The list is incomplete. What’s missing?

Over a year ago, in July, 2022, I already posted about you owned by the government:

Not much later, in last September, I pointed out that compliance-training started over a hundred years ago, and if you think about the people in Hawaii, who obeyed the police and turned back to their deaths, obedience is mortally efficient. The muzzle, of course, provided the last batch of the conditioning process:

The story doesn’t end there; the above proceedings were only previous parts of the process.

Agenda 2030 clearly goes for total control of everything and everyone, transforming them into parts of the IoT. When it comes to people, the CBDC is the final nail in the coffin of the people’s imaginary freedom, in which they used to believe, when they were kept on a longer leash:

For the CBDC, which has already been introduced in banking in the US as the “FedNow,” people must be digitalized, for which there are a number of options, but “Digital IDs” are the end results, no matter what the medium is.

Digital IDs introduced in both red and blue states

Some people are still talking about left and right in the uniparty system of the US of A, a country that was hijacked already in 1913 with the Federal Reserve Act and the establishment of the IRS.

https://leohohmann.com/2023/08/15/nearly-a-fourth-of-states-introducing-biometric-digital-ids-and-more-than-half-are-republican-red-states/#more-15385

Executive order 13603 from 2012 is baring the teeth of the government

Presidential executive orders become law, unless they are nixed by Congress or by higher courts, which is unlikely to happen in this case. The following article gives you more details:

https://www.thesurvivalistblog.net/executive-order-13603-and-what-it-means-to-preppers/

The current problem, according to the author, is the following:

So, what’s the issue with EO 13603 signed by Obama in 2012? Why was there so much controversy over it? In many cases, it’s the language of executive order 13603 that created the most controversy. The language in the executive order encompasses control over a broad range of resources including:

“(1) all commodities and products capable of being ingested by either beings or animals

(2) all forms of civil transportation

(3) all forms of energy

(4) all usable water from all sources

(5) health resources

(6) military conscription”

If you have reserves, they can be taken by force

My first thought about that is that it’s probably the enforcers, authorized by “law,” who are the most likely to steal from you, and their confiscation will not be limited to “hoarded supplies.” Practically, if you own anything, it can be taken from you, “for the public good,” of course, whatever that means beyond your being a clog in the machine in which “you will own nothing.” Well, you already don’t, because the whole country, including your assets and life and limbs, has been used by your illegitimate governments as collateral for “loans” (fiat money conjured up out of nothing in the form of taxpayer debt) that politicians are so eager to spend lavishly on stuff that you would never need, like foreign wars and “helping Ukraine,” mostly in order to accelerate the dollar’s demise and, perhaps, to initiate WW3 on TV.

What can you do in your protection? You must decide. In the meanwhile, rules, are rules:

https://crisisequipped.com/is-stockpiling-food-illegal-in-the-united-states/

The proceedings are well beyond the point of no return. Previously, I showed what is not going to work:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/do-not-comply-no-kidding

A number of things might work for you, depending on your circumstances, but beyond offering a discussion on the topic, I’m not going to give them away to the enforcers who are also reading this.