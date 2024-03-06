Except that this time you are government property, and the government is owned by the globalists.

Agents stack today reminded me that I’ve been thinking about writing about investments for years by now:

While Agent inevitably mentions a number of important things, our paths inevitably diverge, and I encourage you to think it through for yourself.

Traded precious metals exist just about as much as physical money (about 98 percent of “money” exists only in the form of debt).

What is a good investment? How about investing into something you cannot control? You might as well go to Vegas and lose everything you have. About 90% of the stock market comprises insider trading, just about all of it going through computer programs owned by the globalists and ready to cooperate with each other; “lose some, to win some” is the name of the game, which lures dreamers into the game. However, the game is rigged. It has always been.

Gold and crypto have been popularized by shady characters in the last few years. Access to crypto relies on one’s ISP (and all ISPs are globalist corporations), while gold can be confiscated, as it happened during the Great Depression (of course, many people didn’t submit, which is what can be expected, when civilian weapons are mandated to submit to the “government”).

Gold cannot even save the shambles official narrators call “the economy”:

When the SHTF, you won’t be able to eat gold. A single bullet might be worth more than all the gold left in Fort Knox, assuming there is still a single grain there.

The greatest fraud on Earth, that is, the greatest heist in history, is due to the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, when the Fed’s lapdog, the IRS was also funded, and a 1% federal income tax was introduced. That reminds me of the 1 cent/bale British “tea tax” that resulted in the Boston Tea Party. The incrementalism also resembles the convid lockdowns, “for only two weeks to cub the spread.” People will never recover from the years-long humiliation of being muzzled and their bank account being frozen.

What shuts down any further considerations is that federal debt has already transferred EVERYTHING in the US to the Federal Reserve as collateral for “public” debt. Everything in public and private hands doesn't amount to the total of this “debt” that was created out of nothing:

As Agent’s article also notes, the next step is the CBDC that erases all other forms of payments from memory, and I'm quite certain even that will be only a transition to a setup with no money involved, where the only "reward" the cyborg slaves will receive will be another day granted to survive.