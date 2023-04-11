Correction: The country has been hijacked by the globalist bankers who own or control just about everything that matters.

Here is my first post on the subject from last September, mostly for entertainment:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-fake-world-neo

You are already well aware of deepfakes being used for actors, politicians, “experts,” and whoever else. I first noticed in Skype conversations years ago, when I still used Skype, that some people had been replaced by computer-generated players, which was taking place at the same time, when certain phone calls were answered by such AI that tried to impersonate the original recipient of the phone call. As a cognitive scientist, I may have been singled out for real-life testing. The Skype videos were convincing, but the eye movement, the apparel, and the bodily postures/positioning gave them away, at least for a while. Phone calls were much more primitive, but after a year, they became perfect, and the only way I was able to test if I was talking to the real person was by asking them questions to which only the two of us knew the answers, because they had never been in an e-mail, on the Internet, or in phone conversations. The method works only with long-time relationships and, eventually, I ran out of questions. The “covid” hysteria took care of most of my friends and family, anyway.

In the last couple of years, I’ve been wondering about little nobodies managing to have interviews with important (or just “important”) people who normally wouldn’t even answer the “reporters’” call or e-mail. Without accusing any such authors, it is important to point out that these days, you can program an AI to impersonate anyone and you can conduct conversations with them and post them online as if they were real interviews. I believe, such conversational robots hit the street a few weeks ago in public, going for $700. Oh, well, already about four years ago, some companies offered to revive your dead friends and relatives so that you could have conversations with them! That is only a step away from an “interview.”

A reader posted in a comment after one of my articles that even the nuclear bomb is fake. You can read the full exchange here, but I’ll also cite most of it in this article:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/plasmic-material-on-the-windshield/comment/14444647

Here is a link to a book downloadable in .pdf format in English and in German:

https://mpalmer.heresy.is/webnotes/HR/

And here is a video:

https://unshackledminds.com/nuclear-weapons-dont-exist-the-new-documentary-by-edmund-matthews/

I replied to the original comment:

This definitely must be taken seriously, as they have lied, and are lying, about everything.

The US has been using depleted Uranium warheads in its illegitimate wars for several decades, but that can be easily explained as nuclear waste from reactors.

The official H* story certainly doesn’t add up:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-horror-the-horror

Who benefits from the lies?

Creating a sense of insecurity and government-dependency in the people certainly benefits the globalists that have hijacked most, if not all, governments.

I am also expecting the nuclear story to be predictive conditioning and used as a tool for a fake WW3 on TV and some dirty bombs along with some powerful explosive used strategically in major US cities in the tradition of 9/11.

The commenter’s response is well worth considering:

Agree with much of what you say here, Ray, re: nuclear bomb disinfo but, of course, the next step is to question “nuclear energy” & “nuclear power” also. We all just take in what is told to us as absolute fact without checking it out.

If you’ve done research on nuclear bombs, you’ve heard of Galen Winsor too. The entire nuclear web of govt lies simply falls apart w/evidence.

Up next >

THE NUCLEAR SCARE SCAM by Galen Winsor (1986)

https://unshackledminds.com/the-nuclear-scare-scam-by-galen-winsor-1986/

Ben Williams Presents: The Nuclear Scare Scam by GALEN WINSOR (1986)

> Galen Winsor is a nuclear physicist of renown who worked at, and helped design, nuclear power plants in Hanford, WA; Oak Ridge, TN; Morris, IL, San Jose, CA; Wilmington, NJ. Among his positions of expertise he was in charge of measuring and controlling the nuclear fuel inventory and storage.

Galen Winsor has traveled and lectured all over America, spoken on national talk radio, and made several videos exposing the misunderstood issues of nuclear radiation. He shows that fear of radiation has been exaggerated to scare people … so a few powerful people can maintain total control of the world’s most valuable power resource. Filmed by Ben Williams in 1986.

In the video, you can watch Galen lick a pile of highly radioactive uranium off the palm of his hand and ignite a chunk of plutonium into a shower of flaming dust. The guy also drank reactor cooling pool water for fun and liked to go swimming in the pool to relax.

He also spiked the basement flooring of his own home with enough radioactive material to send any Geiger counter reading off the scale to disprove the fear mongering surrounding radon at the time.

Galen surmises the regulations and fear mongering that surround radioactive materials are in place to prevent the widespread adoption of nuclear power in local small scale neighborhood/home based reactors. Galen also points out that hot nuclear “waste” can be effectively turned into a safe power source through thermionic conversion, which is how the U.S. submarine navigation network was powered. The heat it gives off can also be used to safely heat homes.

He points out that nuclear “waste” is worth roughly $10 million (in 1986 dollars) a ton if it were to be reprocessed to collect its useful

isotopes, so all of this talk about trying to bury it is a sham. He says the power companies are holding all the waste with the intent of playing the plutonium futures market. The “waste” could be stored above ground in already constructed buildings meeting all the regulatory requirements without the need to have these outrageous basalt mines dug into mountains. The only reason he can think of for these underground vaults is to hide bodies/evidence that the state doesn’t want uncovered.

At its core, he says federal controls over nuclear material is about maintaining power and control over the masses through the denial of self-sufficient power sources. Obviously if one had a personal sized power source that was cheap and efficient, they wouldn’t need to be connected to the “grid” for anything. The power grid is the control grid our rulers use to keep us under their thumbs.

He also says Three Mile Island was an intentionally created disaster, and that a core meltdown could not melt its way deep into the Earth. We see shades of 911 and Fukushima here…. Could Chernobyl be the same? The answer is frightening.

So, truth or hoax? Lots more links on the nuclear power lies, but I’ll stop here.

Mathis suggests that the Bikini Atoll nuclear tests were also fake:

http://mileswmathis.com/bikini.pdf

Both Chernobyl and Fukushima seem to have been intentional, and there have been a number of similar incidents in the last several decades. Among recent events, add the island blown up on the Pacific, the catastrophic weather in Texas, and the earthquake in Turkey.

Of course, further questions are begging for answers. As most forms of radiation, radioactivity is unlikely to be innocuous, so I’m inclined to think that licking radioactive materials is a parlor trick that resembles the time, when children were sprayed with DDT and advertisers drank a few sips of it. Radioactive materials seem to affect the mitochondria, which is a significant cause of cancer. Or were Madame Curie and her husband murdered (the husband died in an accident)?

For further consideration and entertainment, Mathis offers a whole list of fakes of recent and historic events:

http://mileswmathis.com/bestfake.html

As always, it’s up to you what to think.