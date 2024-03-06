Except that this time you are government property, and the government is owned by the globalists1.
Agents stack today reminded me that I’ve been thinking about writing about investments for years by now:
While Agent inevitably mentions a number of important things, our paths inevitably diverge, and I encourage you to think it through for yourself.
Traded precious metals exist just about as much as physical money (about 98 percent of “money” exists only in the form of debt).
What is a good investment? How about investing into something you cannot control? You might as well go to Vegas and lose everything you have. About 90% of the stock market comprises insider trading, just about all of it going through computer programs owned by the globalists and ready to cooperate with each other; “lose some, to win some” is the name of the game, which lures dreamers into the game. However, the game is rigged. It has always been.
Gold and crypto have been popularized by shady characters in the last few years. Access to crypto relies on one’s ISP (and all ISPs are globalist corporations), while gold can be confiscated, as it happened during the Great Depression (of course, many people didn’t submit, which is what can be expected, when civilian weapons are mandated to submit to the “government”).
Gold cannot even save the shambles official narrators call “the economy”:
When the SHTF2, you won’t be able to eat gold. A single bullet might be worth more than all the gold left in Fort Knox, assuming there is still a single grain there.
The greatest fraud on Earth, that is, the greatest heist in history, is due to the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, when the Fed’s lapdog, the IRS was also funded, and a 1% federal income tax was introduced. That reminds me of the 1 cent/bale British “tea tax” that resulted in the Boston Tea Party. The incrementalism also resembles the convid lockdowns, “for only two weeks to cub the spread.” People will never recover from the years-long humiliation of being muzzled and their bank account being frozen3.
What shuts down any further considerations is that federal debt has already transferred EVERYTHING in the US to the Federal Reserve as collateral for “public” debt. Everything in public and private hands doesn't amount to the total of this “debt” that was created out of nothing:
As Agent’s article also notes, the next step is the CBDC that erases all other forms of payments from memory, and I'm quite certain even that will be only a transition to a setup with no money involved, where the only "reward" the cyborg slaves will receive will be another day granted to survive.
Do you have a getaway plan?
During the plandemic, my bank account was instantly terminated by the bank’s “Compliance Officer,” when I asked the rep on the phone, which rule should I break: the federal one that prohibits entering a financial institution with a face cover or the local one that mandates me to wear one?
If it's over for us, it is over for them! We are the ones who have been supporting them all these years! Like my father always said, don't forget where you came from! We need to go back to a barter system and free ourselves from digital and monetary slavery!! I believe it is too late!
I commenced preparing my survival site 8 years ago, which has provided much opportunity for reflection and review.
I had already rejected the bunker concept in 2010 because it is simply not sustainable. The crisis will probabaly last around three years, and possibly up to ten. I concluded that the globalists will experience some problems of cost-effectiveness by year three and will prioritise in favour of large population targets. Those occupied by a handful of unnoticeable individuals will fall through the cracks, if very discreet.
The basic requirements are: remoteness, preferably in a wilderness; with permanent fresh spring water, within walking distance of the sea; and in a tropical zone so that needing a fire to keep warm is not an issue. Smoke is nature's flag to say "I'm here!"
Planning is key. Once moved in, there can be no "... oops, I forgot cigarette lighters". You need the means of lighting a fire to last you ten years. You also need a shortwave radio and spare batteries so that you know when it is safe to come out. It would be so disappointing to survive for seven years, only to emerge for a look-see and be torn to pieces by robot dogs. You also need to understand organic vegetable gardening.
All else is luxury. My already-installed luxuries include solar-batteries for night fans (monsoonal tropics feature intolerable hot sweaty nights), solar water pumps, a fuel plant (biodiesel from shark livers and petrol from kasava), lots of fish spear prongs and fish hooks, a boat and outboard motor, a sail craft, and all tools required for construction and repair. Be prepared to jettison the western house design. You need a roof to keep the rain out. All else is luxury. The roof must be camouflage-painted.
Finally, avoid habits. Tracks where you walk can be seen plainly from the air. A space blanket may negate your heat signature from choppers and satellites. We can exchange notes in 2034. All dozen of us on planet earth.