On August 20th, 2023, Corbett Report published the following article:

Here is my response.

I am suspicious about ANY source that uses “we,” because that’s a prominent manipulative tool, most suitable for liars and demagogues.

Raising false hope that precedes well-founded trust/faith is a strategy that has been utilized throughout the plandemic, and the article is apparently sold on it.

It doesn’t matter what people say. Never has. Their government has been hijacked and the WHO is silently ushered in for regulating national policies under a worldwide umbrella. It can, and it will, declare states of emergencies, mandating “vaccines” and worse (meaning death camps).

The author is talking about “popular pushback.” This is how effective “popular pushback” has been before:

The dry run for the CBDC was indeed a flop in Nigeria. Nigerians are experienced with such payment methods, because use crypto most of the time in order to fend off the impact of the huge inflation rate of their national currency. They cannot be easily misled. However, CDBCs have alrady been introduced for interbank payments in a number of places; the US and Russia are the most notable players.

The article refers the crowd “storming the central bank” in Nigeria as a potentially hopeful event, which is a bad joke; such a “popular pushback” would only lead to martial law in the US, and the military/national guard have been injected with the nanotech so generaously distributed in the “vaccines,” so its members can be easily controlled remotely. And I haven’t even mentioned the private armies trained from the illegals. Compared with the well-equipped enforcers, technologically, the people live in the Stone Age.

So CBDCs cannot be introduced with force? Once people cannot buy food or pay for utilities without using a CBDC, popular resistance will turn out what it is: a bad joke. Violence will inevitably happen, but it would only speed up the culling of the masses.

Anyway, graduality is the key. Just like people didn’t realize in March, 2020, that the muzzling was only the beginning, their financial “freedom” (which is an illusion in itself) can be chipped away, mostly without them noticing it or even with their support, once they are promised to regain access to their own money that was converted into CBDC before the USD completely lost its value.

Everybody knows about the openly-committed mass murder in Hawaii, yet nobody can do anything about it. Chemtrails, toxins in food, “medications,” and whatever else are also out there, harming and killing millions, yet nobody can do anything about it.

The central banks, about a 160 of them worldwide, are owned by the same globalists who are running the show towards Agenda 2030, and they could create a catastrophe and mass deaths by simply delaying or terminating production and distribution, which they also own/control, and I’m not even mentioning the options of areal poisoning or turning up the emission of 5G towers.

The article itself notes, implying that only tricking people into the trap can be expected, which is either a big mistake or a blatant lie:

Of course, as my astute readers will already know, this does not mean that the issue is settled, that the bankers have given up, and that the CBDC dream is officially done. No, it just means that they have to change tack and try to find other ways to cajole the public into the digital gulag. Perhaps this is why the central banking minions are now openly strategizing about how best to sell their digital money agenda to an unwilling public.

People can talk all they want. They couldn’t do a thing, when they were muzzled and locked inside their homes or worse, with mass killings going on in hospitals and nursing homes. Allowing them to talk is a release valve, efficiently substituting for action, action that is impossible, anyway.

Central bankers, just like the upcoming CBDCs, are merely tools for uniting the world under “One Government,” and I’m sure people’s movement and communication options will be severely limited in further lockdowns due to newly-introduced “public health emergencies.”

The author continues,

… upon further reflection, the fact that the banksters are now turning from the carrots of incentives and bonuses and discounts to the stick of government regulation and enforced adoption does not mean that the anti-CBDC movement is doomed to failure.

No kidding. According to the author, “That the banksters are now actively engaged in a struggle against the general public is a sign that we are winning.”

What is this nonsense? Who is “we” and what does “winning” mean, apart from a warm, fuzzy feeling in the otherwise-helpless reader’s chest?

Popular resistance is just about as fatal for the globalists as a nightcap after dinner.

What can people do? Talk and shake their fists or, as the old joke suggest, employ intensified resistance by shaking both fists?

The following from the article is already Orwellian:

… the constant stream of propaganda, conditioning and censorship that we are subjected to from governments, establishment institutions and their lapdog media is not a sign of their strength. It is a sign of their weakness.

So, “their strength is their weakness.” Can it get any sillier? Consider the story of the Canadian truckers; they achieved nothing, except their supporters’ bank accounts being frozen and some of their organizers are still in prison without a charge after over 500 days.

People have been forced before into accepting lies on a large scale with a lot fewer threats. What happens, when people do nothing?

A few solutions are also offered by the author. How far are they feasible?

“Cash Fridays”? Try to use cash, once it has lost its value. The controlled demolition of national currencies, which includes the dollar, is in motion.

“Alternative currencies?” I've also written about them, not without some sarcasm:

The moral? Issuing money has always been the rulers’ prerogative. “Community currencies” and the like will be treated harshly and without mercy. In an analogy of what Killary noted about Assange, “Can’t we just drone them?” They can and they will.

Growing food privately can be outlawed for “public safety” with the stroke of a pen, and it’s been happening in some places for years. Besides, selling food unauthorized by the FDA or circumventing regulations are the major bases of attacking the Amish with the obvious intent of forcing them out of business. Is anyone coming to their rescue? It doesn’t look like it.

Cryptos could be used instead of worthless currencies or the CBDC, but they need a functional internet connection. However, the few remaining monopolies that make internet access available for the public can regulate or even lock down internet traffic. It’s only the icing on the cake that cryptos are also fiat with no intrinsic value, and they won’t buy a loaf of bread, when people are starving.

So, “global uprising” equals the public waking up in bed, with its hand hanging down on the side of the bed into the bedpan, their only weapon, but their enemies are not even in town...

What would work?

Convincing the enablers and the enforcers that they won’t be spared, either, might deprive the globalists from their work force. However, stopping things would lead to a massacre by famine, disease (due to the lack of potable water), freezing to death in the winter, looting, and the introduction of “peacemakers” who will gladly free you from your stockpiled reserved as well. This would work and it is the only solution: Completely terminating the current state of banking network and repossessing assets from Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street, assets that have been acquired using the money stolen from the public through central bank loans and through inflation. The problem with this is that everything will stop working for a few weeks, if not a few months, and people don’t have reserves for such a long time. Obstructing the steps as much as possible is a good and workable strategy, because it gains time. Among other things, it's also a war of attrition. Replacing fiat money would also work, but it’s not a feasible option. Where is America’s gold?

Ultimately, it will boil down to everyone’s decisions, restricted by the available options. As for me, I have made up my mind:

