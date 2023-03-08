Do Not Comply? No Kidding.
Calling Your Reps, Petitioning, and Organizing Demonstrations; What do these achieve and what are the alternatives?
France comes to a standstill as livid workers protest plan to increase retirement age to 64:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/france-nationwide-strikes-pensions-1.6770345
Looks like the band is playing, while the Titanic is sinking.
It often happens that I write an article only because I am ticked off. This is one of those pieces. By the end of this post, you will be probably able to guess, why.
On Substack, you encounter the slogan, “Do not comply” at every turn. What can that involve and what can it accomplish?
Using cash instead of cards? You can’t even get paid in most jobs, unless you have a bank account. Cash is about to be phased out, anyway. Finding replacements would mean marketable skills or assets, but skilled workers can be enslaved and assets, even if you are not robbed of them, eventually deplete. Reverting to ancient forms of money remains an option: https://nakamotoinstitute.org/shelling-out/
Do not wear a muzzle? During the plandemic, you couldn’t enter essential establishments without wearing one. The downside is that the disposable ones contained at least two carcinogens and graphene oxide.
Do not get “tested”? For many, that meant losing their jobs without another job in clear sight, and most Americans live from paycheck to paycheck. The tradeoff from getting “tested” means they steal your DNA, poke into your nose less than an inch from the fear center, sometimes break the blood-brain barrier that can even result in your death, while installing graphene oxide into your body.
Do not accept the (sooner-or-later) lethal injections? For the few who dared to do that, it meant losing their jobs, which was not an option for those without savings or alternative sources of income. Of course, the injections contained a few dozen out of 300-1,200 toxins, pathogens, parasites, and graphene, and the concoctions varied by the batch in order to sustain plausible deniability for the perps. However, delivery methods have become more clandestine and artistically sophisticated, and have been combined with high-end psyops: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/bioweapons
Litigate? When was the last time a Rockefeller or his buddies were indicted? Their banking system is holding the whole world captive:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/historical-analysis-of-the-global-elite-ransacking-the-world-economy-until-youll-own-nothing/5805779
Even if there was a court to indict and sentence the criminals, who would enforce the verdict? https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-far-can-you-expect-the-globalist
Collect signatures? For whom and to what end? In case you haven’t noticed, your representatives are not exactly elected; they are appointed by the same power that owns and controls just about everything that matters. They are but humble servants of the self-appointed “elite.” By petitioning, you definitely achieve two things:
a. Acknowledge the usurpers, who do not care for you, but do their best to tighten the noose around your neck as much as possible at every step, as I briefly summarize it at https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-case-you-are-in-doubt. In the meanwhile, they are offering occasional relief in order to keep you quiet and hopeful: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-do-lies-become-the-truth;
b. Generate a list of the non-compliant for the the enforcers of edicts issued by those who consider you a threat to their rule.
Organize demonstrations? Remember what happened to Occupy Wall Street (“occupy the Fed” would have been more appropriate, but even this was not tolerated), the Canadian truckers, or the January 6th leaders? What did they achieve? Certainly more than nothing, but nothing for you. The presiding powers demonstrated that you can be jailed for years without a chance for a fair trial, you can lose your job, and your access to your bank account can be blocked, while you are written up as a dissenter. Politicians and the MSM have been referring to dissenters as “domestic t*ist” for a couple of years or so, although even potential dissenters (e.g. veterans, who know what’s happening) are also on top of such lists.
By public protests, you acknowledge the authority of those who are working hard on doing you in and, basically, you are pleading for mercy from those who have already taken care of tens of millions worldwide, and openly state and show that more is coming.
Go out on strike? You only hurt yourself and speed up the process of the controlled demolition of the economy. If truckers don’t work, essential goods, including food, don’t get delivered. Without packaging labor, warehouse workers, grocery store assistance, much of life would stop, and such companies are usually owned by moneyed interests that are affiliated with the globalists.
“Do not ‘feed the beast’?” You cannot prevent “the beast” from receiving YOUR money… They issue it on your behalf and spend it at their own discretion, which remains “Top Secret” for you. A substantial amount of it now being invested into your enslavement and into your demise. Who else do you think will pay the bill? Not that it matters a whole lot; this is all part of the controlled demolition of the country and the Fed-owned fiat USD (well, the Fed already owns the government, the land, and everything people thin they own, including their labor force…).
Remember, when one of their organizations is about to go bankrupt (unless it’s a ploy to lose some and win a lot more between their own operations), their politician lackeys offer a bailout that they borrow in your name, as it happened in 2008, when select banks were “too big to fail,” and during The Great Plandemic of 2020, when people who got $600 a week for four months (in some states, another $400pwk for another two months) received 4% of the money “borrowed” by THEM at an interest from the private bank; it was for “pandemic relief,” but the remaining 96% went to friends-and-family corporations (apologies, globalist establishments). Even quite a bit of the 4% seems to have been embezzled or laundered through untraceable channels.
The theft of the country didn’t happen overnight:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/in-case-you-are-in-doubt
and it will culminate in CBDCs and their corollaries.
Be self-sufficient? Get off the grid? Even the Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber could not do that in full, and he was a genius. He had to work in the nearby town one day a month in order to be able to buy what he couldn’t make or produce.
Grow your own food? Raise farm animals? Collect rainwater? Although I am doing my part, under the latest flavor of chemtrails and geoengineering, I’m not sure how far that will work: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/geoengineering-entails-more-than.
Even if you can solve the problem with your food supply, securing potable water is becoming exceedingly precarious, especially after the mass poisonings from the recent obnoxiously toxic derailments. Filtering your water is still an option as long as you can maintain the quality (you can always manage carbon-filtering as long as you can recondition old carbon by heating it up; while carbon is unlikely to remove all contaminants, it’s still a whole lot better than nothing). Collecting rainwater might work, assuming your area has enough precipitation, but it can contain whatever is in the chemtrails and it can be illegal, just like growing your own food, raising your own animals, or slaughtering them for food.
Air pollution alone might be more than enough. After all, that’s how “the common cold” started [please, notice that this article is a single case, when I am (nearly?) fully supporting the author]:
The hour is late, but there is still time to make your decision:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/freedom-is-what-freedom-does-but
Due to a good hundred years of compliance training, most people live in total submission to the idea that they are assets of the state or, rather, of the global elite that owns most governments. Most minds do not even have a nook for non-compliance. Such people do not ask themselves if they should or shouldn’t comply. The few of them, who are still not in the state of blind obedience, have only one question in mind: How to comply.
Who are “the enemies of the state”? For starters, veterans:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-enemies-of-the-state
The establishment is even working on blocking veterans from accessing firearms:
https://www.nraila.org/articles/20230306/dod-funded-report-seeks-to-undermine-us-service-members-second-amendment-rights
I like it, when the government is closed down and teachers’ strikes at public schools give students a break for horrifying and constant indoctrination [mandatory schooling was completed by 1929, and by that time, the Rockefellers had a firm grasp on it, just like on madical training and, incidentally, that’s when the orchestrated (not-so)Great Depression started that made sure the centralization of monopolies and the power of the “elite” that already controlled the “government” after The Federal Reserve Act of 1913].
Why is it that pharmaceutical workers never go on strike? Nurses and doctors are a mixed gang, and people would be definitely better off, if some of them didn’t do what they usually do for money: https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/hired-killers
The enslavement of the people has a long history:
Antisocial “credit” (no matter where you live, it is YOU who is giving “credit” to your government):
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/who-is-the-creditor-for-your-antisocial
The CBDC is not exactly something to get around:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/circumventing-the-cbdc
It started already in the summer of ‘23:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-final-stage-to-a-one-world-government
Water quality has gone “down the drain” after the pipes have been neglected for at least 100 years, but it gets worse:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/so-you-drink-water
In some states, you are cannot even collect rainwater on your own land, while corporations are depleting the resources and are selling YOUR water back in the grocery store:
https://worldwaterreserve.com/is-it-illegal-to-collect-rainwater
Want to grow your own food? Even under the chemtrails, that might be “problematic”:
https://sustainableamerica.org/blog/believe-it-or-not-it-may-be-illegal-to-grow-your-own-food
As usual, you are “regulated,” because you are only a state asset:
https://www.epa.gov/agriculture/laws-and-regulations-apply-your-agricultural-operation-farm-activity
Can you slaughter your own pig in your backyard?
https://modernfarmer.com/2014/03/dear-modern-farmer-legal-slaughter-pig-backyard
Oh, dear, you have been trained fine:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-brief-history-of-compliance-training
When all of the mandates came out, shots, masks etc.… My two sons were working at two different manufacturing plants. One was a large Global company that manufacturing parts. The other one was a small to medium manufacturing company that supplied parts for the Air Force as well as other companies…
The large, global company never said one word about the kill shot… At one point the only thing that was said was to wear a mask “maybe” if you are around people inside the plant. But it was never enforced. No testing at all. The killshot was never discussed at all… I wonder why this company got past all of the stupidity??! I was happy, but confused…
The other company tried to institute testing… The workers said “F no…”. They tried to institute masking… Again the workers slammed the doors on management and said “F no!” My son, being an engineering student, had the privilege of listening to the welders get together one afternoon. Every single one of them had a friend or family member that was damaged by the vaccine. 😢 They got together one afternoon and said “OK, where are we going to work because we’re all gonna walk out as one.” Welp, nothing was ever said about the kill shot being mandated… Maybe management realized they would lose their company??!
I was so proud of all of them! They stood together! I think that’s a big problem for companies and management if their workers will just NOT COMPLY!!! 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
I wish everyone would just hold together and do the same thing as these wonderful blue collar guys… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
I walked maskless into every goddamn place and got into fights and then only wore one that said "We Are Being Lied To" and only when I felt like it and I never had one single disgusting "test" and of course I never took the jabs. I did other things too that I will not mention here.
I'm retired but would have walked away from any job rather than let them prick me. Yes we're paid digitally but it is still possible to withdraw the cash. I feels so good to use real bills instead of punching numbers.
IF ONLY ENOUGH OF THE REST OF YOU HAD ALSO STOOD UP TO THEM, THIS WOULD ALL BE OVER NOW.