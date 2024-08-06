There is not a single state in the US without property taxes. Certain minor exceptions are allowed in a few states, but that sort of thing remains inconsequential:

https://realwealth.com/learn/states-with-no-property-tax/

Moreover, the “government” that has been proven to serve its globalist masters, can always take your property as “eminent domain” or in a state of national emergency that it can declare for any trumped-up reasons (pun intended).

In the meanwhile, Americans seem to be blind to the fact that they do not own their property, but rent it from the local government. If they fall short on their property tax by a single dollar for longer than the grace period, their property can be auctioned away for guess, how much? In some cases, a single dollar, which invites corruption and insider machinations.

Property taxes are allegedly collected for paying for schools, some of the infrastructure, and whatever else, but all those items on the list have one thing in common: they are used by everyone, including those who own no property.

I wrote about the problem in December, 2022, without receiving much enthusiastic feedback or repercussion:

I also mentioned later that you cannot engage the enemy on its own turf, so occasional waivers of the property tax doesn’t change the playing field:

When the time comes for “you will own nothing,” all the government will have to do about taking your property will be to tax it higher with CBDC than your monthly allotment will go (it will NOT roll over at the end of the month). That was already clean about two years ago, because China was showing the way:

Any halfway-decent mass movement is supposed to address the problem with the property tax, but I seem to be the only person giving it voice, and I am not an organizer.