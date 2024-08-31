Now, be a good little nobody and obey

What does it mean to be a US citizen?

If you have read my posts for some time, by now, you must know that the first thing that happens to those born in the US is that they receive their prisoner ID (soon to be “tattooed” on their skin with a patch with Luciferese as well), that is the tax number that immediately turns them into government assets, which is probably the reason why the antediluvian law that allows citizenship for those born in the US still exists. Due to a hundred years of “patriotic” conditioning, the people seem to have forgotten that the country is fundamentally owned by the private bank that was granted to issue the USD in the form of a loan to the taxpayer at an interest with The Federal Reserve Act of 1913, and they have been played all along. I suppose, this is at least partly what Killary may have meant by saying, “If people knew what is being done to them, they would rise up with pitchforks.”

The foreign power(s) that own(s) the Unites States made sure its subjects have pledged allegiance to the corporation (my bad; “flag) of the Unites States since 1923 at school, and “naturalized” (whatever that means) immigrants also recite it, when they receive their citizenship at a ceremony.

Citizenship comes with a few perks, like the 2nd Amendment and the option to visit Fort Knox, where most likely, not much is left, but it doesn’t matter. Americans are outgunned by drones, robotic units, DEW weapons, so they can brandish their AR-15s as long as they want to, and their firepower is most likely to be exploited in a scheme of globalist-created artificial shortages, when the population will do the favor of culling the herd.

One thing only few Americans know is that once they leave the country, they do NOT possess to right to re-enter. It’s an old law that was originally passed against smugglers, but that doesn’t change thing; you can be refused re-entry anytime.

Americans working abroad and making more than $100k a year MUST file their tax returns with the IRS, which mandates double taxation (the only other such “country” in the world is Eretria). Renouncing citizenship, besides costing an arm and a leg, brings the ex-pat to an IRS audit for the previous 10 years. The IRS was founded shortly after the Federal Reserve Act, and it is collecting money for the private bank…

Legally immigrating to the US

The cost of applying for a “green card” was close to $5k a few years ago, but I guess, that’s the cost of “being processed” as a new state asset. The cost is not all. The applicant is assigned to “doctors” appointed by the INS, which might not sound so bad, until you learn that if you mean business, you MUST receive ALL “required” (does this ring a bell, as in “Face masks are required”?) “vaccines” you cannot document. Needless to say, that includes the deadliest ones, for the nonexistent illness, convid, but by now, you must know that ALL “required vaccines” are toxic, based on fraudulent “science,” and their harms have never been assessed in clinical trials (they are not tested against placebos), and the applicant must submit to several of them all at once, while their cumulative effects have never been tested, either, even for childhood “vaccines.” The fact that the manufacturers are exempt from lawsuits speaks volumes about how “safe and efficient” the injections are…

Obviously, there are no “side effects” of these injections. After the globalist rulers announced the depopulation project of Agenda 2030 several times in the last several years (the earliest and most intrusive ones were Georgia Guidestones), it’s been clear that ALL “side effects” are only the expected outcomes… And good luck to green-card applicants to receiving an exemption from stooges assigned by the captured state apparatus…

The illegals

The millions of illegals pouring through the southern border are not Hispanics anymore; they tend to be from China. Anyway, what happens to those who cross the border? Not much good; they can sacrifice themselves to the globalists:

How do the globalist masters feel about it?

And I also pledge allegiance to all my still-human brothers and sisters who have not been led astray and to those who cannot fend for themselves. I know, I’m going to die, but it makes a difference how: