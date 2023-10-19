If I am correct, the following is probably the most significant announcement I could ever make about the “resistance.” Is it going to take hold? I doubt it, but it’s here, anyway.

“Alt” “doctors” must also be examined

No more evidence is needed that mainstream doctors tell lies, whether knowingly or not. Considering the outcome, intentionality makes no difference, anyway, because just like being ignorant of the law doesn’t exempt criminals from prosecution or a guilty verdict, doctors cannot plead ignorance, either, especially after obviously harming or killing their patients.

The actual news is that it’s time to subject “alt” doctors, too, to more scrutiny, not under the microscope, but in the limelight.

My mistake

I used to think that I was usually ahead of mostly everyone else by days, weeks, months, or even years. Wasn’t I wrong! It’s clear to me now that psyops take time to prepare and more time to implement. In the meanwhile, meaningful opposition is best left ignored by the globalists, because even denying or criticizing its premises would attract public attention, which is the last thing the eugenicist planners want. Even Communication 101 concludes that even negative publicity is helpful, because about 60 percent of all purchases are based on name recognition. To add insult to injury, in this world of controlled opposition, when “the truth” finally emerges, it is usually distorted or truncated, representing red herrings or limited hangouts.

Although my preceding others with my observations was a false assumption, my conclusions often remain unique. That seems to be the case with this article as well.

Said it previously, but nobody listened

I have a short list of essential phenomena to be examined in order to make progress possible. Its entries have been published before, and I have tried to plead with famous authors in the “opposition” in order to address my concerns, but to no avail. My public requests were ignored.

On September 30, 2023, I wrote about “memory fog” (which, incidentally, is out in the public domain) and peptic ulcers that the “medical” profession mystifyingly named IBD (“inflammatory bowel disease”):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/when-memory-fails

I also pointed out the significance of presenting credible evidence to the findings in microscopy and blood analysis (October 11, 2023):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/two-important-steps-to-make

None of my efforts elicited any progress towards revealing anything substantial about the general poisoning that I outlined already in December, 2022:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-summary-of-general-poisoning

To make a long story short about what’s wrong

MICROSCOPY

Matt, Nixon, and Karl C. are prominent publishers of related findings on Substack, but they focus on facts and offer no or little explanation. Mihalcea and OUTRAGED refer to nanotech and the damage it does to the human body, but ignore my concerns, which are as prominent and general as anything could be. And they are respectable authors; I don’t make contact with obvious agents.

The problem with microscopy is that it uses the same level of “evidence” as the obviously fake science, Virology, which immediately demonstrates the reason why it’s easy to fake such evidence. It’s not an accident that a “public heroine,” Karen Kingston, in her note on Substack, recommended Matt’s microscopy yesterday. At the same time, only La Quinta Columna’s microscopic examination of the vials made it possible to point out that the public was poisoned with the “covid” injections. The reason why I considered it credible was that it fit into my global interpretive frame:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-path-to-my-current-standing-an

For the same reason, I believe that Matt, Nixon, and Karl C. have published facts, as far as such a thing is possible, although explanations of their videos and images will remain subject to further scrutiny.

The only way to substantiate any claim from microscopy would incur a hypothesis for the poisoning process, which would inevitably require the tentative development of a brand-new medical paradigm.

EXAMINING HUMAN BLOOD

There are magnificent studies of both injected and uninjected human blood, indicating severe damages to red blood cells after the introduction of “covid” injections. While symptomatic treatments are being offered and allegedly work for a while, a full, at least hypothetical, description of the mechanism of the poisoning process is missing. Red blood cells are produced by the bone marrow and stored in the spleen in order to be released, as needed. At the same time, nothing is mentioned beyond the blood and the mitochondria, which indicates either complete ignorance of the process or giving it the silent treatment. The result is the same: people are not informed and are directed to focus on inconsequential segments of their being poisoned.

The doctors’ ignorance could be excused, if it was announced, but their ignoring the problem is unforgivable. At least a working hypothesis should be present among the “resisting” doctors, but all I can see is diversions.

INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE

In my previous article on the subject, I wrote,

[Peptic ulcers] used to be quite uncommon, but in the last 7-10 days, I encountered five people suffering from peptic ulcers, amounting to stomach, duodenal, or colon ulcers. The suddenly-common occurrence is unlikely to come from the mathematical phenomenon of long sequences. While damaged red blood cells seem to be in just about everyone now, the damages to the digestive tract might mainly come from, well, food, especially after the FDA issued its permission to “vaccinate” the population through the food supply.

My wife just found out that in a city hospital in England, there are 340 patients “treated” with such ulcers… The diagnosis is chronic IBD (“inflammatory bowel disease”), which is a term that is blaming the bowels or their owners for being sick without even trying to identify the toxin(s) or pathogen(s) that cause it.

For decades by now, the ominous and symptom-based “diagnosis” of “leaky gut” has been popular with naturopaths who, like their allopathic colleagues, have no idea about the causes and treat only symptoms. The symptoms, however, have become overwhelming among the population, which is failing to receive publicity. In the meanwhile, even Crohn’s may have given the depopulators the idea for the current “epidemic”; considering it was “discovered” in 1932, it was probably normal reaction to the giant increases in the use of pesticides.

Besides my personal encounters with peptic ulcers, the first time I crossed paths with the subject of the “covid” injections harming the intestines on a huge scale was in G. E. Griffin’s article from yesterday:

https://needtoknow.news/2023/10/how-covid-vaccine-could-harm-your-gut-leading-to-brain-fog-and-autoimmune-disease/

His source is a bit surprising, and it comes from only a day earlier, from October 17, 2023:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/how-covid-vaccine-could-harm-your-gut-leading-brain-fog-and-autoimmune-disease

Peptic ulcers have become so common that ignoring them is criminal and it amounts to nothing less than giving the sufferers the silent treatment. If their consistent and widespread symptoms are ignored on purpose, they must represent clues to the actual poisoning.

My hypothesis

“Brain fog,” suggests that the nano-computers are latched on to the neural network in a way that they affect the brain, but chronic anemia can also be a cause. The same might be at work in the bone marrow and/or the spleen, while peptic ulcers can also be caused by artificial parasites to which the Central AI can issue commands or it can directly control the body through 5G signals or comparable technologies, and perhaps even through the electric grid or LED light bulbs. Either way, the nanotech in the body is controlled remotely. The ulcers can also originate from insects that have been smuggled into bread, cereal (all of them had some in them, anyway, but probably less), ground meat, processed food, and whatever else.

On August 15, 2024, I added substantial elements to my conjecturing (this article includes links to former ones as well):

The damages in the body are possibly the products of a chain reaction, although the vials demonstrably contained various ingredients that differed by the batch.

Based on my conjecturing, I believe, there is only one remedy:

The chilling conclusion about “doctors”

“Doctors” giving the silent treatment to ominous and omnipresent signs and not even caring to set up a hypothesis of the poisoning process could indicate their ignorance or their fear from legal liability, but there are always ways to phrase statements that could prevent them from looking ignorant or make them legally liable.

The only reasonable explanation to the phenomenon is that

THERE IS NO REAL POPULAR OPPOSITION OUT THERE. YOU ARE ON YOUR OWN.