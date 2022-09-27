China is showing the way! For the time being, this looks like you might have a chance! The only part that is true of this project is that people are fully exposed and submissive enough to be completely defenseless. All those computer games with several levels and collectable points must have prepared the compliant for this!

By now, it’s quite clear that “Social Credit” will be only the tip of the iceberg.

The whole system will encompass four interconnected elements:

A Health Card (a euphemism for “vaccine certificate”); it will probably replace your Social Security Card, but it will be more important, either way;

This is not going to be accepted. Moreover, did you try walking into stores during convid? Only a few people dared to do it. My wife and I were relatively safe in rural Kentucky, because enforcers were not exactly determined…

A UBI (“Universal Basic Income”) card. This will replace your Debit Card (sorry, no more credit cards in the future) and it will be mandatory, even if you are employed, because this card will be your only way to access your CBDC (“Central Bank Digital Currency”) that will hold your periodic allotment, assuming the Central AI will find you eligible to receive any. However, the allotment will last only until the end of each month and the remaining balance, in the unlikely case you’ll have any, will not roll over in order to save you from the unimaginable crime of hoarding.

The card will be biometric! Your photo will not suffice!

“Green Card” will be a nicer term for your Carbon Allowance; the wording will be available, because the card for legal immigrants will not be required anymore, because they will be, as they already are, subjected to ALL “vaccinations” all at once. Oops! They already are mandated… Depending on your CO2 emission/consumption, you will be allowed to use your UBI card to buy what you will be allowed to buy (you will rent everything, including the fork you will use for eating your crickets). And remember, your balance will not roll over to the next month, because that would, horribile dictu, allow you to accumulate “wealth,” which would take you out of control of the technocratic AI.

As there is no “scientific” proof of the catastrophic weather phenomena caused by Geo-engineering, you will have to follow “experts’ instructions, in which the table here will not be posted. Experts are also needed for the future “One-World Religion” fashioned after Islam.

Your Social Credit Score, which will decide how much and what you can purchase. Most of it will be based on your usefulness in the system and on your compliance with your rulers’ directives.

You will be richly rewarded for good behavior! You might even get pond-raised (in English: irredeemably toxic) GMO fish once a month! Of course, once your mandate (aka. “usefulness”) expires, you’ll be recycled, in order make sure even your corpse will not go to waste. Well, that’s already happening…

No, I am not daydreaming; it’s already happening all over the world.

In Australia, the social credit system has a pilot program:

https://blogs.mercola.com/sites/vitalvotes/archive/2022/08/27/australia-institutes-vaccine-social-credit-system-for-teachers.aspx

Canada is also preparing for introducing the digital ID:

https://slaynews.com/news/canada-partnership-wef-digital-id-program-system/

https://thepulse.one/2022/08/24/digital-id-in-canada-is-the-us-next/

Here is something from Pakistan, too (in case you thought converting to Islam might save you):

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/08/pakistani-government-threatens-to-block-digital-ids-to-shut-down-access-to-bank-accounts.html

A pilot program in the US:

https://needtoknow.news/2022/10/the-federal-reserve-announces-major-pilot-exercise-for-esg-social-credit-score-system/

If you don’t like the new developments and don’t care for any more lethal injections, euthanasia already provides a faster, safer, and more efficient alternative in many places:

https://apnews.com/article/covid-science-health-toronto-7c631558a457188d2bd2b5cfd360a867

Based on permanent mandates and the Central AI’s decisions, you will stick around only as long as your 5G-based “Kill Switch” from your compulsory software upgrades from one of your previous “vaccines” is not activated through 5G or even your next-door neighbor’s Wi-Fi.

Conclusion:

If there is “credit,” there must be a creditor. A creditor can issue a loan only based on intrinsic value. This time, “credit” is supposed to be issued based on assets taken from you by force! After all, you are already a state asset, you just do not know it.

CBDC is only a tool that forces everyone into submission, slavery, and spiritual death before the executions begin!

Somebody is usurping the power to tell you what’s good for you, but these monsters care only what they believe is good for them.

In Joseph Conrad’s words from The Heart of Darkness,

“The horror, the horror.”

Hell is a place, where everybody’s wishes come true irrespective of the way the affect others.

These monsters have prepared a special hell for you, where it is their wishes that will always come true for you and for them as well.

Their mistake is that they think fulfilling their own wishes effortlessly is going to be good for them! Living in utmost luxury, where all desires are met would destroy anyone, too!

People need to be constantly challenged to stay human!

It’s is your turn to take your next step. I know, it’s scary: