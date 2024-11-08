Which of these would pass for diamond? The same type of decision by the body applies to accepting synthetic proteins.

Humans are being processed to become transhumans

I admitted that I am no exception in

It all started out in January, 2023, when I identified the common denominator between Lyme, arthritis, and peanut allergy:

My last summary of the problem is from August, 2024 (the links in it contain previous relevant posts as well):

This time, I am complementing my long-time project

The following is based only on common sense. I explain technical terms in plain English, and focus on the process, because it’s most likely the same most of the time, irrespective of the ingredients involved. The more than 800 “household chemicals” alone can create a practically unlimited number of options, but who knows what’s in the water, in the air, in chemtrails, in food, in madications, “vaccines,” and how all these react to various forms of radiation (primarily to 5G and comparable technologies)?

Most “alt” sites single out the convid injections as the reasons for the human body being turned into something halfway synthetic. Some sources even go as far as blaming mRNA for the damages. Whenever I read about viruses or mRNA, I stop reading. Pathogenic viruses don’t exist, and mRNA is a red herring. Another thing that comes close to these sources are the ones that blame 5G for stuff that had been causing harm decades before 5G even emerged on the scene (military radars and large installations, and even expansions in the electric grid, however, were able to negatively affect human health during the same period since the early 1960s).

At least one of the processes employed comes to light

“Agent” recently wrote an article on growth hormones for CAFO animals, primarily for cows, wondering how come products NOT containing it still bear the label stating it’s not harmful for humans. You probably know that messing with human hormones (yes, contraceptives are included) usually escalates the chances of developing cancer, and Agent’s following sentence enlightened me about a process that can be used for synthesizing human proteins or plantic synthetic protein into the human body. It’s the logistics that counts, and I’m sure there are numerous other ingredients for triggering the same symptoms, that is, ulcers, “allergies,” and “autoimmune conditions”:

According to an awesome person who wrote an eScholarship.org article, the vast majority of the safety studies were conducted by the very companies peddling the shots (kinda like how the FBI investigates themselves? - Yeah, just like that). The article says the sh*t in the jab is a “potent mitogen as well as an anti-apoptotic agent” - I have not the slightest clue what either of those words mean, but I know what this means, “Various studies implicate elevated IGF-1 levels in colon, prostate, breast, lung, skin and bladder cancers”. It then goes on to describe, in detail, how these cancers are caused by the growth hormone injections. I’m not a medical-sciency-stuff writer, I’m a hey look, the FDA is burying this stuff writer, but if you like reading about in-vivo studies, IGFs, tumorigenesis, rat livers and receptors, have at it.

So, you have mitogens, which even Wikipedia explains sufficiently and simply enough for everyone to get the idea:

A mitogen is a small bioactive protein or peptide that induces a cell to begin cell division, or enhances the rate of division (mitosis). Mitogenesis is the induction (triggering) of mitosis, typically via a mitogen. The mechanism of action of a mitogen is that it triggers signal transduction pathways involving mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK), leading to mitosis.

After mitogens, you can use antiapopotopics, which the National Cancer Institute describes as

antiapoptotic

(AN-tee-A-pop-TAH-tik)

Something that prevents apoptosis. Apoptosis is a type of cell death in which a series of molecular steps in a cell leads to its death.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or a molecular biologist to realize that it is possible to artificially trigger cell growth and once it starts, another substance can be used to make sure cell proliferation doesn’t stop, which is a classic description of cancer.

Athis point, even according to Wikipedia, the bull of AGF-1 enters the china shop:

Insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), also called somatomedin C, is a hormone similar in molecular structure to insulin which plays an important role in childhood growth, and has anabolic effects in adults.[5] In the 1950s IGF-1 was called “sulfation factor” because it stimulated sulfation of cartilage in vitro,[6] and in the 1970s due to its effects it was termed “nonsuppressible insulin-like activity” (NSILA).

This process can show how natural insulin can be replaced with a synthetic one, which might, at least to some extent, explain the exponential increase of Type-2 diabetes in recent decades.

But that’s not my point in this article. Here is what I mean to say:

Once synthetic materials start replacing natural tissue, the body, at one point, realizes it has been tricked into buying circonia or a cheap lab-grown stone for diamond and tries to get rid of it first, which results in one of the many types of “allergies” (“allergic reactions” usually follow toxic intake and/or the accumulation of such above the levels of the body’s tolerance). Once that fails, it attacks the tissue that contains such matter, which generates “autoimmune conditions.” Mutation is also an option:

This time, since “vaccination through the food supply” has been legit since the end of May, 2023, I can safely assume that the astronomical increase in peptic ulcers follows the same pattern: foreign material (most likely, some form of nanotech delivered into the body in hydrogels that can be found in just about anything by now; both have been out there since the early 1990s) latches on to the stomach or the intestinal lining, and the body attacking it causes open sores that have traditionally earned the designation of “ulcers.” Already in the summer of last year, a hospital in Manchester was “treating” around 300 patients, many of them below the age of five. “Doctors” were either clueless or were forbidden to dig deep enough to divine the causes (their diagnostic equipment and their training-related “expertise” would fall short, anyway). And there is always the possibility of their being under a gag order (which is apparently the case, when they are supposed to treat radiation sickness, often referred to as “long covid”).

Bacteria can also cause such events: especially “flesh-eating” and “antibiotic-resistant” ones deserve attention in this respect. Chances are, such bacteria are lab-created, just like the GMO rennet used for fermenting cheese in most cases. That is one of the many tentacles on the Beast:

I suspected store-bought pre- and probiotics to be part of the depopulation scheme already a year ago:

This time, it’s clear that all these “bacteria” are GMO lab-grown ones…

My current point

Why have peptic ulcers become so common that even five-year-olds are being “treated” for the “condition”? I have collected 13 major causes that can also converge and cause several other symptoms:

When the body senses foreign matter in it, and wants to discard it. When it comes to protein-changing materials that seem to have been going on at least as early as from 1960, they are there, causing “autoimmune conditions.” The situation resembles the fox who gnaws its leg off in order to get out of a trap; that’s how the body wants to get rid of parts that used to be parts of itself. “Autoimmune conditions” work in a similar manner, except the body cannot get rid of vital parts that have been turned halfway synthetic.