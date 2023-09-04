Doctors put drugs of which they know little into bodies of which they know less for diseases of which they know nothing at all.” (Voltaire)

Everyone is a doctor

The following article can touch a nerve, especially for those who have seriously invested in some “healing” methods. The article is still unique in its definition of illness and the concept of the immune system.

Anyway, as I previously noted, everyone is a doctor, which is hard to dispute, as the following story also shows:

In one of my favorite childhood stories, the king and the nobles are strolling through the castle, discussing what the most common occupation in the world is. They cannot agree, and the court jester gets bored with the futile discussion, walks up to them, and says,

“You are all fools! Everyone should know that the most common occupation is a doctor’s!”

He catches the king in a bad mood, so he is told,

“If you don’t prove that by tonight, you’ll get a good thrashing!”

A couple of hours pass, and there is terrible wailing, moaning, and screaming from the other end of the palace. The king and his lords hurry there and find the fool writhing in pain on the floor.

“What ails you?” they ask him.

The fool, diligently screaming and wailing, points to spots on his body, and comes out with a long list of complaints. The lords feel pity on him, and start telling him what he should do. After the last one is finished, the fool happily jumps up, and tells the king,

“You see, my buddy; everyone is a doctor!”

The guts

Ancient Greeks believed that the “heart” (the “seat of the soul”) is in the guts. They believed the heart was the source of emotions. There were two souls in the body: psyche in the brain was the eternal life soul, and thymos in the heart controlled emotions and desires.”

The “father of Medicine,” Hippocrates, confided, “Let your food be thy medicine,” which in itself emphasizes the significance of gut health. Currently, the gut flora is considered to harbor about 80 percent of the “immune system,” which in this case means the maintenance of an equilibrium between to body and bacteria, fungi, and parasites that live in symbiosis with their host. Those who are lucky enough to have an appendix, are safer, because this part of the intestinal tract, previously considered redundant by “medical science,” turns out to be the safekeeper of the gut flora in case of emergencies (dysentery, drastic laxatives, antibiotic use, and similar situations, when the gut flora is devastated).

Logically, therefore, a common cause of illness comprises the loss of this equilibrium and the pathogenic overgrowth of some of the creatures that normally reside in the body (e.g. candida or h. pylori) wreaking havoc in the guts and even killing off necessary “good” bacteria. In April, 2023, I shared my paradigm in my flagship article on the concepts of health and illness:

The “immune system”

Those who are familiar with stories of heart transplants, must have encountered stories according to which the heart withholds memories to the extent that the heart recipient can experience episodes from its “previous life.” It’s common to re-live the trauma that led to the previous owner’s death. In stories about blood transfusion, you can hear how a person’s personality has changed. The immune system, in my understanding, at first, is the ability to fight off toxins, foreign pathogens or parasites, and the ability to restore the balance between the body and its symbiotic “guests.” After that, the body “remembers” and attempts to use the methods it used in similar situations before.

How about naturopathic medicine?

“Leaky gut” is a generalization naturopaths use. As it cannot be verified, the “diagnosis” resembles the idea of “viral infections,” opening up a Pandora’s box for “treatments.” Reality seems to be a lot more complex than whatever the idea of “leaky gut” suggests. Nonetheless, some natural methods can work in specific cases, but I haven’t found reliable documentation on those. They are usually advertised by people who profit from the “cure.” Their success can be largely attributed to the body’s self-healing faculties that work in most cases, but at least they don’t necessarily use toxic pharmaceuticals. That, however, doesn’t mean that they don’t market certain products and receive kickbacks, especially when they are using bait-and-switch. A product, after all, is not always helpful only because it’s natural; poisonous mushrooms and excrement are also natural, but not for human consumption, and the insect diet, reserved for the survivors of the general public by the globalists, might also be natural, although who knows what will NOT be genetically modified in a few years.

Homeopathy is a bit different, when it applies minuscule amounts of poisons that seem to invigorate immune responses, much in the way blood-letting worked in the Middle Ages (it activated the body’s reserves, which often resulted in recovery, which is probably the only thing all hospitals are doing right these days by not leaving the patient alone for more than an hour or two, and the beeps are not even accounted for).

The problem with the gut flora

In the last several weeks, I managed to discuss the problem with three doctors who, to my surprise, agreed with me, although I emphasized that my current standing is tentative and I am fully aware that I cannot be completely correct in my conjecturing. One of them called me “extremely intelligent” (which I don’t care for, because I can make huge mistakes like everyone else) and another specifically joined me by saying that “medical research” usually focuses on killing pathogens, instead of identifying bacteria, fungi, and parasites that are indispensable for the body to maintain itself, because that would not necessitate the lifetime “treatment” of conditions to which doctors are far too accustomed and sometimes even cause with their legit drugs, and the ones who would venture into propagating truly “safe and effective” cures by pointing out essential bacterial strains for specific conditions might quickly die in a car accident or jump out from the twentieth floor and close the window behind themselves.

Take the case of h. pylori, for one. Is it lab-made, synthetic? Knowing that might help a bit. These bacteria are so resilient that they can survive in stomach acid (aka. gastric acid or hydrochloric acid), and they are usually found in patients with ulcers, leading to the false conclusion that they are the direct causes of ulcers. As a result, “doctors” prescribe what even they consider to be the potentially most harmful madication, proton pump inhibitors (which prevent the production of stomach acid, and they are so “effective” that Wal-Mart started selling them over-the-counter). The problem is that h. pylori is also often found in healthy people, which alone indicates that its presence alone doesn’t cause ulcers. However, I used to think that there must be bacteria that protect the stomach from damages from stomach acid (another option is that the stomach and gut lining normally heals in about three days, but something slows down or prevents the healing, but that is another story). These days, I am opting for synthetic toxins embedded in the digestive tract, causing ulcers. Anyway, following my original line of thought, when these bacteria are depleted or disappear, ulcers can develop without any pathogen, because hydrochloric acid alone can perform the task. Of course, that is only conjecturing. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that the bacteria that “prevent” harm are constantly busy, and their job also includes repairing damaged stomach and intestinal tissue. When their numbers are insufficient or synthetic matter anchors itself to the stomach lining or the intestinal wall, ulcers develop, which can be life-threatening. To make matters worse, stomach ulcers are often misdiagnosed as heart conditions, especially in those who already have been diagnosed with a heart problem (misdiagnosing colon cancer as a kidney problem is also common). Somehow, modern Madicine seems to be stuck in the “one-pathogen-one-illness” path, which simplifies diagnoses, but often treats symptoms as an illness, and harms the patient, especially once toxic treatments are also introduced. H. pylori is treated with an antibiotic, which I assume, is better than kicking the bucket as long as it works. Antibiotics, of course, kill off most bacteria, which gives the body a chance to start over and it tends to excel at that. By doing that, they can also pose life-threatening danger by eliminating the gut flora, just like a colonoscopy, but you can wait until the cows come home until a madical “professional” would tell you that at the time they want your signature on a “consent form” that makes you completely responsible for your “treatment” after your have been “informed.”

Prebiotics and probiotics

They are manufactured by the same companies that make madications. By now, it is unclear if these are synthetic compounds or even GMO products, but most likely both; as a matter of fact, such products can be parts of the depopulation program:

Moreover, if they contained all essential bacterial strains (which is most likely absolutely impossible, because these products are lab-made), they might prevent the body from establishing its own chain of production, which can render the user to develop a dependency on the artificial products. Still, they certainly don’t contain everything that’s needed, because they don’t seem to work much, and I’m quite certain that their long-term use prevents the body from functioning naturally. An alternative has been catching on in medical practice: install someone else’s (preferably, a healthy “donor’s”) fecal matter into the patient’s intestines. No such tweaks would be necessary, if prebiotics and probiotics worked.

Is healing only a myth?

The situation makes me ask the question: Is healing, the way it is understood these days, a myth altogether?

No matter what kind of madicine one prefers, it is always a leap into the dark, with the sole exception of old and stable communities with little or no contact with the external world, because under such circumstances, possibilities are limited and previously-helpful methods are likely to work again.

Even as a child I noted that every doctor kills a few dozen patients at the beginning of their practice. The difference between good ones and bad ones is that the good ones learn from their mistakes. One of the three doctors I previously mentioned in this article even explicitly stated what my first doctor used to say 50 or so years ago: doctors hardly ever know what they are doing, but they can always give it an honest try and learn from the experience. Besides, they also have to constantly learn and, preferably, not from corrupt “medical” journals and even more corrupt (pharma-sponsored) studies, so trying to be a good doctor will remain a heroic enterprise until a reliable medical paradigm is established.