destroys their nanoweapons, it blocks the tap water venom poisoning, and chemtrail nanoparasites.

For a video, here is 20:28 on the history of IVM:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9_g4xUNbJU

Although I cannot judge how far the above claims hold water, they repeat what I have also read before and confirm that the biochemical processes IVM escalates work for multiple health problems, not only parasites.

A few of my previous suspicions still cannot be dissolved

If you think of it, the injections are still starting up cancers, years after the victim was injected. If there is a chemical reaction with a toxin/parasite/pathogen that causes IVM to cause harm in the long run, it’s impossible to prove, just like “long-time side effects” can hardly ever be proven (I don’t know about and can’t imagine a class-action suit that was won because damages delayed by years were proven).

Also, the diverse and multilateral poisoning prevents finding consistent damages, so sometimes they are ascribed to the injections, sometimes to shedding, and whatever else, but never to a combination of or a combined reaction to multiple (bio)chemical agents. Still, the risk/benefit ratio supports the use of IVM, even if such a (bio)chemical reactions exists, because at this age of multi-level poisoning, it is likely to extend the borrowed time a human has on Earth.

As for the “doctors” who are now allowed to prescribe IVM, they might be limited to prescribing gel caps, which sustains the suspicion that the capsules can contain hydrogels that are needed to deliver graphene oxide into the human body. This also suggests that a pill is a safer alternative, assuming its ingredients haven’t been altered. The pill still must preferably be broken into half in order to see what’s inside it. I have no idea how small specific delivery capsules can be and hidden in the latest pills, assuming “doctors” can prescribed those, too, but considering that “vaccination” can be performed with a spray or a small skin patch, they can be tiny or even invisible to the naked eye, which would warrant further examination under a microscope. IVM in liquid form, sold for animals, also remains under suspicion.

I am adding PM’s statement here (also in his pinned comment):

Don’t take any pills with printed writing on them, esp black but I suspect any colors can have graphene in the coloring (there was a YT vid on such).

Caution!

Most illnesses in modern “Medicine” are invented ones and serve as cover-ups for common poisonings caused by the same parties that own “Medicine.” Humans live in symbiosis with bacteria and parasites. It is either that the equilibrium is upset or, as in this case most probably, an unwelcome parasite is intervening with the body’s functioning.

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-makes-people-sick-apart-from

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic. Anti-parasitics also kill parasites that reside in the body in symbiosis, so using them can wreak havoc in one’s health.