There is not a single state in the US without property taxes. Certain minor exceptions are allowed in a few states, but that sort of thing remains inconsequential:
Moreover, the “government” that has been proven to serve its globalist masters, can always take your property as “eminent domain” or in a state of national emergency that it can declare for any trumped-up reasons (pun intended).
In the meanwhile, Americans seem to be blind to the fact that they do not own their property, but rent it from the local government. If they fall short on their property tax by a single dollar for longer than the grace period, their property can be auctioned away for guess, how much? In some cases, a single dollar, which invites corruption and insider machinations.
Property taxes are allegedly collected for paying for schools, some of the infrastructure, and whatever else, but all those items on the list have one thing in common: they are used by everyone, including those who own no property.
I wrote about the problem in December, 2022, without receiving much enthusiastic feedback or repercussion:
I also mentioned later that you cannot engage the enemy on its own turf, so occasional waivers of the property tax doesn’t change the playing field:
When the time comes for “you will own nothing,” all the government will have to do about taking your property will be to tax it higher with CBDC than your monthly allotment will go (it will NOT roll over at the end of the month). That was already clean about two years ago, because China was showing the way:
Any halfway-decent mass movement is supposed to address the problem with the property tax, but I seem to be the only person giving it voice, and I am not an organizer.
Do you also know the marriage certificate is a contract between the state and the couple - the state being the principal of the contract and the couple secondary? If you’re a believer, God is found nowhere in this contract. It’s 100% secular.
EVERYTHING you think you own and acquire during your marriage, even your children, is owned by the state. This is why you don’t own your house, property, vehicles, etc. YOU OWN NOTHING! The principal (state) owns it all. The couple is there to accumulate all of these things for the profit of the state. This is why your children can be taken from you at any time, for any reason by the state.
Just like your birth certificate (bank note) is a negotiable instrument so is the marriage certificate. “These “marriage licenses” are merely debt insurance products enabling the STATE CORPORATION to create as much debt-money-tender from the negotiable instrument [marriage “certificate” bank note] as possible… and in the process steal our relationship energies!”
All of this is explained at this link…
https://govbanknotes.wordpress.com/2017/04/29/marriage-licenses-the-real-truth-about-marriage-certificates/
I’ve known this for many years, because I was a wedding officiant for seven years. I had a couple who came to me and said one of the stipulations for hiring me involved not performing a legal ceremony with the state. They did not want the state involved at all, so it was to be a symbolic wedding ceremony only. They did not want anyone to know that they were doing this. As far as their family was concerned, they were getting legally married with the state.
This made me very curious as to why they were adamant about this, so I started doing some research as to why someone would want to avoid getting legally married. They already had two young children ages four and two.
