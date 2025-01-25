There are many types of lawsuits, but some of them stick out as the weirdest.

Class action lawsuits settle a specific charge with a lump sum. Those who have been harmed by a product or a service have no other option than accept the settlement. They cannot sue the culprits individually.

As a result, it is often in the company’s best interest to initiate a class action suit against itself with the gentle touch of using its own lawyers or cooperating with business associates on the basis of reciprocity. As a result, the customer sometimes receives like $5, while the lawyers rake in millions, and the company becomes immune to further litigation. (And who said lawyers cannot provide kickbacks?)

As you know, the “vaccine”-injured can enter a plea to VAERS for $250k, and about three percent of them file, and no more than three percent of those are awarded reparations. That’s nine out of ten thousand! Even after the fact of cyclically-recurring deaths and damages that were possibly to substantiate “intent to harm,” which would have revoked the manufacturers’ indemnity, the damages are paid by (Guess, who?) — the taxpayer!

So tell me the system is not rigged.

Could you afford to go to court?

Although Trump recalled Fuxxi’s protection, Diaper Joe gave him a preliminary reprieve from all future charges. Can such criminals ever be prosecuted or at least indicted?

Since the 1860s, the US gradually became a land of cartels and monopolies. Ah, the good old days… By now, the world itself has become a place, where most production and distribution are controlled by a few globalist corporations or their subsidiaries, making people extremely vulnerable to disruptions.

The single case, when going to court can most likely benefit a commoner is when bankruptcy is declared. However, that can be done only once in about 10 years in most states, and many people lose their homes after madical bills (in some states, property taxes are so high that someone with a catastrophic loss of income can lose their home after non-payment, too), because they cannot go bankrupt after a previous bankruptcy. Even back taxes can be added to Chapter 7 filings!