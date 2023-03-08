France comes to a standstill as livid workers protest plan to increase retirement age to 64:

Looks like the band is playing, while the Titanic is sinking.

It often happens that I write an article only because I am ticked off. This is one of those pieces. By the end of this post, you will be probably able to guess, why.

On Substack, you encounter the slogan, “Do not comply” at every turn. What can that involve and what can it accomplish?

Using cash instead of cards? You can’t even get paid in most jobs, unless you have a bank account. Cash is about to be phased out, anyway. Finding replacements would mean marketable skills or assets, but skilled workers can be enslaved and assets, even if you are not robbed of them, eventually deplete. Reverting to ancient forms of money remains an option: https://nakamotoinstitute.org/shelling-out/

Do not wear a muzzle? During the plandemic, you couldn’t enter essential establishments without wearing one. The downside is that the disposable ones contained at least two carcinogens and graphene oxide.

Do not get “tested”? For many, that meant losing their jobs without another job in clear sight, and most Americans live from paycheck to paycheck. The tradeoff from getting “tested” means they steal your DNA, poke into your nose less than an inch from the fear center, sometimes break the blood-brain barrier that can even result in your death, while installing graphene oxide into your body.

Do not accept the (sooner-or-later) lethal injections? For the few who dared to do that, it meant losing their jobs, which was not an option for those without savings or alternative sources of income. Of course, the injections contained a few dozen out of 300-1,200 toxins, pathogens, parasites, and graphene, and the concoctions varied by the batch in order to sustain plausible deniability for the perps. However, delivery methods have become more clandestine and artistically sophisticated, and have been combined with high-end psyops: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/bioweapons

Litigate? When was the last time a Rockefeller or his buddies were indicted? Their banking system is holding the whole world captive: https://www.globalresearch.ca/historical-analysis-of-the-global-elite-ransacking-the-world-economy-until-youll-own-nothing/5805779 Even if there was a court to indict and sentence the criminals, who would enforce the verdict? https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-far-can-you-expect-the-globalist

Collect signatures? For whom and to what end? In case you haven’t noticed, your representatives are not exactly elected; they are appointed by the same power that owns and controls just about everything that matters. They are but humble servants of the self-appointed “elite.” By petitioning, you definitely achieve two things: a. Acknowledge the usurpers, who do not care for you, but do their best to tighten the noose around your neck as much as possible at every step, as I briefly summarize it at https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-case-you-are-in-doubt. In the meanwhile, they are offering occasional relief in order to keep you quiet and hopeful: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-do-lies-become-the-truth; b. Generate a list of the non-compliant for the the enforcers of edicts issued by those who consider you a threat to their rule.

Organize demonstrations? Remember what happened to Occupy Wall Street (“occupy the Fed” would have been more appropriate, but even this was not tolerated), the Canadian truckers, or the January 6th leaders? What did they achieve? Certainly more than nothing, but nothing for you. The presiding powers demonstrated that you can be jailed for years without a chance for a fair trial, you can lose your job, and your access to your bank account can be blocked, while you are written up as a dissenter. Politicians and the MSM have been referring to dissenters as “domestic t*ist” for a couple of years or so, although even potential dissenters (e.g. veterans, who know what’s happening) are also on top of such lists. By public protests, you acknowledge the authority of those who are working hard on doing you in and, basically, you are pleading for mercy from those who have already taken care of tens of millions worldwide, and openly state and show that more is coming.

Go out on strike? You only hurt yourself and speed up the process of the controlled demolition of the economy. If truckers don’t work, essential goods, including food, don’t get delivered. Without packaging labor, warehouse workers, grocery store assistance, much of life would stop, and such companies are usually owned by moneyed interests that are affiliated with the globalists.

“Do not ‘feed the beast’?” You cannot prevent “the beast” from receiving YOUR money… They issue it on your behalf and spend it at their own discretion, which remains “Top Secret” for you. A substantial amount of it now being invested into your enslavement and into your demise. Who else do you think will pay the bill? Not that it matters a whole lot; this is all part of the controlled demolition of the country and the Fed-owned fiat USD (well, the Fed already owns the government, the land, and everything people thin they own, including their labor force…). Remember, when one of their organizations is about to go bankrupt (unless it’s a ploy to lose some and win a lot more between their own operations), their politician lackeys offer a bailout that they borrow in your name, as it happened in 2008, when select banks were “too big to fail,” and during The Great Plandemic of 2020, when people who got $600 a week for four months (in some states, another $400pwk for another two months) received 4% of the money “borrowed” by THEM at an interest from the private bank; it was for “pandemic relief,” but the remaining 96% went to friends-and-family corporations (apologies, globalist establishments). Even quite a bit of the 4% seems to have been embezzled or laundered through untraceable channels. The theft of the country didn’t happen overnight: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-case-you-are-in-doubt and it will culminate in CBDCs and their corollaries.