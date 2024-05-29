I know, I know. Dualistic theories, citing the duality of “body and soul” have been attacked and “debunked” a number of times by self-promoting “philosophers” who had no idea of the 7-13 “dimension” physicists have to conjure up in order to substantiate paradigms for their flavor of “reality.” At the same time, nothing better has been offered to replace dualistic theories. The body, the mind, and the soul seem to be united in a person, and it remains a mystery how and where they remain a whole and where they part. Even the time of death is staying outside the confines of biologists and other representatives of “science,” who, frankly, more often than not, have no clue that their fundamental premise(s) must be believed before they can even gain credibility for their theories and their conjecturing. It remains a question if even the body is immaterial or even the soul is part of the material world. Nobody can tell the difference between soul and matter, although the idea of killing off the “God gene” can target only the mind, which is a long way from even formulating an idea about the soul. All I can do about the conundrum is that I offer my personal experience of nearly dying a year ago.

In August, 2023, I went to a hospital only in order to make sure my wife wouldn’t have to go to jail for not calling an ambulance on me, and she could still collect my life insurance. I was dehydrated, suffering from a case of the peptic ulcers that had been, and are, caused, more often than not, by a combination of nanoparticles and 5G or comparable technologies. I had no more than 2-3 weeks left, because my body couldn’t even absorb water efficiently. I was certain that the “doctors” would put me out of my misery faster than I could spell “Missisippi,” but to my surprise, they hooked me up to a large number of IVs, and after being redydrated, I was even able to pass number two that I hadn’t been able to produce in six weeks. The CT that was performed on me upon arrival exposed me to 1,500 times the radiation of an X-ray and showed a number of irrelevant “abnormalities,” but it didn’t show an intestinal blockage, which had been obviously there.

So, I was hooked up to IVs and a “central line,” and my wife called me a “Christmas tree,” and even the nurses admitted they hadn’t seen anything like that before me. (Yes, your chances for survival increase, if your have visitor(s) for several hours a day.) Perhaps a bit luckily for me, 5G was only about to be installed in the building, so I was able to leave unscathed. The “doctor,” of course, wanted to train his intern and get cameras into me from above and from below, but I said what an old friend of mine used to say, when he quit smoking and was offered a cigarette in the army, “Later.”

My red blood cell (RBC) count was a disaster, about one third of the “normal” level, but I had no corresponding symptoms. They pumped me full of the industrial waste, “iron,” to no avail. They even gave me a stimulant that was supposed to encourage the bone marrow to produce more red blood cells, but that made no difference, either. They determined that I probably had “blood cancer” (they usually guess, when diagnosing, and while everybody has “cancer” all the time, the body sorts it out most of the time) and wanted to keep experimenting on me, but by that time, the total bill accrued to $130k (paid by Medicaid, that is, the taxpayer), and I told them to wait until I would experience a symptom. Of course, I never did, and I nearly fully recovered in a matter of about eight months. Before discharging me, they also wanted an endoscopy, a colonoscopy, and another CT, which certainly would have done me in, but I told them to leave well enough alone, and don’t disturb regions in my body that would need time to heal. They agreed, on condition that I would be back later. Well, I felt compelled to promise and they let me go, and “later,” of course, never happened.

All this is still not the reason why I’m telling you about all this. What bothers me is that my platelets were warped and deformed, and my RBC was at a level that some might consider so low that I probably shouldn’t have been alive or, at least, I should have exhibited some corresponding symptoms. None of the two happened, which is crying out for an explanation.

There are "microscopy" people on Substack who offer a number of methods to "fix the blood," but there is no guarantee that the symptoms disappearing from the blood don't end up somewhere else in the body. My legitimate questions about sodium citrate, created enemies for me, but never resulted in any answers. Others try to "heal" with radiation without knowing what the problem is. As a matter of fact, the whole attack on the people is coordinated by 5G and comparable technologies, so reversed engineering might work, but nobody knows how. Scammers have always targeted the inadvertent and the desperate, no matter what:

The blood-examiners in dark microscopy have identified synthetic red blood cells, too, and I’m not sure if a traditional blood test even notices or, is allowed to notice, those. Also, it’s unclear what those cells are doing and what they are linked up to.

In conclusion, it looks like the synthetic materials in the human body follow their own metabolism that very well might go exactly in the opposite direction from the generic human way.