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Ray’s Newsletter

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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
May 17, 2023Edited

Ray is rightly trying to figure this out, and he is honest that there are unanswered questions. I will add,

1. Don't take any pills with printed writing on them, esp black but I suspect any colors can have graphene in the coloring (there was a YT vid on such).

2. Don't take IVM if you have never had a PCR up the nose nor a shot. There is no SarcC2 virus to treat and I wouldn't take IVM for EMF sickness.

3. If you've had a shot, take NAC, it's only an amino acid that is part of glutathione (but the same warnings about graphene apply to specific formulations). To take or not take IVM is unclear to me. I'm leaning to worry more about the Trojan horse because of the medical flip-flopping as Ray says.

4. About the statement, " IVM blocks the venom from antagonizing ace2 nicotinic receptors. Stopping covid symptoms, ie venom poisoning effects."

-what "venom" is this about? There is no venom in the water or air because kids and animals aren't getting sick and you can't get sick from taking venom orally, it's a peptide and will just be digested. Does this mean in the shots? Does this mean just whatever is "toxic" in the shot? It's not defined.

-ace2 nicotinic receptors do not clearly exist (per Dr. Tom Cowan in a webinar). I have not done a deep dive.

-what are "covid symptoms" due to "venom" that is different from a cold/flu? What "venom" is this referring to exactly? This is not an operationally defined discussion.

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81 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
KB's avatar
KB
May 17, 2023

Have you tried to contact some of the "alternative" doctors who have been saying HCQ and Ivermectin works since almost day 1? Like Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Carrie Madej, etc? I would really like to hear their take. I personally went to the site speakwithanmd dot com and got azythromycn, HCQ, and Ivermectin prescribed back in July 20, Aug 21, then again in Feb 22-for prophylactic purposes as well as Covid. I got it from American pharmacies every time. I have also placed orders elsewhere for it just to have on hand, with the pills coming from both India and Australia. I have never received a gel cap.

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11 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
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