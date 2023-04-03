Checks and balances for illnesses can be generated. Why is it that they don’t exist? I guess, the wrong parties must be pushed, and nobody can access them…

The nearly fully defunct Germ Theory still prevails in allopathic “Medicine,” just like Psychiatry “treating” patients with an authority without a foundation, urgently needs a new paradigm that would at least work more often than the current one.

The following is a flagship article; possibly the most important piece I have ever written, a distillation of my whole life experience. In fact, this is an outline for book, disguised as journalism.

After contemplating the subject for decades, this time, I’ll summarize and re-evaluate my findings. I am also modifying, correcting, and expanding my article from November 28. 2022 and combining it with information included in my other relevant pieces and a few new sources. The resulting synthesis is unique; you cannot find it anywhere else.

There is enough material here to fill an encyclopedia, but I am doing my best to make it accessible for those who don’t have the time, but still possess the interest in the subject and the acumen to process the details. The footnotes do not only refer to further sources; they are integral parts of this piece, ensuring its current brevity. The included links are also indispensable parts of the text. I realize it’s bothersome to click on links, but you can always open them in a new tab or a new window so that your reading of the article stays uninterrupted.

I thought about breaking it up into pieces and publish them separately, but that would defeat the purpose of presenting a synthesis. As you are unlikely to have the time to read it all at once, I am asking you to read it in installment, while keeping in mind that the compilation amounts to a single whole.

Establishing a functional working paradigm for “Medicine” is way overdue

It is not a secret that modern modern Medicine is a disaster:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-disaster-of-modern-medicine

On July 3, 2022, I published my first corresponding article as a newbie on Substack, which resulted in quite a few valuable comments and the number of my subscribers suddenly increased by 176 in two days. After that, I added significant details to the original text.

As you probably know from my previous articles, I concur with Dr. Kaufman by promoting Terrain Theory and calling “viruses” exosomes. However, I’ve never been any good at representing anyone else, because I think for myself, which what I expect from my readers. While that places a limit on the size of my audience, it is only considerate and responsible people who can make a difference.

Please, notice that I am not posing as an “expert” here. Despite my numerous qualifications and several years of direct experience of working with doctors and nurses, or perhaps because of those, I don’t believe in “experts.” Consider the following a challenge that you can take to further research the subject, critique my ideas, and expand or replace them with something better.

Autoimmune conditions seem to exhibit most, if not all elements of “illness”

From all the ingenious and most unexpected sources of exotic varieties of poisonings, some of the toxins can become integrated into the body and cause significant changes. Such toxins include, but are not limited to foreign substances like heavy metals, weaponized bacteria/nematodes/fungi, morgellons, pesticides, microplastics, forever chemicals, and graphene oxide; the impact of radiation poisoning must not be ruled out, either, because if food can be microwaved to the point that the body doesn’t recognize what a person is eating, microwaving the body doesn’t promise much good, either. So, these new kids on the block can can settle in the body, but the immune system sometimes determines that the body parts where they accumulate are foreign objects and insists on eliminating them. The process seems to describe the mechanism of an “autoimmune disease” whose occurrence also eerily resembles the way "allergies" emerge. It is not an accident that autoimmune conditions are "treated" with immunosuppressants.

A simple start down the road: Consider the disruption of bacterial and parasitic balance

It looks like each “terrain” has its own bacterial and environmental balance, and once the balance is broken, symptoms of illness can occur. The body eventually handles the situation most of the time. The peculiar thing is that western “medical” examinations, mostly based on shamefully primitive and often incomplete or misinterpreted ECGs, various types of imaging, blood and urine tests, usually don’t show anything “abnormal,” because there is nothing new, and they can’t check for bacterial or parasitic (im)balance in the body or for a combination of toxic exposure. MDs are usually prohibited to investigate 5G and “vaccine” damages, just like coroners don’t even have a code for “death by vaccine.” As a result, the patient is treated for symptoms with chemicals that produce new symptoms that are treated with new chemicals, and the chain reaction perpetuates further illnesses and more and more drastic "treatments."

For example, the fungal Candida “infection” certainly exists, but not as an “infection.” Some MDs prefer to deny its very existence, perhaps because they are even more clueless than usual. This is a good example of a case, when a fungus is usually there in the intestines, but it causes trouble only when its culture overwhelms other bacterial/fungal/parasitic components (usually caused by sugar overdoses by the patient), upsetting the bacterial/parasitic/fungal balance.

It is easy to get “sick” in an environment to which the body has not managed to adjust, and a newcomer in town can also “spread” completely normal bacteria/fungi/parasites that are out of proportion in the location, which can turn locals sick, while the local cultures can make the newcomer sick. That’s an example of a pathogen that lives in symbiosis with humans, while other pathogens can cause illness, because they don’t belong in the body.

Adaptability is another variable. Children are better at it, because their immune system is still in “rapid-learning” mode. Perhaps that’s why they didn’t develop “covid” symptoms so often, when newly-introduced toxic exposure created the symptoms.

“Medical experts” tend to overlook parasitic infestations, and when they don’t, they approach them with the usual compartmentalized manner that gives the mercy-killing thrust to modern “Medicine”:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/compartmentalized-medicine-turns

Compatible parasites live in symbiosis with the body, and similarly to bacteria and fungi, only cause problems, when they grow out of proportion or take over body parts where they normally don’t belong.

Morgellons are artificial parasites that seem to have been around for a couple of decades. MDs seem to have been instructed to call suffering patients delusional, and consider the obvious signs of the condition merely results of the patient’s imagination:

https://www.voltairenet.org/article165822.html

Such patients, by default, are referred to psychiatric butchery. As a result of the pain and the “medical” abuse and neglect, many of them commit suicide.

Bacterial/fungal/parasitic balance directly influences metabolism, but metabolism is also affected by hormonal and lymphatic functions. They are in constant flux as they adjusts to the circadian rhythm, to the environment, and to aging.

Hormonal balance

In the 1950s, statistically, one or two in a thousand people were gender-confused. According to the official figures, the number is now five percent, which is 25-50 times higher than 70 years ago:

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2022/06/07/about-5-of-young-adults-in-the-u-s-say-their-gender-is-different-from-their-sex-assigned-at-birth/

There is probably quite a bit of propaganda in the latest statistics, but endocrine disruptors have been around for decades:

https://www.drnasha.com/2020/07/29/the-top-12-endocrine-disruptors-and-how-to-avoid-them/

By now, male frogs turn into females from pesticides

https://news.berkeley.edu/2010/03/01/frogs/

and from estrogen in human waste (well, it’s in your tap water, too, from contraceptives)

https://www.newsweek.com/female-frogs-estrogen-hermaphrodites-suburban-waste-369553

It is only logical to assume that humans have been altered, too.

Sex hormones are only the tip of the iceberg. Thyroid malfunction has become an epidemic, and iodine deficiency alone cannot be blamed. As the causes cannot be fully determined, it’s a case of Russian roulette if one’s body can cope and maintain its hormonal balance or not.

Real poisons surely sicken and kill; some fast and others are not in a hurry

Recently, an AI was given the task of developing bioweapons for which there is no cure. It came up with 40k in only six hours:

https://www.sciencealert.com/ai-experiment-generated-40-000-hypothetical-bioweapons-in-6-hours-scientists-warn

https://www.theverge.com/2022/3/17/22983197/ai-new-possible-chemical-weapons-generative-models-vx

As the adage, “If something can be done, someone will do it” applies, it is reasonable to assume that in this final phase of the globalist takeover, toxins and pathogens are deployed against the unsuspecting populace that are even told it’s a “pandemic.”

Surely, nibbling on cyanide or Belladonna (still better than the combination of toxins released in East Palestine) doesn't do much good to human health and they elegantly finish off their volunteering or haphazard consumers. Mercury fillings release mercury, which nobody would consider part of a healthy diet. Arsenic is plentiful in German beer, in California wine, and most water sources in Europe. As all poisonous as all heavy metals, it accumulates in the body and eventually causes illness, the end of which takes you six feet under after a stretch of agonizing time, during which your quality of life becomes comparable to the one victims of "chemotherapy" must endure. From products using “precision fermentation,” you ingest GMO organisms, and I don't need to get started on lab-grown cancer cells advertised by Bill Gates as meat. The disposable muzzles contained two carcinogens and graphene oxide, giving you, among other things, an escalated risk of lung cancer:

https://ac.news/that-covid-mask-is-giving-you-lung-cancer/

Graphene is all over the place by now, and the forces of evil are combined:

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/humanity-at-risk-transfection-of-graphene-parasites-activated-by-3-4-5g-pulsating-emf

Harmful nanoparticles are not limited to graphene:

https://outraged.substack.com/p/intrinsic-toxicity-of-nanoparticles

Radiation provides another source of deadly poisoning:

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2020/08/30/covid-is-caused-by-tesla-tech-directed-energy-weapons/

Of course, the story doesn’t end there:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/bioweapons

Polio was caused by DDT and the “vaccinations” actually caused meningitis. The first mandated “vaccines” for smallpox were already fraudulent, as were the ones for the non-existent “covid”:

https://amidwesterndoctor.substack.com/p/the-smallpox-pandemic-response-was

Electricity itself can cause illness:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/how-flu-is-an-electrical-illness

Even the Black Death was likely caused by a combination of solar activities that weakened the Earth’s magnetic shield and general poisonings occurred, when too many people died in one location:

https://dailyhistory.org/What_if_the_Black_Death_Never_Occurred

https://georgiedonny.substack.com/p/the-black-death-killed-50-of-the

Deficiencies

Everyone knows about scurvy, the first deficiency, discovered in sailors who had no access to vitamin C on long trips. You don’t need a lot of it to keep your teeth; even potatoes or brown rice suffice.

However, there is a type of deficiency that is never called what it is, because they are mistakenly or even misleadingly called “withdrawal symptoms.” When the body finds its equilibrium after being poisoned for a while and remains able to detox itself and survive, depriving it from the poison can even kill the person, because the body sometimes cannot adjust fast enough. This phenomenon is spectacularly present in “medications,” but environmental poisonings are also permanent players. Quite unexpectedly, but supporting my paradigm, here is a man who died of cleanliness:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/cleanliness-can-kill-you

Besides, his “helpers” also may have given him something his metabolism couldn’t handle at his age.

Frequency transfers

Testers of Terrain Theory produced the famous experience of transferring syphilis without contact, which I found a bit far-fetched at first, but I have also found data for specific health conditions emitting specific frequencies that can cause illness in others. To add insult to injury, it has been proven possible to emulate the path along which a person who got sick or died had to go through, and sicken or murder new victims with the technology:

https://officialbrendanmurphy.substack.com/p/how-illness-actually-spreads

The power of analogy: the body remembers

Immune reactions can to rely on previous memories of specific events, and they can instigate the body to produce remedies that worked before in similar cases. There is no need for “antibodies” constantly circulating in the bloodstream (they don’t do that, anyway, only linger on for a few weeks or months, or as long as the poisoning is present to compensate for it), because the body can produce what it finds relevant and appropriate in order to combat a certain condition. Most of the time, the analogy works, except when it doesn't.

Perforated disks are an example of the body remembering pain. In a classic case, the membrane of a disk bursts and the juice that comes out presses against a nerve, causing excruciating pain. Although the juice is absorbed by neighboring tissues in a week or so, the nerve remains inflamed, and the pain lingers on. "Pain clinics" can poison their victims with steroids and as they are legit pushers, they can turn them into junkies. Surgeons can do more damage than good. The strongest pain killers reduce pain by about 30 percent, but the doses must be increased as the body gets used to them. Eventually, they don't work at all, except to the detriment of the liver that might or might not be able to detox from them. I also developed the condition after sitting on a computer chair for years. In my case, I experienced a debilitating flare-up about 11 years ago. I lost about half of my thinking capacity, and I had to take a pain killer before teaching my classes in order to be able function as a teacher at the local college. As for the pain itself, nothing helped. I was not taking pain killers, except before my classes, because I knew how bad they are. After two months of mindless suffering, I was saved accidentally by my friend, who invited me to his external pool and his Jacuzzi in Vegas on a late October afternoon. Sitting in cool water for half an hour ended the pain, finally cooling the nerve. Using lumbar support at home and in the car, reclining and elevating my legs during work, controlling my weight (not that I've ever been much overweight, maybe a few pounds occasionally), and correcting my posture by relaxation have kept me out of trouble since then, but as everyone else, I am on borrowed time.

Execution by belief

In a well-known real-life experiment from India in 1936 in India, as Nobel Laureate Bernard Lown recounts in “The Lost Art of Healing,” an astonishing experiment was conducted on a prisoner condemned to die by hanging. He was given the choice between hanging and having his blood let out,and he picked the latter. He was strapped to a bed and blindfolded, and an IV was inserted into his arm. He didn't know that his blood was not drained. Instead, he heard drops of water in a bucket and an hour or two later, the perfectly healthy person died.

Yes, people can be made to believe to have (or, maybe, not to have) a fatal condition, and yes, they can be scared to death (or recover?). This is why I don’t exactly support the “died unexpectedly” reports that are, nevertheless, perversely popular.

Allergies

The first occurrence of an allergy is likely to start with some kind of toxic overload (e.g. inhaling pollen or the fumes of pesticides in a field), and later, based on the same or similar circumstances, immune reaction is based either on further poisoning or on false alarms, because the body is either still receiving more of the toxin for confirmation or it recalls the previous incident(s) and reacts with a reflex. When the reaction is a reflex, it meets the description of Pavlovian conditioning.

When it comes to personal diet, eating traditional dishes from the same ingredients as one’s ancestors ate usually works, but that is becoming harder and harder to accomplish, with multinational companies owning much of the Earth’s food supply and putting GMOs and worse into nearly everything. There is a reason why crews on international flights bring their own food; the body can easily digest only what it knows (which is why I am against miracle “medications” from exotic places), and this knowledge seems to be inherited, too. In another example, most people in Far-Eastern Asia lack the enzyme to digest lactose, so they prefer to avoid dairy products, because they don’t want to flatulate in polite company. Are they “allergic”? Certainly not.

Corollaries

The body contains ten times as many microorganisms as its own cells:

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-human-microbiome-project-defines-normal-bacterial-makeup-body

Proper metabolism maintains a general equilibrium of “benign” and “malicious” bacteria, fungi, and parasites, and if the fragile balance is broken, illness ensues.

As for treatments, sometimes the body sometimes needs assistance in its “healing process” to regain or reconstruct its balance.

The maintenance and stimulation of neural paths are essential for health. The current success of certain ancient traditional practices supports this theory. For example, acupuncture can revive or stimulate certain neural paths that can accelerate the healing process, but there are a lot of practices that produce results that modern “doctors” can only find coincidental or “quackery,” because the methods fundamentally contradict or even disprove the validity of their training that ensures the tacit consensus among them even when their treatments don’t work or cause more harm than good.

Doctors

The vast majority of “healthcare” personnel showed their true nature during the plandemic:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/hired-killers

There are honest doctors and nurses out there, but most of them are old. Doctors are aware of that. They prefer to be seen by a colleague who over 45, because recently, it has become a walk in the park to get a medical degree; all the newcomer to the profession had to do was pay for their indoctrination in “medical school” and put up with the hazing during residency. As for well-meaning and intelligent doctors in the current system, in the last 10 years, I’ve seen good and honest doctors burnt out or fired and, sometimes, even their licenses revoked.

As a result of the current state of affairs, I can only wish good luck to doctors who are really trying to heal. First, they have to fight the system, when the majority of patients demand “medications” and threaten with lawsuits for “lack of care.” It only makes things even more convoluted that it has become nearly impossible to identify the causes of health conditions, because the poisoning is coming in from all sides and the body often cannot keep up:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-summary-of-general-poisoning

Chances are, the rate of poisoning from all sides is now faster than the most aggressive detox methods could handle, and protections from being irradiated by all forms of technology have become sideshows of a fool’s errand, too.

The quality of care has superseded the one in the movie, Idiocracy:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/amazon-clinic-is-here

Still, it’s not totally hopeless. You might have a good doctor, as the one I had, when I was young. When I went to see him, he usually finished examining me by saying,

“Raymond, we doctors have no idea what we are doing, but let’s try this.”

It usually worked.

Of course, as I observed at 19, all good doctors have to kill dozens of patients until they learn how to help the ones who are still alive.

Personalize

Even better than finding a good doctor or healer, you might be the person who is most familiar with the way your body works, and whatever works for you, when you feel unwell. "Consult your doctor" is only a marketing tip, because the first thing you have to do in a doctor's office is sign a consent form in which you take over all responsibility for your "treatment." Your only recourse might be to sue for medical malpractice, but in most cases, healthcare personnel protect each other and in order to sue "vaccine" manufacturers, you have to prove "intent to harm." Anyway, being paid after your life is destroyed or you are dead doesn't do you much, if any good.

Tai Chi and personalized types of yoga can be helpful, and not only for psychological stress, because they activate and maintain self-consciousness and neural paths.

Food is only one way to ingest toxins; anything you put on your skin or take into your mouth also gets absorbed. What you inhale can make or break you, too. Clean air and water are also essential, because all forms of stress add up and once the body reaches its threshold of tolerance, illness occurs. Even a single substance can cause symptoms of illness or kill you. Skating on the thin ice of protecting oneself from inhaled and ingested substances and from radiation, as well as regaining and keeping balance are now unimaginably complex and probably prohibitively expensive, too, not to mention it is likely to be illegal for some of the inquisitive.

So, what is “illness”?

The body can certainly reach such a phase, either when the accumulated toxins can no longer be discarded, cannot be discarded faster than the poisoning is being repeated, or if the endocrine system is tricked into “believing” that it is done with the detox process. It is a job for the liver and the lymphatic system to do most of the job of discarding toxins, but perspiration and even exhalation are part of the whole. As each chain is as strong as its weakest link, an illness is usually diagnosed by the link that breaks first, which doesn't mean that the rest of the system is intact and fully functional.

The three options produce the same result, although there are also a lot more possibilities that do not fit into the confines of my article or exceed the scope of my knowledge.

If there are indeed toxins that the body cannot get rid of, those ensure long-term incapacitation or even a death sentence.

Physical and psychological stress only add to the mix. It must be noted that once stress from various resources exceeds the person’s thresholds, the person falls ill.

Symptoms of illness can occur even in healthy persons, whose immune system reacts to a specific environment and activates its defense mechanism for no reason, attacking itself.

Intercellular (mitochondrial) communication is indispensable for staying healthy. In that department, antioxidants can help.

Another option is that the body is misled by severe disruptions the person’s intercellular communication that would normally regulate cell functions and cell growth (this is, where cancer also enters the picture, but that can also be caused by DNA damage, which seems to be happening to many of the injected). Such disruptions can be caused by contaminants (e.g. microplastics or certain chemicals), by hormone-disruptors (e.g. microplastics, even breathed in from wall-to-wall carpets or contraceptives, even in drinking water), EMF/ELF/Wi-Fi/cell phone radiation/military radars/Directed Energy Weapons, and one can only guess what else.

Neurologists are the obvious “experts” to investigate such possibilities with their astronomically-priced fancy equipment, but I have known a few of them and most of the time they only maintain an air of superiority, while being embarrassingly clueless.

What about healing?

As you must know by now, everybody is a doctor:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/everyone-is-a-doctor

Oh, well. Peasants of old even used bovine urine on wounds as a disinfectant and the learned physicians of the Middle Ages bled you, which worked, because the blood loss activated the reserves of your immune system. Homeopathy gently poisons you in order to activate or invigorate immune reactions.

Some sources offer to heal AIDS or “covid,” although both are invented illnesses diagnosed with fraudulent tests and symptoms that can be, and certainly are, caused by things other than a “virus.” mRNA/spike protein technology does exist, but it’s unlikely to be used in public and the publicity it receives only serves as a cover-up for graphene poisoning. Some go as far as to claim that Ivermectin (allegedly it cures the non-existent "covid") would fix you up even if you had cancer:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/can-cancer-really-be-cured-with-ivermectin

Fenbenzole is another cure that has been demonstrated to work for cancer on occasion:

https://fenbendazole.substack.com/p/fenbendazole-vs-traditional-radiation

Of course, the business of curing cancer is vast, and I can’t help thinking that as lucrative as it is, it’s full of bottom feeders.

The embarrassing part of curing “cancer” is that the word cancer denotes various conditions; “cancer” is not a single illness, even if various methods have cured some of its varieties here and there. One will never know how far a "cancer survivor" was misdiagnosed, whether it was the body that did the lion’s share of the job, while supported by the placebo-effect and a little bit of biochemistry, bioelectric manipulation, or whatever else.

The Internet is also full of miracle cures for all ailments, and several of them have never been proven to do more good than damage. As such, they remain a hit-end-miss, especially when they are advertised by companies that are selling them, which is what I might call a “business practice”:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/is-healing-a-myth-altogether

Some protective gear for all forms of radiation are obviously gimmicks that do nothing and some are actually harmful, while others probably do more than nothing, albeit usually at a hefty price. Military-grade technology is in use against the populace in so many ways that full protection is impossible and sufficient levels of protection are unlikely to be affordable for the average mortal.

Alkalization of the body has been advertised for decades, and it seems to produce results. Light and sound therapy are also available. The choices are endless.

Ultimately, it is your choice.

The question is: Do you really have one?