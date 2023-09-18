Ray’s Newsletter

Sep 18, 2023

It seems to me that if we can't have the Internet for cryptos, then there won't be an internet for CBDCs. All digital operations require the Internet or some substitute. I suppose the government tyrants could outlaw all cryptos and any other currency. The question becomes how to survive outside of the digital world.

A total underground system of survival would likely evolve. Being in our mid 70's, my wife and I have already lived the greatest portions of our lives. If I have to be murdered trying to fight these retarded turds, then taking a few out with me would be most satisfying.

I am not sure what I will be surviving towards. The world that these numb-nuts want to make will result in the end of all humanity and much of life. I firmly believe that. They will not survive in some pristine world with alt-human slaves and robots tending to their every need.

Living in nature was fine 200-300 years ago when there were far fewer humans. What about now? So much has already been wrecked and I don't see myself fighting others for the last animal or mushroom to eat.

Sep 18, 2023

So true Ray - we have to rip off that band aid sometime, and it's better us than them. Fighting Blackrock is similar to how Frodo had to combat Mordor (another black rock) all about each one of us living more in line with nature and trusting God will provide...doing what we can to help one another. That said, in terms of growing food privately, I think scattering mushroom spores in the woods and creating edible, hikable gardens could be a decentralized solution.

