It’s good to have Roman on Substack; I usually refer my readers to this site for detailed information on EMF/ELF, and yesterday his post reminded me of the importance of his favored topic.

His post on Multiple sclerosis (MS) inspired me to think more about comparable conditions. MS comes with the damage of the myelin sheathing on nerve cells, which interrupts intercellular communication. The myelin damage makes perfect sense in my plane of interpretation, too. As is is slowly disappearing, the body tries to replace it, and in its attempts, it MUST experiment with alternatives, which can lead to mutation. Although Madicine often hides behind introducing the variable of inherited conditions, mutations CAN be, and most likely are, inherited... This calls for investigating the changes the mutation incurs, especially in the protein-based interfaces inside the body, as I discovered it, when pondering over the potential causes of Lyme, peanut allergy, and arthritis (the latter bears an eerie resemblance with MS): https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/what-do-peanut-allergy-lyme-and-arthritis. A few days ago, I added CKM to the mix, and briefly analyzed the actual symptoms of the invented illness showing problems with the heart, the circulation, the kidneys, the brain, and and metabolism: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/moving-to-more-uncharted-lands-the. As, according to official sources, it affects about 90% of the population, obviously, something “systemic” is going on, both inside people and in the environment.

Among the 13 most obvious potential causes of protein modification that can also interact with each other, nanotech poisoning and various forms of radiation are definitely the worst: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/an-unlikely-synthesis-a-comprehensive.

Now, arthritis is present in people well before their cartilage would, as the most recent madical myth suggested for decades, “wear off,” which even Mercola countered today, although he only recommends homemade bone broth, and there is nothing new about that. As I can’t recall any reports of bone broth being particularly effective, I must assume that there is more than some kind of abrasion going on that natural collagen would restore. Mercola seems to present another limited hangout, but he is at least not pushing his synthetic supplements this time. Normally, the body doesn’t need extra collagen, so what causes the condition? Mercola calls the condition “systemic disease” and he sounds at least a bit correct this time: it must be a condition that is a result of changes in the whole body. Still, he calls it a “disease,” while it is “only” a symptom of changes in the whole body. Synthesizing proteins in the body inevitably results in the whole system having to adjust, which must involve synthesization of other, if not ALL ingredients in the human body, which I have even noticed in myself. The degradation may have all started several decades ago with the rapidly-increasing use of radiation and electricity, which destabilized and eventually overturned the internal balance in humans (and is a primary cause of illness). As for the cartilage, it looks like it has become softer over time as it went down the road of containing synthetic elements that may have even come from dietary supplements, because those are synthetic, too, and it has become quite likely that animal-based collagen is just as must tainted as human cartilage after animals received “vaccines” similar to those that have been altering (e.g. causing infertility), permanently sickening, and killing humans. Examining tissue samples would not show significant divergence or even anomalies most of the time, because the already over-challenged diagnostic tools would have to be ready for analyzing molecular structures, and I have a hard time believing that anything like that can be done for the general public anytime soon.

For some comic relief, I can’t help mentioning that Mercola also published the claim that heart attacks are more common during presidential elections. Do electricity and cell phone use increase during those times more than, say, during Christmas? Perhaps more nanotech is deployed? Or is this predictive programming for the upcoming (s)elections, when a few switches will be flipped to achieve the results that match Mercola’s reporting? Somewhat ironically, he is also encouraging prune consumption and memory exercises in this age of peptic ulcers and memory problems gone rampant, which is little more than peeing on a house fire, but who knows? Prunes have proved to be useful for chronic constipation (although I cannot say anything about their Apeel and other chemical contents), and I can attest to using my brain every day does help, and I literally experience my brain restructuring itself in the process, keeping links and memories alive that would otherwise be lost.

While the Germans had to keep their imprisoned work force alive in labor camps during WW2 (the gassing is nonsense), because nobody else was there to continue the wartime production, these days, the ones who are responsible for the degradation of humanity in the last 100 years or so, have no qualms about their victims following the assigned path towards dehumanization and extermination. Machines and robots can replace humans, and training the central AI to emulate human interaction and every single person in the world is making progress. Even Substack is now offering “live conversations” that can be used for training the AI which pays $16 an hour for the same job to those miserable idiots who fail to realize that they are being replaced. Substack might just also cash in, while people are volunteering to become deepfakes in “smart cities,” at least as long as they cannot meet in person, which explains the impending limitations on traveling. This reminds me of my old contacts who were replaced with deepfakes 4-6 years ago even in video calls. The only way I was able to find out if they were deepfakes was by asking questions to which only the real person would have known the answer, but eventually, I ran out of questions. All those people had one thing in common: they and I were extremely unlikely to meet again in person. We didn’t.